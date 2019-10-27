Saturday roundup: Botkins boys soccer earns 1st district title

BELLEFONTAINE — Botkins took a lead by halftime and then added two goals in the second half to run away from Troy Christian and earn a 4-1 win in a Division III district final boys soccer game on Saturday at AcuSport Stadium.

The district championship is the first in the program’s 18-year history. Botkins advances to face Cincinnati Mariemont in a D-III regional semifinal on Wednesday at a site to be determined.

Nathan Guckes, Zack Ware, Nathan Schneider and Xavier Monnin each scored goals for the Trojans while Zane Paul had an assist.

Freshman goalkeeper Carson Motter had six saves. The Trojans (17-0-2) had eight shots on goal while the Eagles had seven.

Mariemont (14-3-2) beat Springfield Greenon 2-0 on Saturday to advance to Wednesday’s semifinal.

• Volleyball

Versailles 3, Williamsburg 0

The Tigers earned a 25-20, 25-17, 25-13 victory in a Division III district final on Saturday at Northmont High School’s Thunderdome to capture their seventh consecutive district title.

Versailles (14-12) advances to face Miami East (18-8) in a regional semifinal on Thursday at Kettering Fairmont’s Trent Arena.

