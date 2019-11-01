College update: New Bremen grad Jones has big week for Michigan

Former New Bremen standout Paige Jones set a college career high in a losing effort for Michigan in a volleyball match against Minnesota this week.

Jones, a sophomore, hammered out 26 kills in the loss to Minnesota, and added six digs and three blocks. Her hitting percentage was .267 in the match.

She followed up that performance with another impressive one, finishing with 21 kills and eight digs in a loss to Wisconsin.

On the season, she has 273 kills for an average of 3.79 per set. She also has 152 digs and 28 ace serves for the Wolverines, which are now 13-7 on the season.

Devon Heitkamp, New Bremen

Jones’ high school teammate Heitkamp also had back-to-back impressive performances in recent action for the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima.

She had 16 kills and six total blocks in a 3-2 loss to Madonna, and followed that with 15 kills in a 3-0 win over Michigan-Dearborn.

On the season, she is second on the team in kills with 333, has 105 digs and 22 aces.

UNOH is now 21-9 on the year.

Cassie Meyer, Jackson Center

Meyer plays at Wheeling Jesuit, which is now 21-3 on the season.

In the past week, Meyer had a pair of double-doubles, with 14 kills and 10 digs in a win over West Virginia State, and 17 kills and 17 digs in a win over Notre Dame College. In the latter match, she hit at a .306 percentage.

On the season, Meyer has 187 kills and 246 digs.

Audrey Francis, Fairlawn

Francis is a defensive specialist extraordinaire for Wheeling, and had 18 digs against West Virginia State, and 22 against Notre Dame College this week. Against WV State, she also had four assists and an ace serve.

On the season, she has now racked up 505 digs.

Arielle Snider, Sidney

Snider had six kills in a 3-0 win over Schoolcraft, and seven kills in a 3-1 win over Columbus State this week. She also had two solo blocks and five total blocks against Columbus State.

She plays for defending national champion Owens Tech of Toledo. The team is now 36-4 this season.

Whitney Pleiman, Russia

Pleiman continued her outstanding defensive play for Edison State’s volleyball team, collecting 29 digs in a 3-0 win over Mt. Vernon Nazarene, and 26 digs in a 3-0 win over Lakeland.

She also added three kills against Mt. Vernon and five against Lakeland.

On the season she has 687 digs, 85 kills and 31 aces for Edison, which is now 13-16.

Kaitlyn Sosby, Jackson Center

Sosby is also playing at Edison, and played well defensively in the two wins this week. She had 11 digs against Mt. Vernon and 16 plus one ace in the win over Lakeland.

She has 331 digs for the Chargers this season, along with 19 aces.

Danielle Barhorst, Minster

Barhorst plays for Sinclair Community College’s volleyball team.

She had six kills and three digs in a 3-2 loss to Owens and five kills and two blocks in a 3-0 win over Lakeland.

She is fourth on the team in kills with 117 and fourth in solo blocks with eight.

Sinclair is having an excellent season at 24-6.

Raquel Kessler, Jackson Center

Kessler played well for Missouri-St. Louis in volleyball this week.

Just a freshman, she had five kills and three blocks in a 3-1 loss to Lewis, and added seven kills and three blocks (one solo) in a 3-2 win over Illinois-Springfield.

She is third on the team with 160 kills.

Missouri-St. Louis is 21-4 on the year.

Kristin Langston, Versailles

Langston had 11 digs for Ohio Northern in a 3-2 loss to Otterbein recently.

Northern is now 27-5 on the season, and Langston has now totaled 123 digs.

