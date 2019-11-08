College update: Meyer, Francis earn MEC player of the week honors

The Mountain East Conference recently named its offensive and defensive players of the week in volleyball, and both honors went to former Shelby County Athletic League standouts now playing for Wheeling Jesuit in Wheeling, W. Va.

Cassie Meyer, Jackson Center

Meyer earned the MEC Offensive Player of the Week for her efforts in three Wheeling victories over the past week. She had a pair of double-doubles, including 17 kills and 17 digs in a win over Notre Dame College, and 21 kills and 16 digs with a .613 hitting percentage in a win over Fairmont State.

In addition, she had 11 kills in a win over Frostburg State on her way to the weekly award.

In Wheeling’s latest outing, she had another double-double of 10 kills and 13 digs in a win over Charleston.

On the season, the former SCAL player of the year has 229 kills and 277 digs for Wheeling, which is now 24-3 on the season.

Audrey Francis, Fairlawn

Francis, meanwhile, was named the MEC Defensive Player of the Week, the fourth time this season she’s earned that recognition.

She had 21 digs against Frostburg State, 22 against Notre Dame College and 12 against Fairmont State in winning the award. She then followed that up with 13 more digs against Charleston.

It brought her season dig total to 551, the third-most in the conference, and she leads the MEC in digs per set with 6.19.

Paige Jones, New Bremen

Jones had an outstanding week for the University of Michigan in volleyball, leading the Wolverines to three straight Big Ten victories that ran the team’s record to 16-7 overall.

In her latest outing, a victory over rival Michigan State, Jones was phenomenal, finishing with 26 kills and adding 14 digs.

Prior to that, she had two more double-doubles, with 15 kills and 12 digs in a 3-1 win over Illinois, and 15 kills and 14 digs in a 3-2 win over Northwestern.

On the season, the sophomore standout now has 329 kills, putting her fourth in the conference. She also has 192 digs this season.

Arielle Snider, Sidney

Snider was a model of consistency for defending national champion Owens Tech in volleyball this week.

She had six kills in a 3-0 win over Patrick Henry, five kills and six blocks, including two solo, in a win over Butler County of Pennsylvania, six kills and two blocks in a win over Sandhills North Carolina, and five kills in a 3-0 win over Columbus State.

The win over Columbus State came in the Mid-Atlantic District finals and put Owens Tech back in the National Junior College Athletic Association D-III national tournament in two weeks. Owens enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed.

Devon Heitkamp, New Bremen

Heitkamp continued her fine play for the University of Northwestern Ohio volleyball team in Lima.

She had 10 kills and five digs in a 3-0 loss to Lawrence Tech and nine kills and three blocks in a 3-0 win over Rochester.

On the season, she has 352 kills, second on the team. UNOH is now 22-10 overall.

Kristin Langston, Versailles

Langston played well defensively for Ohio Northern in volleyball this past week, with 12 digs and one ace in a win over Mt. Union, and 11 digs in a 2-0 win over John Carroll in the Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament.

She now has 146 digs for Northern, which is enjoying an outstanding season at 24-5.

• Basketball

Nathan Lessing, Fairlawn

The former prolific scorer at Fairlawn, Lessing is in his junior season as a guard for the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima.

The Racers opened their season with a loss to Goshen, and Lessing had an impressive outing, finishing with 21 points on 7-for-12 from the field and 6-for-10 from the line.

He had eight points in a lopsided win over Emmaus Bible College, then exploded for 26 points in a loss to Grace College. In that one, he was 10-for-20 from the field and 6-for-7 from the line.

Griffin Doseck, Anna

Doseck is a 6-foot-4 freshman wing for Capital University, whose season started with an exhibition game in South Bend, Ind. against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Doseck played 20 minutes, which was tops among the non-starters, and finished with seven rebounds, just one less than the team leader. Three of his rebounds came on the offensive end to lead the team, and he also had two assists.

Brady Wildermuth, Jackson Center

Wildermuth is a 6-6 junior forward on the University of Findlay basketball team this season, and he played well in the opener to the season, an exhibition loss to Toledo.

He finished with 10 points on 5-for-7 from the field, and also added two steals.

Nathan Bruns, Marion Local

Bruns is also on the Findlay men’s basketball team and is a 6-7 freshman forward who is starting for the Oilers.

In Findlay’s exhibition game against Toledo, he had eight points and eight rebounds, and in an overtime loss to Bowling Green in a second exhibition to start the season, he had 14 points and six rebounds.

Celena Taborn, Sidney

Taborn is in her junior season in women’s basketball at Furman University in Greenville, S.C.

The team got things started with an exhibition game against Converse recently, and Taborn had 15 points on 5-for-8 from the field and 5-for-5 from the line.

Brogan McIver, Lehman Catholic

McIver is a 5-foot-2 sophomore guard for the Edison State women’s basketball team, and she got her season off to a great start in a rout of Henry Ford College.

She finished with 19 points on 7-for-12 from the field, including 3-of-6 from beyond the three-point line. She also had five rebounds and two steals.

Rebecca New, Houston

New also had a good outing in Edison’s rout of Henry Ford College, finishing with eight points and five rebounds.

Erin Scott, New Knoxville

Scott is off to a strong start for the University of Northwestern Ohio women’s basketball team.

In a win over Trinity, she hit three of her four field goal attempts and finished with seven points and eight rebounds. Then against Indiana-South Bend in a loss, she had 13 points and six rebounds. She followed that up with eight assists in a loss to Mt. Vernon.

• Cross country

Molly Kearns, Russia

Kearns was second for Wright State and 19th overall in 21:29.6, helping the Raiders to a fourth-place finish in the Horizon League championship meet last weekend.

Tami Groff, Versailles

Groff was fifth for Bluffton and 42nd overall in 27:19 to help Bluffton to a fourth-place finish in the Heartland Conference championship meet last weekend.

Kaci Bornhorst, Minster

Bornhorst was sixth for the University of Dayton and 45th overall in 19:13.8 in the Atlantic 10 championship meet.

• Football

Devan Rogers, Sidney

Rogers had four assisted tackles for Toledo in the 35-33 win over Kent State last week. He’s a 6-foot-2, 285-pound redshirt freshman defensive tackle.

