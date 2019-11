Football: Anna dominates Minster to win 1st playoff game in 10 years

Editor’s note: This story will be updated.

MINSTER — Anna built a 20-point lead in the first half and pulled away in the second half to earn its second playoff victory in program history and first in 10 years in a 47-21 win in a Division VI regional quarterfinal over Midwest Athletic Conference rival Minster on Friday at Minster Memorial Field.

Anna senior running back Riley Huelskamp ran for 291 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries in the win while Bart Bixler ran for 139 yards and two TDs on 23 carries and completed 8-of-9 passes for 165 yards and one TD.

The Rockets built a 27-7 lead late in the second quarter, but Minster scored a TD with five seconds left, then scored the first TD of the third quarter to pull within 27-21.

The Wildcats didn’t score again. Jeffrey Richards caught a 52-yard TD pass from Bixler with 6:12 left in the third quarter, then Huelskamp scored on a 7-yard run and 39-yard run in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Anna advances to face Fairview in a regional semifinal this Friday at a site to be determined. The site will be announced on Sunday.

It’s the first time the Rockets (10-1) have beaten Minster in 2009 and the first time the Wildcats have lost a first-round playoff game since 2001.

Minster finishes 9-2 overall.

Anna senior quarterback Bart Bixler hurdles over Minster’s Conner Albers during a Division VI regional quarterfinal playoff game on Friday at Minster Memorial Field. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_7035.jpg Anna senior quarterback Bart Bixler hurdles over Minster’s Conner Albers during a Division VI regional quarterfinal playoff game on Friday at Minster Memorial Field. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Brandon Shannon tackles Minster’s Alex Schmitmeyer during a Division VI regional quarterfinal on Friday at Minster Memorial Field. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_7281.jpg Anna’s Brandon Shannon tackles Minster’s Alex Schmitmeyer during a Division VI regional quarterfinal on Friday at Minster Memorial Field. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Anna senior running back Riley Huelskamp tries to avoid a tackle by Minster’s gabe Phillips during a Divison VI regional quarterfinal on Friday at Minster Memorial Field. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_7161.jpg Anna senior running back Riley Huelskamp tries to avoid a tackle by Minster’s gabe Phillips during a Divison VI regional quarterfinal on Friday at Minster Memorial Field. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Anna senior running back Riley Huelskamp tries to avoid a tackle by Minster’s Brendan Bornhorst during a Divison VI regional quarterfinal on Friday at Minster Memorial Field. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_7786.jpg Anna senior running back Riley Huelskamp tries to avoid a tackle by Minster’s Brendan Bornhorst during a Divison VI regional quarterfinal on Friday at Minster Memorial Field. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Minster senior quarterback Jacob Niemeyer evades Anna’s Brandon Shannon during a Division VI regional quarterfinal playoff game on Friday at Minster Memorial Field. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_8219.jpg Minster senior quarterback Jacob Niemeyer evades Anna’s Brandon Shannon during a Division VI regional quarterfinal playoff game on Friday at Minster Memorial Field. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Anna students cheer during a Division VI regional quarterfinal playoff game on Friday at Minster Memorial Field. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_8111.jpg Anna students cheer during a Division VI regional quarterfinal playoff game on Friday at Minster Memorial Field. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Anna senior running back Riley Huelskamp pushes Minster’s Brendan Bornhorst during a run in a Division VI regional quarterfinal on Friday at Minster Memorial Field. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_6934.jpg Anna senior running back Riley Huelskamp pushes Minster’s Brendan Bornhorst during a run in a Division VI regional quarterfinal on Friday at Minster Memorial Field. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

