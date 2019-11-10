Football: New Bremen runs away early from New Miami

HAMILTON — New Bremen pulled out to a three-touchdown lead by halftime and cruised from there to earn a 45-15 victory in a Division VII regional quarterfinal against Hamilton New Miami on Saturday.

The Cardinals (8-3) advance to face Northwest Central Conference champion Lima Perry (8-3) in a regional semifinal this Saturday at Alexander Stadium in Piqua. Perry opened the playoffs with a 44-0 victory at Cincinnati College Prep on Saturday.

Mitchell Hays ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries to lead New Bremen’s rushing attack against New Miami. He also completed 3-of-4 passes for 41 yards with one interception.

Zach Bertke gained 76 rushing yards and scored two TDs on five carries while Wyatt Dicke gained 66 rushing yards on 13 carries. Colten Muether ran for 54 yards on six carries and scored one TD.

Bertke scored on a 65-yard touchdown run 17 seconds into the game to give New Bremen a 7-0 lead. Hays scored on a 4-yard run with 8:26 left in the first quarter, but New Miami scored on a 58-yard TD pass early in the second quarter to pull within 14-7.

The Cardinals ran away before halftime, though. Hays scored on an 8-yard run with 1:38 left, then scored on a 5-yard run with 11 seconds left to boost the lead to 28-7.

New Bremen had 427 yards of offense while New Miami had 150.

Ben Blickle led the Cardinals with eight tackles, including two for a loss. Owen Gabel made 6-of-9 extra-point attempts for New Bremen and made a 24-yard field goal in the third quarter.

It was the first playoff win for New Bremen since 2004, which is the last time the squad qualified for postseason play.

New Bremen quarterback Mitchell Hays runs into the end zone for a touchdown during a Division VII regional quarterfinal against New Miami on Saturday in Hamilton. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_9226-1.jpg New Bremen quarterback Mitchell Hays runs into the end zone for a touchdown during a Division VII regional quarterfinal against New Miami on Saturday in Hamilton. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News New Bremen’s Ben Blickle, right, brings down New Miami’s Danny Spivey with the help of Nolan Bornhorst during a Division VII regional quarterfinal against New Miami on Saturday in Hamilton. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_9466-1.jpg New Bremen’s Ben Blickle, right, brings down New Miami’s Danny Spivey with the help of Nolan Bornhorst during a Division VII regional quarterfinal against New Miami on Saturday in Hamilton. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News New Bremen’s Wyatt Dicke breaks free of a tackle by New Miami’s Ocean Canyon during a Division VII regional quarterfinal playoff game on Saturday in Hamilton. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_9339-1.jpg New Bremen’s Wyatt Dicke breaks free of a tackle by New Miami’s Ocean Canyon during a Division VII regional quarterfinal playoff game on Saturday in Hamilton. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News New Bremen’s Kyle Leichliter brings down New Miami’s Deanza Ducan during a Division VII regional quarterfinal playoff game on Saturday in Hamilton. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_9284-1.jpg New Bremen’s Kyle Leichliter brings down New Miami’s Deanza Ducan during a Division VII regional quarterfinal playoff game on Saturday in Hamilton. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News New Bremen students cheer during a Division VII regional quarterfinal playoff game against New Miami on Saturday in Hamilton. There were hundreds of New Bremen fans standing due to extremely limited seating. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_9270-1.jpg New Bremen students cheer during a Division VII regional quarterfinal playoff game against New Miami on Saturday in Hamilton. There were hundreds of New Bremen fans standing due to extremely limited seating. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News New Bremen football and volleyball players and cheerleaders pose for a team photo following the football team’s 45-15 win over New Miami in a Division VII regional quarterfinal on Saturday in Hamilton. The volleyball squad won its second Div. IV state title in three years earlier in the day at Wright State University’s Nutter Center. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_0001-1.jpg New Bremen football and volleyball players and cheerleaders pose for a team photo following the football team’s 45-15 win over New Miami in a Division VII regional quarterfinal on Saturday in Hamilton. The volleyball squad won its second Div. IV state title in three years earlier in the day at Wright State University’s Nutter Center. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News New Bremen’s Colten Muether tries to breaks free from New Miami’s Austin Hart during a Division VII regional quarterfinal playoff game on Saturday in Hamilton. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_9822-1.jpg New Bremen’s Colten Muether tries to breaks free from New Miami’s Austin Hart during a Division VII regional quarterfinal playoff game on Saturday in Hamilton. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Cardinals advance to face Lima Perry in regional semi

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

