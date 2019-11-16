Football: Fort Loramie can’t hold on, loses to Marion Local in overtime

ST. MARYS — Fort Loramie’s defense frustrated Marion Local throughout a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal on Saturday.

But the Redskins were the only ones frustrated at the end of the game.

Marion Local converted several fourth downs on its last touchdown drive in regulation and its overtime possession and rallied to earn a 24-21 victory at Grand Lakes Health System Field in St. Marys.

The Flyers (10-2) advance to face New Bremen in a regional final this Saturday at a site to be determined. The Cardinals beat Lima Perry 42-14 in a semifinal on Saturday in Piqua to advance. Locations for all regional final playoff games will be announced on Sunday by the OHSAA.

Fort Loramie finishes 10-2.

The Flyers converted two fourth downs deep in Fort Loramie territory in the final minutes in regulation and then scored on a 9-yard pass from Kyle Muhlenkamp to Peyton Otte with a minute left to tie it 21-21. The Redskins then took a knee to send it to overtime.

Marion Local started with the ball in overtime. Muhlenkamp completed a fourth-down pass to Blake Schwieterman to move the ball to the 5-yard line, but then the ball was moved back to the 15 on the next play after a holding penalty.

After two incomplete passes, Alex Klosterman kicked a 35-yard field goal to give Marion Local a 24-21 lead. Fort Loramie lost yards on a run on its first play, then had three incomplete passes to end the game.

Marion Local trailed 14-7 at halftime but quickly tied it up.

The Flyers forced Fort Loramie into a three-and-out to start the third quarter and then turned it over on downs at Fort Loramie’s 5. The Redskins went three-and-out again, and Marion Local started their next drive near midfield.

Marion Local quickly drove down and scored on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Muhlenkamp to Brandon Fleck with 3:21 left in the third quarter to tie it 14-14.

Fort Loramie drove deep into Marion Local territory on the next drive and had two passes nearly intercepted, then had a field goal attempt blocked and returned to midfield.

The Flyers had to punt on their next drive, but Fort Loramie quarterback Collin Moore then had a pass intercepted by Blake Schwieterman early in the fourth. Fort Loramie’s Mark Seger ended the next drive by intercepting a Muhlenkamp pass at Marion Local’s 31 with 6:04 left.

The Redskins drove down after several big passes by Moore, then scored on a 15-yard run up the middle by Nate Meyer with 3:38 left to take a 21-14 lead.

Marion Local converted a fourth-and-four on its next drive to get a first down at Fort Loramie’s 34. The Flyers then had two incomplete passes and completed one for three yards to set up a fourth-and-seven with 1:30 left. Muhlenkamp threw a first-down pass to Schwieterman, then completed another pass to give the team a first-and-goal at the 9.

Two plays later, Muhlenkamp threw a pass to Otte on the home sideline, who broke a tackle at the 4 and and ran into the end zone to tie it 21-21 with 1:00 left.

The Redskins went three-and-out on their first drive and Marion Local then drove down the field and scored on a 1-yard by Fleck with 5:13 left in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead.

Fort Loramie got going on its next drive. After a couple of long passes, Meyer took a handoff, turned toward the home sideline and raced down the field into the end zone on a 22-yard run with 50 seconds left in the first quarter to tie it 7-7.

The Flyers fumbled on the second play of the next drive and Fort Loramie’s Noah Guillozet recovered. The Redskins then scored two plays later on a 31-yard pass from Moore to Seger to take a 14-7 lead six seconds into the second quarter.

The teams traded punts until halftime.

Fort Loramie junior Nate Meyer crosses the end zone on a 22-yard TD reception in the first quarter after evading Marion Local’s Blake Schwieterman during a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal on Saturday at Grand Lakes Health System Field in St. Marys. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_BPB_8917-Edit-2.jpg Fort Loramie junior Nate Meyer crosses the end zone on a 22-yard TD reception in the first quarter after evading Marion Local’s Blake Schwieterman during a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal on Saturday at Grand Lakes Health System Field in St. Marys. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Marion Local’s Dylan Heitkamp turns a corner while running during a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal against Fort Loramie on Saturday at Grand Lakes Health System Field in St. Marys. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_BPB_8823-Edit-2.jpg Marion Local’s Dylan Heitkamp turns a corner while running during a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal against Fort Loramie on Saturday at Grand Lakes Health System Field in St. Marys. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie junior linebacker Max Hoying tackles Marion Local’s Kyle Muhlenkamp during a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal on Saturday at Grand Lakes Health System Field in St. Marys. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_BPB_8786-Edit-2.jpg Fort Loramie junior linebacker Max Hoying tackles Marion Local’s Kyle Muhlenkamp during a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal on Saturday at Grand Lakes Health System Field in St. Marys. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie sophomore running back Damon Mescher avoids Marion Local’s Grant Meier during a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal on Saturday at Grand Lakes Health System Field in St. Marys. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_BPB_8968-Edit-2.jpg Fort Loramie sophomore running back Damon Mescher avoids Marion Local’s Grant Meier during a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal on Saturday at Grand Lakes Health System Field in St. Marys. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Marion Local’s Matt Everman, top, and Drew Seitz tackle Fort Loramie’s Nate Meyer during a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal on Saturday at Grand Lakes Health System Field in St. Marys. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_BPB_8880-Edit-2.jpg Marion Local’s Matt Everman, top, and Drew Seitz tackle Fort Loramie’s Nate Meyer during a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal on Saturday at Grand Lakes Health System Field in St. Marys. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Nate Meyer celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of a Divison VII, Region 28 semifinal on Saturday at Grand Lake Health Systems Field in St. Marys. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_BPB_8927-Edit.jpg Fort Loramie’s Nate Meyer celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of a Divison VII, Region 28 semifinal on Saturday at Grand Lake Health Systems Field in St. Marys. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie sophomore running back Damon Mescher is tackled by Marion Local’s Brandon Fleck during a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal on Saturday at Grand Lakes Health System Field in St. Marys. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_BPB_8983-Edit-2.jpg Fort Loramie sophomore running back Damon Mescher is tackled by Marion Local’s Brandon Fleck during a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal on Saturday at Grand Lakes Health System Field in St. Marys. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Marion Local senior quarterback Kyle Muhlenkamp looks to throw during a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal against Fort Loramie on Saturday at Grand Lakes Health System Field in St. Marys. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_BPB_9013-Edit-2.jpg Marion Local senior quarterback Kyle Muhlenkamp looks to throw during a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal against Fort Loramie on Saturday at Grand Lakes Health System Field in St. Marys. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Marion Local’s Matt Everman tackles Fort Loramie’s Nate Meyer in the second quarter of a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal on Saturday at Grand Lakes Health System Field in St. Marys. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_BPB_9026-Edit-2.jpg Marion Local’s Matt Everman tackles Fort Loramie’s Nate Meyer in the second quarter of a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal on Saturday at Grand Lakes Health System Field in St. Marys. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie junior quarterback Collin Moore looks to throw during a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal on Saturday at Grand Lakes Health System Field in St. Marys. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_BPB_9056-Edit-2.jpg Fort Loramie junior quarterback Collin Moore looks to throw during a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal on Saturday at Grand Lakes Health System Field in St. Marys. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie players celebrate with Nate Meyer, center, after Meyer scored a touchdown in the first quarter of a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal on Saturday at Grand Lake Health Systems Field in St. Marys. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_BPB_8934-Edit.jpg Fort Loramie players celebrate with Nate Meyer, center, after Meyer scored a touchdown in the first quarter of a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal on Saturday at Grand Lake Health Systems Field in St. Marys. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie senior offensive lineman Blake Holthaus, right, and Noah Guillozet, top, tackle Marion Local’s Grant Meier during a Division VII, Region 28 final on Saturday at Grand Lake Health Systems Field in St. Marys. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_BPB_8948.jpg Fort Loramie senior offensive lineman Blake Holthaus, right, and Noah Guillozet, top, tackle Marion Local’s Grant Meier during a Division VII, Region 28 final on Saturday at Grand Lake Health Systems Field in St. Marys. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Connor Ratermann, center, and Mack Fortman sack Marion Local quarterback Kyle Muhlenkamp during a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal on Saturday at Grand Lakes Health System Field in St. Marys. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_BPB_9101-Edit-2.jpg Fort Loramie’s Connor Ratermann, center, and Mack Fortman sack Marion Local quarterback Kyle Muhlenkamp during a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal on Saturday at Grand Lakes Health System Field in St. Marys. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Flyers score TD in last minute, then make FG to earn 24-21 OT win

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.