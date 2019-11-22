Football: Anna dominates Archbold for 1st regional championship

LIMA — The trophy presentation at the end of Anna’s victory over Archbold was about the only unique occurrence on Friday.

The rest of the game looked like most of the rest of the Rockets’ wins this season.

Anna won the first regional championship in program history and picked up its 10th running clock victory of the season by beating the Blue Streaks 42-7 in the Division VI, Region 23 final at Lima Spartan Stadium.

It was a historic victory for the program, which had struggled in the playoffs before this season. The Rockets (12-1) had just a 2-11 playoff record before their current three-game postseason winning streak.

The squad will try for its first state final berth next week. Anna will face Mechanicsburg on Friday in a Div. VI state semifinal at a site to be determined. The site of the semifinal will be announced on Sunday by the OHSAA.

The Rockets’ rushing attack moved as well as it has all season as the squad surpassed 40 points for the 11th time.

Senior running back Riley Huelskamp unofficially rushed for 155 yards and three TDs while senior quarterback Bart Bixler rushed for 57 and one TD. The pair benefited from solid blocking by the squad’s linemen and receivers and constantly evaded and shook off defenders in the secondary.

The Blue Streaks moved the ball through the air some but struggled with the Rockets’ pass rush and coverage by defensive backs. Senior Wil Luthman, who was named the Southwest district defensive player of the year earlier this week, also helped the defensive effort with long kickoffs that consistently pinned Archbold deep in its own territory.

Anna built a 28-0 lead in the first half after gaining 171 yards on the ground on 11 plays.

The Rockets drove 67 yards in three plays in the first drive of the second half and scored on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Bixler to Nolan Emerson, who caught the tipped pass in the end zone with 10:10 left to boost the lead to 35-0 and start a running clock.

The continuous clock didn’t last long as Archbold scored on its next drive after DJ Newman threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Cruz with 4:13 left to close the gap under 30 points. The Rockets boosted it back above the mark when Huelskamp scored on a 3-yard run early in the fourth to increase the lead to 42-7.

Archbold turned the ball over on downs on the first drive of the game, and Anna quickly scored. Bixler ran for 36 yards on Anna’s first play, and after five straight runs by Huelskamp, Bixler ran up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown with 5:29 left in the first quarter to give the Rockets a 7-0 lead.

The Blue Streaks went three-and-out and punted to their own 43, and Huelskamp scored two plays later. Huelskamp took a handoff, ran right and followed blockers up the home sideline and into the end zone on a 41-yard run to increase the lead to 14-0 with 3:00 left.

Another long kickoff by Luthman pinned Archbold deep in its own territory, and after picking up one first down, the team turned the ball over on downs at midfield. Huelskamp ran for 42 yards on the first play of the next drive, then ran 8 yards for a touchdown with 11:01 left to increase the gap to 21 points.

Archbold picked up several first downs on its next drive but turned the ball over on a fumble on an incomplete lateral pass that was not pursued by the receiver. Anna senior defensive back Brandon Shannon picked up the loose ball and ran 62 yards along the home sideline to score a TD with 6:19 left in the second and boost the advantage to 28-0.

The Blue Streaks (11-2) had the ball for the rest of the half. They moved into the red zone but failed to score, with two passes in the end zone falling incomplete.

Anna’s Bart Bixler pushes away Archbold’s Matthew Gladieux during the Division VI, Region 23 final on Friday at Lima Spartan Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_Anna4Arch63-1.jpg Anna’s Bart Bixler pushes away Archbold’s Matthew Gladieux during the Division VI, Region 23 final on Friday at Lima Spartan Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Kamren Steward and Malachi Minnich bring down Archbold’s Noah Gomez during the Division VI, Region 23 final on Friday at Lima Spartan Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_Anna14and44Arch24-1.jpg Anna’s Kamren Steward and Malachi Minnich bring down Archbold’s Noah Gomez during the Division VI, Region 23 final on Friday at Lima Spartan Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Riley Huelskamp is brought down in the end zone by Archbold’s Carson Meyer after scoring during the Division VI, Region 23 final on Friday at Lima Spartan Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_Anna20Arch50-1.jpg Anna’s Riley Huelskamp is brought down in the end zone by Archbold’s Carson Meyer after scoring during the Division VI, Region 23 final on Friday at Lima Spartan Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Justin Richards brings down Archbold’s Antonio Cruz during the Division VI, Region 23 final on Friday at Lima Spartan Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_Anna32Arch3-1.jpg Anna’s Justin Richards brings down Archbold’s Antonio Cruz during the Division VI, Region 23 final on Friday at Lima Spartan Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Riley Huelskamp runs during the Division VI, Region 23 final against Archbold on Friday at Lima Spartan Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_Anna20-1.jpg Anna’s Riley Huelskamp runs during the Division VI, Region 23 final against Archbold on Friday at Lima Spartan Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Riley Huelskamp is hoisted into the air as Anna celebrated its win over Archbold in the Division VI, Region 23 final on Friday at Lima Spartan Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_5830-copy.jpg Anna’s Riley Huelskamp is hoisted into the air as Anna celebrated its win over Archbold in the Division VI, Region 23 final on Friday at Lima Spartan Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Anna scores 1st five TDs in 10th running-clock win

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.