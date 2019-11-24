Weekend roundup: Sidney beats Lehman Catholic 46-30

SIDNEY — Sidney’s girls basketball team took the lead in the second quarter and pulled away in the third quarter to earn its first win of the season on Saturday night at Lehman Catholic by beating the Cavaliers 46-30 in a nonconference game.

The win was Sidney’s first since Jan. 6, 2018 and broke a 36-game losing streak. The squad finished 2-21 two years ago and was 0-23 last year, including a 51-34 loss to Lehman.

The Yellow Jackets used a 12-7 scoring advantage in the second quarter to take a 19-14 halftime lead and then outscored the Cavaliers 18-5 in the third quarter to run away with it.

Freshman guard Allie Stockton led Sidney with 17 points and had six steals and six rebounds. Sophomore guard Peyton Wiley scored eight points off the bench.

Samantha Reynolds and Lexee Brewer each had eight rebounds. Sidney shot 15 for 51 (29.4 percent) from the field and had 16 turnovers and 17 steals.

Sophomore Heidi Toner led Lehman with 14 points and Anna Cianciolo led the squad with nine rebounds. The Cavaliers shot 11 for 54 (20 percent) from the field and had 19 turnovers.

Sidney (1-1) opens Miami Valley League play on Dec. 4 when it hosts Fairborn.

It was the season opener for the Cavaliers, which will return to action next Saturday when they host Newton.

New Bremen 55, Russia 35

The Cardinals built a 30-15 lead by halftime and ran away from there to win their season opener on Saturday afternoon in New Bremen in a nonconference game.

Junior guard Madison Cordonnier led New Bremen with 17 points while Katie Howell and Kaylee Freund each added eight. The team shot 20 for 46 (43 percent) from the field.

Junior guard Kendall Monnin led Russia with seven points while senior guard Olivia Moorman added six. The team shot 12 for 52 (23 percent) from the field and outrebounded New Bremen 34-32.

The Cardinals will host another SCAL opponent on Tuesday in Houston. The Raiders (1-1) will begin Shelby County Athletic League play on Tuesday at Jackson Center.

Fairlawn 61, Covington 45

The Jets took a big early lead and held on from there to earn a victory in their season opener on Saturday night in Covington in a nonconference game.

Lonna Heath hit three straight 3-pointers to give Fairlawn a 14-2 lead midway through the first quarter and finished with a game-high 32 points.

Covington was able to use the foul line to get back in the game. The Buccaneers made 13-of-17 free throws in the opening half, including 6-of-8 by Makenzee Maschino.

When Josie Crowell hit two with 2:16 remaining in the half, the game was tied 23-23.

But the final 10 seconds of the half were disastrous for the Buccs.

Breanna Rufus hit a 3, stole the inbounds, then hit a 3 and was fouled, with the four-point play giving Fairlawn a 33-23 lead at the break.

Covington battled throughout the second half, but Fairlawn maintained a double-digit lead until the closing two minutes of the game.

MaCalla Huelskamp had eight points and six rebounds for Fairlawn, while Ashley Roush had seven points and nine rebounds. Camri Cundiff had seven points and eight rebounds, Alexis Graves had eight rebounds and Rufus scored seven points.

Fairlawn was 18-of-44 from the floor for 41 percent and 20-of-36 from the line for 55 percent.

Morgan Lowe and Kimmel scored nine points each for Covington. Covington was 13-of-53 from the floor for 25 percent and 18-of-26 from the line for 69 percent.

Covington won the battle of the boards 27-26. Both teams had 11 turnovers.

The Jets will open SCAL play on Tuesday when they travel to Fort Loramie.

Riverside 42, Northeastern 26

The Pirates pulled away in the second half to earn a big victory in their season opener on Saturday in Springfield in a nonconference game.

Riverside led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter and 25-18 at halftime, then used a 10-6 scoring advantage in the third quarter and 7-2 advantage in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Lauryn Sanford led the Pirates with 23 points, including five 3-pointers. She also head eight steals.

“I thought we did a nice job offensively getting open looks, we just need to knock down more shots. Thankfully Lauryn was on tonight and knocked down some big shots for us,” Riverside coach Bryce Hodge said. “As always, I’m pleased with my team’s effort, glad we got the win. But we have a lot of things to clean up before our next game.”

Olivia Perk and a team-high eight rebounds and Amber Waters had six. Both scored four points, as did Kirstin Schlumbohm.

“I’m proud of the girls for starting the year with a win,” Hodge said. “However, we talked about not being satisfied because we played extremely sloppy at times, specifically turnovers.

“I try to keep in mind we graduated five seniors last year and we are an extremely young team this season. We need to do a better job of playing a complete game.”

Riverside will open Northwest Central Conference play on Tuesday when it hosts Hardin Northern.

FRIDAY RESULTS

Russia 53, Sidney 49 (2 OT)

Russia fought off a comeback attempt from Sidney and held on to earn a double-overtime victory in a season opener on Friday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

The Raiders took a 15-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 23-16 at halftime. They led 37-24 at the end of the third quarter but Sidney outscored them 17-4 in the fourth to send it to overtime with a 41-41 tie.

Each squad scored four points in the first overtime, but Russia took control in the second overtime by hitting 8-of-8 free-throw attempts, with Katelyn Monnin making four.

Junior guard Ashley Scott led the Raiders with 17 points while Monnin, a junior forward, finished with 14. Senior guard Olivia Moorman finished with 10.

Freshman guard Allie Stockton led Sidney with 20 points and six steals while junior guard Samantha Reynolds scored 11 points and had a team-high 11 rebounds. Cassidy Truesdale had four blocks while Stockton and Reynolds each had three. The squad had 15 steals and 11 blocks but committed 20 turnovers.

Botkins 56, Hardin Northern 21

The Trojans jumped out to a 20-6 lead by the end of the quarter and cruised from there to a season-opening win on Friday in Botkins in a nonconference game.

Sophomore guard Boston Paul hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter for Botkins and finished with a team-high 17 points. Sophomore post Aleah Johnson scored 16 and sophomore guard Carmen Hueker added 12.

Botkins (1-0) begins SCAL play on Tuesday when it travels to Anna.

Minster 57, Wapakoneta 53

The Wildcats rallied in the fourth quarter to win their season opener on Friday in Wapakoneta in a nonconference game.

Minster used an 18-13 scoring advantage in the fourth to earn the win. The Wildcats led 8-7 at the end of the first quarter but the Redskins tied it 23-23 by halftime and led 40-39 heading into the fourth quarter.

Ivy Wolf had 19 points and Janae Hoying scored 15 for Minster while Ella Mescher scored eight.

Minster (1-1) will continue nonconference play on Tuesday when it travels to Celina.

• Girls bowling

Riverside competes in quad match

Riverside’s girls competed in a quad match on Friday against Ben Logan, Bellefontaine and Mechanicsburg. Ben Logan won the contest with 2,170, Bellefontaine shot 2,105, Mechanicsburg had 1,993 and Riverside shot 1,674. Leading Riverside was Angela Walter with a 316 series and a 170 game and Rayce Yelton with a 164 game.

New Bremen beats Russia; Fairlawn, Riverside win openers

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

