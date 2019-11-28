Monday/Tuesday roundup: Anna beats Botkins in SCAL opener

ANNA — Anna pulled away in the second half of a Shelby County Athletic League opener on Tuesday to win its season opener. The Rockets outscored Botkins 15-7 in the fourth quarter on their way to a 42-29 victory.

The squads were tied 10-10 at the end of the first quarter, but Anna took the lead with an 11-6 scoring advantage in the second and then pulled away in the third.

Lauren Barhorst led Anna with 16 points while Kiplyn Rowland scored nine and Ella Doseck scored eight. Jill Greve led the Trojans with seven points.

Monday plays next on Saturday at Fairlawn. Botkins (1-1) plays next on Tuesday at home against Fairlawn.

Fort Loramie 84, Fairlawn 17

The Redskins jumped out to a 23-4 lead by halftime and cruised from there to a big SCAL victory on Tuesday in Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie shot 22 for 31 (70.9 percent) from the field in the first half, including 17 for 21 from two-point range. They also forced Fairlawn into 15 turnovers in the first half and allowed just nine shot attempts on their way to building a 50-8 halftime lead.

Marissa Meiring led Fort Loramie with 15 points and five steals. Dana Rose and Kenzie Hoelscher each scored 12 points, Corynn Heitkamp added 11 and Taylor Ratermann scored 10. Hoelscher had four blocked shots and Ava Sholtis had five steals and four assists.

Lonna Heath led Fairlawn with nine points.

Fort Loramie (2-0) plays next on Saturday at Russia. The Jets (1-1) return to action on Saturday at home against Anna.

Russia 51, Jackson Center 19

Russia built a 24-6 lead by halftime and cruised to a big SCAL win on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

Olivia Moorman led the Raiders with 14 points while Ashley Scott scored 11 and Jessica York added eight. Ashley Mullenhour led the Tigers with six points.

Russia (2-1) will play next on Saturday when it hosts Fort Loramie. Jackson Center (0-1) will play next on Saturday at Houston.

New Bremen 64, Houston 31

The Cardinals built a 15-3 lead by the end of the first quarter on their way to earning a nonconference win on Tuesday in New Bremen.

Kaylee Fruend led the Cardinals with 18 points while Madison Cordonnier scored 14 and Kira Bertke added eight. Megan Maier and Amber Stangel each scored eight points for the Wildcats.

Houston (0-1) hosts Jackson Center on Saturday. New Bremen (2-0) plays next on Tuesday at home against Anna.

Lehman Catholic 64, Waynesfield-Goshen 21

Lehman Catholic held the Tigers scoreless in the first quarter of its Northwest Central Conference opener on Tuesday in Waynesfield.

The Cavaliers built a 24-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 41-7 at halftime.

Rylie McIver and Lauren McFarland each scored 15 points for the Cavaliers while Anna Cianciolo added 12 and Heidi Toner scored nine. McIver led the team with six rebounds, four assists and 11 steals.

The Cavaliers shot 27 for 73 (37 percent) from the field and 6 for 21 (29 percent) from the free-throw line.

Lehman (1-1) plays next on Saturday at home against Arcanum.

Riverside 53, Hardin Northern 30

The Pirates earned a pick NWCC victory in their conference and home opener.

The teams were tied 8-8 at the end of the first quarter but Riverside used a 9-1 scoring advantage in the second to take control, then finished it off with a 36-21 scoring advantage in the second half.

“I’m proud of the girls for picking up the league win tonight,” Riverside coach Bryce Hodge said. “We started out extremely sloppy in the first half, thankfully we picked it up and played much better in the second half.”

Lauryn Sanford led the Pirates with 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Freshman Amber Waters scored 12 points while Kiristin Schlumbohm added nine. Olivia Perk led the squad with 18 rebounds and had six points.

“I thought Lauryn played extremely well for us offensively, as well as Amber who scored in double digits in only her second varsity game,” Hodge said. “I’m most proud of Olivia for getting 18 rebounds. Her shots weren’t falling in the first half, but she still helped her team in a different way by getting what seemed like every rebound, extremely proud of her effort.”

Riverside (2-0) plays next on Monday against Bellefontaine.

Other scores: Minster 50, Celina 28; Versailles 71, Delphos St. John’s 54.

MONDAY RESULTS

• Bowling

Sidney splits with St. Marys

Sidney’s boys squad opened the season with a victory over the Roughriders on Monday while its girls team lost.

The boys team won 2,367-2,298.

Drake Cromes had a 499 series with games of 288 and 211 Jaxon Rickey had a 429 series

“St. Marys won the D-II state tournament last year. So, this was a great win,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said. “Great season opener for the boys to see what they are made of. Great victory.”

The girls squad lost 1,994-1,725.

Emma Hurely had a 355 series. Kate Miller had a 332 series

“St. Marys (girls) won the DII state tournament as well last season,” Knoop said. “We knew this was going to be a tough one, but the girls bowled pretty well. Coach Beatty and myself were pleased.”

Riverside beats Lima Temple Christian

Riverside’s boys and girls bowling teams beat Temple Christian on Monday.

Zander Crouch led the boys squad with a 345 series and 189 game and Ben Carey added a 156 game.

Angela Walter led the girls squad with a 338 series and a 178 game and Rayce Yelton added a 170 game.

Fort Loramie, Russia earn SCAL victories

