Football: Anna beats Mechanicsburg to earn spot in D-VI state final

WAPAKONETA — Mechanicsburg played Anna close in the first half but had the same struggle the rest of the Rockets’ playoff opponents have had: containing Riley Huelskamp and Bart Bixler for a full game.

Anna’s star senior running back and quarterback led several big drives in the second half to help the squad pull away to a 36-6 victory in a Division VI state semifinal on Friday at Harmon Field to advance to the first state final in program history.

Anna becomes the first Shelby County football program to qualify for a state championship game. Sidney, Lehman Catholic and Fort Loramie have all qualified for state semifinals but haven’t advanced further.

The Rockets (13-1) advance to face undefeated New Middletown Springfield, which beat Howard East Knox 42-14 in a semifinal on Friday.

The D-VI state championship game will be Thursday night or Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The state final kickoff day and time will be announced this weekend by the OHSAA.

Huelskamp and Bixler are the two biggest reasons why the squad will be playing for its first state title. The two have accumulated about 3,500 rushing yards this year, and Bixler has thrown for nearly 1,500 yards.

Behind a large offensive line that has improved as the year has went on, the Rockets have proved nearly unstoppable — and were in the second half Friday.

Huelskamp ran for two of his four TDs in the third quarter to increase the lead to 28-6 and then added another TD and two-point conversion run in the fourth to boost the lead to 30 points and start a running clock. Bixler threw a TD in the first half and had several big runs in the game.

It was the 11th running clock victory of the season for Anna, which has scored 42 or more points in 12 of its 14 games.

Anna led 14-6 at halftime and scored on the first drive of the second half.

On a third-and-eight, Bixler ran right toward the home sideline and looked to be running out of room but pitched behind him to Huelskamp, who ran 78 yards up the sideline for a touchdown with 10:27 left to increase the lead to 21-6.

The Indians went three-and-out on their next drive. Anna quickly drove into Mechanicsburg territory, but Bixler was tackled hard after gaining a first down and was helped off the field after a lengthy examination by trainers.

The Rockets didn’t slow in his absence. Huelskamp, who has rushed for over 40 touchdowns this year, took over at QB for a few plays and picked up two first downs, then backup QB Brandon Axe entered and threw a 24-yard pass to Isaac Lininger on a third-and-21 to give the squad the ball at the 2-yard line. Huelskamp ran it in on the next play to push the lead to 22 points with 3:34 left.

Bixler returned at quarterback early in the fourth quarter, and Huelskamp scored on a 35-yard run and then ran for a two-point conversion to increase the lead to 36-6 and start a running clock with the 30-point differential.

Mechanicsburg went three-and-out on the first drive of the game and Anna quickly scored. The Rockets started their first drive on their own 7 and moved to their 38 after five runs by Bixler and Huelskamp.

Huelskamp then threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Jeffrey Richards. Richards caught the about 15-yard throw along the visitor’s sideline, then shook a defender and ran the rest of the way to the end zone to give the squad a 7-0 lead with 7:41 left in the first quarter.

The Indians responded fast. After picking up one first down, Chayse Propst broke through the middle and outran Anna defenders on a 65-yard TD run with 6:53 left. Danny Mascadri’s extra-point attempt hit off the right crossbar and allowed the Rockets to keep the lead at 7-6.

After both teams punted on their next two drives, Anna got going again in the middle of the second quarter and scored on an 8-yard run up the middle by Huelskamp with 5:42 left to take a 14-6 lead.

The teams traded punts, and Mechanicsburg drove into Anna territory in the final minute of the quarter but didn’t score.

The Indians finish 11-3. They’ll lose nine seniors to graduation.

Anna’s Riley Huelskamp, left, and Grant Spangler bring down Mechanicsburg quarterback Chayse Propst during a Division VI state semifinal on Friday at Wapakoneta’s Harmon Field. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_A20and17P25.jpg Anna’s Riley Huelskamp, left, and Grant Spangler bring down Mechanicsburg quarterback Chayse Propst during a Division VI state semifinal on Friday at Wapakoneta’s Harmon Field. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Grant Spangler tries to block an extra point kick by Mechanicsburg’s Danny Mascadri during a Division VI state semifinal on Friday at Wapakoneta’s Harmon Field. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_a17.jpg Anna’s Grant Spangler tries to block an extra point kick by Mechanicsburg’s Danny Mascadri during a Division VI state semifinal on Friday at Wapakoneta’s Harmon Field. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Isaac Lininger looks for room to run during a Division VI state semifinal on Friday at Wapakoneta’s Harmon Field. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_a23.jpg Anna’s Isaac Lininger looks for room to run during a Division VI state semifinal on Friday at Wapakoneta’s Harmon Field. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Kamren Steward tries to fend off Mechanicsburg’s Noah Wolf during a Division VI state semifinal on Friday at Wapakoneta’s Harmon Field. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_Anna14p52.jpg Anna’s Kamren Steward tries to fend off Mechanicsburg’s Noah Wolf during a Division VI state semifinal on Friday at Wapakoneta’s Harmon Field. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Wil Luthman lifts Isaac Lininger into the air after they defeated Mechanicsburg in a Division VI state semifinal on Friday at Wapakoneta’s Harmon Field. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_69and23.jpg Anna’s Wil Luthman lifts Isaac Lininger into the air after they defeated Mechanicsburg in a Division VI state semifinal on Friday at Wapakoneta’s Harmon Field. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Riley Huelskamp reaches for a touchdown while Mechanicsburg’s Keith Bebout and Noah Wolf try to stop him during a Division VI state semifinal on Friday at Wapakoneta’s Harmon Field. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_a20p52.jpg Anna’s Riley Huelskamp reaches for a touchdown while Mechanicsburg’s Keith Bebout and Noah Wolf try to stop him during a Division VI state semifinal on Friday at Wapakoneta’s Harmon Field. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Rockets run away from Indians in second half

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

