Weekend roundup: Anna, Fort Loramie, Jackson Center girls win

SIDNEY — Anna controlled a Shelby County Athletic League game at Fairlawn from the start on Saturday and won 49-13 to stay undefeated.

The Rockets led 11-0 at the end of the first quarter and 23-5 at halftime.

Ella Doseck and Kiplyn Rowland each scored 14 points for Anna. Lonna Heath led Fairlawn with six points and 11 rebounds.

Anna (2-0, 2-0 SCAL) hosted Lehman Catholic on Monday and will return to action on Tuesday when it travels to New Bremen. The Jets (1-2, 0-2) will travel to Botkins on Tuesday.

Fort Loramie 71, Russia 15

Fort Loramie continued its dominating start to the season as it ran away early from Russia in a road SCAL game on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia.

Dana Rose connected on three shots and added a few free throws to score nine of her team’s 21 points in the first quarter. The Raiders attempted two shots in the quarter and trailed 21-5 heading into the second.

Ava Sholtis was perfect from the floor and the free-throw line and scored six points to lead the Redskins in the scoring column in the second to help increase the lead to 39-9. Fort Loramie hit 52 percent of its shots in the first half while limiting the Raiders to just 2 for 9 from the floor.

In the second half Loramie outscored Russia 32-6. The Redskins forced Russia into 27 turnovers while committing 19 themselves and outrebounded Russia 31-13.

Rose led all scorers with 15 points and had six rebounds. Kenzie Holescher had 11 points and seven steals. Marissa Meiring chipped in 10 points and grabbed five steals. Kennedi Gephart led the team in assists with four.

For Russia, Olivia Moorman scored seven points.

Fort Loramie (3-0, 2-0 SCAL) will return to action on Tuesday when it hosts West Liberty-Salem in a nonconference game. The Tigers were the only squad that beat the Redskins in regular-season play last year.

The Raiders (2-2, 1-1) traveled to Newton on Monday and will travel to Anna on Saturday.

Jackson Center 49, Houston 40

Houston couldn’t hold onto an early lead and lost an SCAL game on Saturday in Jackson Center.

The Wildcats led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter but the Tigers pulled within 17-16 at halftime. Jackson Center tied it with a 9-8 scoring advantage in the third quarter, then closed out the win with a 24-15 scoring edge in the fourth.

Kylie Hartle led Jackson Center with 13 points while Katie Clark added 11 and Grace Woolley scored eight.

Megan Maier led Houston with 12 points while Amber Stangel scored 10.

The Tigers (1-1, 1-0 SCAL) will travel to Waynesfield-Goshen on Tuesday. Houston (0-2, 0-1) will travel to New Knoxville on Tuesday.

Arcanum 71, Lehman Catholic 45

Lehman couldn’t keep up with Arcanum in a nonconference game on Saturday in Sidney. The Trojans took a 36-22 lead by halftime and ran away from there.

Hope Anthony led the Cavaliers with 15 points while Rylie McIver scored 11 and Lauren McFarland added eight. McFarland led the squad with seven rebounds and McIver had a team-high four steals.

Lehman shot 17 for 60 (28 percent) from the field.

The Cavaliers (1-2) played at Anna on Monday and will have a long wait before they play again. They’ll travel to Riverside for a Northwest Central Conference game on Dec. 12.

Other scores: Versailles (3-1) 59, Covington 26.

• Boys basketball

Houston 50, Franklin-Monroe 38

The Wildcats took a lead by the end of the first quarter and pulled away from there to win their home opener on Saturday.

Houston led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter and used a 15-6 scoring advantage in the second to push the lead to 27-16 by halftime.

Brennan Arnold led Houston with 14 points while Adam Winner and Jake Leist each scored 12 and Wyatt Kunk scored 10.

“It was a great team performance,” Houston coach Mark Platfoot said. “I am very proud of the effort and fight that we gave after really struggling on Friday night against Minster.

“We have a lot of young guys that are learning what it takes to play at the varsity level. … We have to learn how to play with a lead a little better. We got up as many as 19 in the fourth quarter but got a little lazy and careless at times. This was a big early season win for us and hopefully we can build on it.”

Houston (1-1) will open SCAL play on Friday at home against Jackson Center.

Botkins 45, Parkway 43

Jayden Priddy-Powell hit a buzzer-beater to lift the Trojans to a victory in their season opener on Saturday in Botkins.

Powell grabbed a rebound off a missed 3-pointer and made a shot off the glass at the buzzer to lift the squad to the win.

Botkins will travel to Minster on Friday.

Minster 46, Spencerville 44

The Wildcats won a nonconference game on Saturday at Spencerville.

Minster took a 16-8 lead by the end of the first quarter but Spencerville came back to pull within 25-24 at halftime. Minster led 36-34 heading into the fourth, and each squad scored 10 points in the fourth.

Jacob Salazar led the team with 13 points while Justin Nixon scored 10. Nixon led the squad with 11 rebounds and had a team-high three steals.

The Wildcats shot 18 for 39 (46.2 percent) from the field while Spencerville shot 17 for 39 (43.6 percent). The Bearcats won the rebounding battle 25-24.

Minster (2-0) will host Botkins on Friday.

Ben Logan 72, Riverside 54

The Pirates lost to the host Raiders in the consolation game of Ben Logan’s tournament on Saturday.

Ben Logan took a 17-8 lead by the end of the first quarter. The teams played about even in the second and third quarters, and the Raiders put it away with a 15-8 scoring advantage in the fourth.

“I was pretty happy with the fight that our guys showed,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “You have to give Ben Logan a lot of credit for the way they came out. They hit four 3’s in the first quarter, and we missed a ton of close ones at the rim, so we had to try to find ways to dig ourselves out of that hole.

“Their lead went up as much as 20 in the second half, but we got it back to four twice. We just couldn’t put the pieces together for a long enough time.”

John Zumberger led Riverside with 21 points while Wade Auflick scored 18. Kale Long had a team-high 11 rebounds.

The Pirates shot 21 for 65 (32.3 percent) from the field and had a 39-34 rebounding advantage.

Riverside (0-2) returns to action on Friday at home against Ridgemont.

Other scores: Fairlawn (1-0) 82, Bradford 36; St. Henry 83, Russia (0-2) 39; Versailles (1-0) 68, Celina 31.

FRIDAY RESULTS

• Boys basketball

Jackson Center 55, Russia 30

The Tigers won their season and Shelby County Athletic League opener on Friday in Jackson Center.

Jackson Center took a 14-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and put it away with a 19-4 scoring advantage in the second quarter.

Aidan Reichert led the Tigers with 21 points while Clay Akers scored 13 and Christopher Elchert added nine.

Adam Dapore led the Raiders with nine points.

Jackson Center (1-0) will travel to Houston on Friday. Russia will host Fort Loramie on Friday.

Minster 80, Houston 44

Minster took control with a 31-4 scoring advantage in the first quarter and cruised from there to win their season opener on Friday in Minster.

Jacob Salazar led Minster with 17 points while Carson Prenger added 15 and Justin Nixon and Ethan Lehmkuhl each scored 12. Nixon led the squad with 12 rebounds and five assists.

Wyatt Kunk led Houston with 12 points and Adam Winner scored 10.

Minster shot 31 for 50 (62 percent) from the field while Houston shot 16 for 41 (39).

Greenon 80, Riverside 61

The Pirates lost in their season opener in Benjamin Logan’s tournament on Friday.

Greenon took a 20-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and extended it to 41-19 by halftime.

“With the number of new faces that we have this year, I knew this first game would be a challenge until we were able to settle in,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “Unfortunately, it took longer than I anticipated.

“Their pressure really bothered us initially and we got ourselves into a pretty big hole. I can’t say enough about our effort in the second half, though. Our guys could’ve given up, but we were able to show some fight and get things going in a positive direction there at the end.”

Kaden Burk led the Pirates with 23 points while John Zumberger scored 20 and Wade Auflick added 11. Riverside shot 22 for 51 (43.1 percent) from the field.

