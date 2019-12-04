Tuesday roundup: Sidney pulls away late from Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Sidney pulled away late to earn a 75-60 Miami Valley League Valley Division victory in its first game of the season on Tuesday in Fairborn.

The teams played to a 14-14 tie at the end of the first quarter but the Yellow Jackets used a 29-12 scoring advantage in the second to take a 43-26 halftime lead. The Skyhawks outscored Sidney 24-9 in the third to pull within 52-50, but the Yellow Jackets closed out the win with a 23-10 scoring edge in the fourth.

Senior guard Darren Taborn led Sidney with 20 points while sophomore forward Jaden Swiger scored 17 and sophomore guard Devin Taborn scored 14.

Sidney will continue MVL play on Friday when it travels to Piqua.

Versailles 56, Troy Christian 33

The Tigers took a 15-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised from there to a nonconference victory on Tuesday in Troy.

No statistics were reported.

The Tigers will open Midwest Athletic Conference play on Friday when they travel to Fort Recovery.

• Girls basketball

Botkins 46, Fairlawn 33

The Trojans took control by the end of the first quarter and pulled away from there to earn a Shelby County Athletic League win on Tuesday in Botkins.

Botkins led 13-5 at the end of the first but the Jets pulled within 23-16 by halftime. The Trojans opened the second half with a 16-7 scoring advantage in the third quarter and pulled away from there.

Makenna Maurer led Botkins with 16 points while Carmen Heuker and Jill Greve each scored nine. MaCalla Huelskamp led Fairlawn with 13 while Lonna Heath scored 11.

The two teams are getting their SCAL matchups out of the way early this season. Fairlawn (1-3) will host Botkins (2-1) on Monday.

New Bremen 50, Anna 38

The Cardinals stayed undefeated by earning a home nonconference victory on Tuesday.

Anna led 8-7 at the end of the first quarter but the Cardinals took a 15-12 lead by halftime. They used a 14-11 scoring advantage in the third to boost the lead to six points, then closed out the win with a 21-15 scoring advantage in the fourth.

Kaylee Freund led New Bremen with 16 points while Madison Cordonnier scored 12 and Elli Roetgerman scored nine.

Ella Doseck led Anna with 17 points while Lauren Barhorst scored 10.

New Bremen (3-0) will host Coldwater in its first MAC game on Thursday. Anna (3-1) will host Russia in its first SCAL game on Thursday.

Fort Loramie 46, West Liberty-Salem 13

Fort Loramie’s defensive prowess reached new heights as it shut down previously undefeated West Liberty-Salem in a home nonconference game on Tuesday.

Both teams struggled offensively in the opening quarter until Taylor Ratermann hit a 3 to get the Redskins fired up. Kenzie Holescher then hit two buckets to finish the quarter and boost the lead to 9-2.

The second quarter was similar to the first quarter with both teams defensively making things tough for their opponent. Loramie outscored West Liberty 8-5 to increase the lead to 17-7 at halftime.

In the second half, Loramie got some breathing room when Ratermann hit three more 3s and a field goal on her way to a game-high 14 points.

Kenzie Hoelscher finished with 10 points and six steals. Marissa Meiring had nine points and five rebounds. Ava Sholtis and Kennedi Gephart led the team in assists with three each.

The Tigers (3-1) shot 3 for 18 from the field and committed 23 turnovers.

Fort Loramie (4-0) hosts Houston on Saturday in SCAL action.

New Knoxville 57, Houston 33

Houston fell behind early and couldn’t rally in a road nonconference game on Tuesday.

The Rangers built an 18-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and increased it to 28-16 by halftime.

Megan Maier and Mariah Booher each scored nine points for the Wildcats.

Houston (0-3) will travel to Fort Loramie on Saturday for an SCAL game.

Waynesfield-Goshen 46, Jackson Center 35

Ashley Mullenhour scored 13 points and Kylie Hartle scored 10 for the Tigers in a nonconference loss on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

The Tigers (1-2) will travel to Minster on Saturday.

• Bowling

Sidney splits against Fairborn

Sidney’s boys bowling team beat Fairborn while its girls team lost to the Skyhawks on Tuesday in a Miami Valley League match.

The boys team won 2,248-2,172 to improve to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in MVL play. Drake Cromes rolled a 467 series while Jaxon Rickey had a 413 series.

“This was a good win against a good Fairborn team,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said. “We had a big lead after the first game, but we had a disastrous second team game. We kept battling though, and took home our first MVL win.”

The girls lost 2,372-1,570 to drop to 0-3 and 0-1. Kate Miller had a 308 series and Emma Hurley had a 282 series.

“This was a really tough Fairborn team,” Knoop said. “They had an amazing 1,112 the second team game. Most boys teams don’t shoot that. Shout out to them.”

Riverside splits with Kenton

The Pirates’ boys team lost while their girls team won in a match on Tuesday at TP Lanes in Bellefontaine.

The boys squad lost to Kenton 2,137-2,042. Leading the Pirates was Bailey Gammell with a 385 series and a 202 game and Zander Crouch added a 179 game.

Riverside’s girls defeated Kenton 2,021-1,935. Ashley Russell led the Pirates with a 375 series and a 205 game and Rayce Yelton added a 187 game.

