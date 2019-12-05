SCORES to broadcast Anna in D-VI state championship

The Anna Rockets joined the Midwest Athletic Conference in 2006 and became the 10th member for football at that time.

“Former 15-year head coach Bryan Rioch and one of his former outstanding quarterbacks, Wes Hunsucker, have been defensive and offensive coordinators, respectively, under current 5-year head coach Nick Marino,” said Jack Kramer of ScoresBroadcast.com, which will broadcast the D-VI state championship game starting at 9:35 a.m. on Friday. “In the long run, that continuity has made a big difference.”

Jack and Chuck McBee describe the state title clash. Kick-off is at 10:07.

Kramer added that a program that has been competitive in the MAC for the last 14 years is on display in Canton this morning attempting to become the eighth different MAC school to win a state football title.

“It will be a challenge,” Kramer said. “New Middletown Springfield, Anna’s opponent, has won 19 consecutive games dating all the way back to September 2018.” In fact, since 2011 Springfield owns a 69-29 record with four playoff appearances, missing the postseason last year by a fraction of a percentage point.

The state championship webcast is ScoresBroadcast.com’s first ever in high school football. The free, online, play-by-play service has covered numerous state baseball and basketball championship contests.

“December football is new for Chuck and me,” Kramer said, “and we are looking forward to it.”

In late November and here early in December, SCORES – the Shelby County Online Radio Entertainment System – has been blending action on the gridiron with girls hoops coverage, which started on Nov. 23 with the Minster/Fort Loramie game. The Russia at Anna girls tilt on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 7, is on the webcast schedule this weekend.

“We hope everyone in the Anna gym on Saturday is beaming after the Rockets state championship victory the night before,” Kramer said.

Coach Marino and Anna athletic director Mike Muehlfeld join Kramer in Friday morning’s football pregame segment. Superintendent Andy Bixler is a halftime guest.

Geron Stokes, the seven-year head football coach at Minster which has won two state titles during his tenure, provides additional game analysis at halftime.