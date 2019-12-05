Wednesday/Thursday roundup: Winner buzzer-beater lifts Versailles over Fort Recovery

VERSAILLES — Lindsey Winner hit a long jumper at the buzzer to break a tie and earn Versailles a 42-40 win in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday.

Versailles led 16-8 at the end of the first quarter but the Indians battled back to take a 26-21 lead by halftime. Fort Recovery held a 33-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter but couldn’t hold on.

Winner led the Tigers with 12 points while Caitlin McEldowney scored 11.

Versailles (4-1, 2-0 MAC) will travel to Miami East on Saturday for a nonconference game.

Minster 58, Parkway 25

The Wildcats pulled out to a 16-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and ran away from there to a big win in their MAC opener on Thursday in Minster.

Minster outscored the Panthers 17-7 in the second quarter to increase their lead to 33-14 by halftime, then used a 13-6 scoring advantage in the third and 12-5 advantage in the fourth to put it away.

Ivy Wolf led the Wildcats with 21 points while Averi Wolf scored 12 and Janae Hoying added 10.

The Wildcats (3-1, 1-0) will host Jackson Center on Saturday in a nonconference game.

New Bremen 51, Coldwater 39

The Cardinals opened MAC play with a victory on Thursday in New Bremen.

New Bremen took a 13-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and held the Cavaliers scoreless in the second on their way to boosting the advantage to 23-5 at halftime.

Kaylee Freund led New Bremen with 23 points while Madison Cordonnier scored 10.

The Cardinals (4-0, 1-0) will travel to Lincolnview on Monday for a nonconference game.

Riverside 36, Ridgemont 26

The Pirates rallied in the fourth quarter to stay undefeated in Northwest Central Conference play on Thursday at Ridgemont.

Riverside took a 7-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and increased it to three points at 13-10 at halftime. The Golden Gophers used a 12-8 scoring advantage in the third quarter to take a 22-21 lead but the Pirates outscored them 15-4 in the fourth to rally and win.

Lauryn Sanford led Riverside with 13 points, nine of which came in the fourth. She made 6-of-6 free-throw attempts in the quarter and 8-of-9 attempts in the game.

“Tonight was a good competitive game against a good, athletic team,” Riverside coach Bryce Hodge said. “I’m proud of the girls for working hard and pulling out the tough league win. We more than struggled offensively, but thankfully our defensive effort helped us pull out the win tonight. Overall, I’m proud of my team’s effort and perseverance tonight.”

Amber Waters added eight points and Alli Knight scored seven. The Pirates shot 10 for 53 (18.9 percent) from the field but outrebounded Ridgemont 37-18 and had nine steals.

Riverside (3-1, 2-0 NWCC) will play next on Tuesday when it travels to Jackson Center for a nonconference game.

• Boys bowling

Sidney 2,012, Fort Loramie 1,808

The Yellow Jackets won a nonconference match on Thursday at Community Lanes in Minster to improve to 4-0 overall.

Logan Finke led Sidney with a 379 series while Drake Cromes had a 343 series.

“This was an ugly win,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said. “Not too many things looked very good tonight for us. We grinded our way to a victory tonight. Happy to see them stay composed and come out on top.”

WEDNESDAY RESULTS

• Girls basketball

Sidney 70, Fairborn 65 OT

The Yellow Jackets earned their first Miami Valley League Valley Division victory by outscoring the Skyhawks 11-6 in overtime on Wednesday in Sidney.

Fairborn took an 18-9 lead by the end of the first quarter but Sidney used a 22-12 scoring advantage in the second to take a 31-30 halftime lead.

Each squad scored 16 points in the third quarter but Fairborn outscored Sidney 13-12 in the fourth to force overtime.

Freshman guard Lexee Brewer led the Yellow Jackets with 20 points and had eight rebounds, six steals and four assists. Freshman guard Allie Stockton added 19 points and had eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks. Samantha Reynolds scored 13 points and had a team-high 12 rebounds.

Sidney shot 28-of-77 (36.4 percent) from the field had had 49 rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets (2-1, 1-0 MVL Valley) will continue league play on Friday when they travel to Piqua for the first of a girls/boys varsity doubleheader. The girls game will tip off at 6 p.m.

Lindsey Winner https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_Lindsey-Winner.jpg Lindsey Winner

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

