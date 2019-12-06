College update: Sidney grad Hudson has big game for Urbana

Sylvia Hudson, a former Sidney High standout, continues to play well for Urbana University in women’s basketball, and her performance has her among the leaders in the Mountain East Conference in several categories.

In her latest outing, Hudson tossed in 16 points for the Blue Knights in a loss to Concord. She was 4 for 4 from the line and also added five rebounds.

On the season, she is second for Urbana and ninth in the MEC in scoring at 17.4 points per game, third in the conference at 60 percent from the floor, and sixth in the MEC from the free throw line, where she is 25 for 29 (86 percent).

Coming into this, her senior season, Hudson had scored 1,261 points at Urbana and pulled down 610 rebounds.

In addition, she shot a combined 59 percent from the field and 72 percent from the line in her first three seasons at the school.

Nicole Fogt, Jackson Center

Fogt is a 6-foot-0 junior forward/center for the Wright State-Lake team in Celina.

She has seen action in four games so far, getting six points, six rebounds and two blocks in a loss to Indiana-Kokomo, and five points and seven rebounds in a loss to Indiana-Southeast.

She is averaging 3.3 rebounds per game so far.

Celena Taborn, Sidney

Taborn had two strong efforts for Furman team recently.

She had five points and five rebounds in a loss to Vanderbilt, then had 17 points in a win over Middle Tennessee State. She was 7 for 9 from the field in that game.

On the season, she is at 9.4 points per game and 4.4 rebounds, is shooting 63 percent from the field, and leads the team in blocks with nine.

Brooke McIver, Lehman Catholic

McIver plays for the Edison, and in action this week, she had nine points and eight assists in a lopsided win over Clark State.

She is averaging an even nine points per game this season.

• Men’s basketball

Andre Gordon, Sidney

Gordon was back in action this week at Texas A&M after missing some action with a foot injury.

He played 14 and 15 minutes in A&M’s games against Temple and Fairfield. In his limited action against Fairfield, he had two steals, two rebounds and two assists.

Nathan Lessing, Fairlawn

Lessing had 14 points and two steals for Northwestern Ohio in Lima in a loss to Cornerstone this week.

He is averaging a team-high 19.1 for the Racers, which puts him fourth in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference.

Griffin Doseck, Anna

Doseck had four points, five rebounds and two assists for Capital in an overtime loss to Ohio Wesleyan.

A freshman, he’s averaging 8.2 points and pulling down 5.8 rebounds, second on the team.

Mike Ketner, Minster

Ketner is a six-foot freshman guard on the Bluffton University basketball team this season. He’s seen action in one of the team’s six games so far.

Bluffton is 4-2 on the year.

• Women’s volleyball

Whitney Pleiman, Russia

Pleiman was recently recognized by the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference for her play during Edison State’s volleyball season.

She was named to the Honorable Mention list on the all-OCCAC team.

A defensive specialist, she finished with 452 digs for 7.93 per set this season.

During her career at Edison, she earned conference Player of the Week honors twice.

Paige Jones, New Bremen

Jones had another double-double for Michigan in a win over Indiana this week, finishing with 12 kills and 11 digs.

She now has 436 kills and 250 digs for the Wolverines, who are 20-10 on the year.