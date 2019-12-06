State football: Anna leads New Middletown Springfield 28-14 at halftime

CANTON — Anna capitalized on two turnovers by New Middletown Springfield in the first half and holds a 28-14 halftime lead in the Division VI state championship, which is being played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

After Springfield fumbled a punt return, Anna recovered deep in its own territory and scored soon after on a 2-yard touchdown run by Riley Hueslkamp to take a 7-0 lead with 4:37 left in the first quarter.

The Rockets scored on their next drive when Bart Bixler ran in from 4 yards out with 11:12 left in the second quarter.

Springfield fumbled on its next drive after an Anna tackle, and Anna’s Kamren Steward recovered. The Rockets scored on the first play afterwards on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Bixler to Nolan Emerson.

Beau Brungard threw a 7-yard TD pass to Evan Ohlin later in the third to narrow the gap to 21-7, but Huelskamp broke free for a 72-yard TD run with 3:03 left to increase the lead back to 21 points.

Brungard threw a 16-yard TD pass to David Duvall shortly before halftime to cut the deficit to 14.

The Rockets have 191 total yards of offense while the Tigers hav 191. Huelskamp has run for 89 yards on 10 carries and Bixler has run for 51 yards on eight carries and completed 3-of-4 passes for 51 yards.

Anna senior quarterback Bart Bixler yells as he crosses the goal line on a touchdown run in the second quarter of the Division VI state championship game on Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_BPB_0537-Edit.jpg Anna senior quarterback Bart Bixler yells as he crosses the goal line on a touchdown run in the second quarter of the Division VI state championship game on Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

