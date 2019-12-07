Boys basketball: Sidney beats Piqua, Willoughby picks up 400th win

PIQUA — It was a historic night at Garbry Gymnasium Friday night as Piqua hosted Sidney in MVL action.

While Piqua made it a physical battle all night, Sidney was too much for the Indians, rolling to a 69-50 victory.

Sidney improved to 2-0 overall and in the MVL, while Piqua dropped to 0-2 overall and 0-2 in the MVL.

And Sidney coach John Willoughby reached another coaching milestone.

Willoughby a long time Houston coach, who guided the Wildcats to a Final Four and a number of district titles before coming to Sidney — picked up his 400th victory.

Piqua jumped out to a fast start on the Jackets, taking an early 7-2 lead.

Iverson Ventura opened the game with a 3-pointer and Kameron Darner and Riley Hunt hit two free throws each to build the lead.

But, Sidney quickly recovered.

Darren Taborn scored inside and Trey Werntz quickly hit a three to tie it 7-7.

Dominick Durr added a 3-point play to give Sidney the lead for good at 10-7.

Sidney led 14-12 after one quarter, then stretched it to 32-25 at halftime.

Devin Taborn had eight second quarter points and Durr had eight points in the first half.

Ventura had 10 points for Piqua in the first half and Darner scored seven

Sidney continued to build the lead in the third quarter, opening a 47-38 lead and pulled away in the fourth quarter.

The Jackets scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Werntz started the scoring with two free throws.

Darren Taborn scored, then hit a three and was fouled.

Taborn missed the free throws, but Sidney got a putback on the rebound to make it 56-38 and Sidney maintained that lead the rest of the way.

In a game where 60 free throws were shot, Darren Taborn led a balanced Sidney attack with 15 points.

Durr scored 14, Devin Taborn had 13, Lathan Jones netted 10 and Werntz had eight.

Ventura and Darner paced Piqua with 12 points each and Hill added nine.

Piqua won the freshman game, while Sidney won the varsity girls game 49-40.

