Weekend roundup: Sidney beats Piqua 49-40 for 3rd straight win

PIQUA — Sidney stayed undefeated in Miami Valley League play, won its third consecutive game and surpassed its win total for the past two years combined by rallying to beat Piqua 49-40 on Friday at Garbry Gymnasium.

Sidney, which won two games during the 2017-18 season and was winless last year, improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in MVL Valley Division play with the victory.

Piqua, playing its fourth game in seven days, jumped out to a 12-4 lead after one quarter as Tylah Yeomans and Tayler Grunkemeyer combined for nine points.

But the momentum swung to Sidney in the second quarter and Piqua never got it back. Samantha Reynolds and Allie Stockton scored six points each in the second quarter to help the Yellow Jackets take a 22-21 lead by halftime.

After Piqua started the second half with a Yeomans free throw to tie the game at 22, Sidney ran off 10 straight points and was in control the rest of the way. Lexee Brewer started the run with a basket and Stockton hit a 3. Reynolds followed with a basket and two free throws and Hallie Truesdale added a free throw.

Sidney led 39-29 after three quarters and Piqua never got closer than six in the final quarter.

Reynolds led the Yellow Jackets with 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Stockton added 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Brewer scored 11 points and had five steals and four assists and Truesdale pulled down nine rebounds.

Yeomans had 24 points and nine rebounds for Piqua, while Aubree Schrubb added seven points and 13 rebounds.

Sidney was 19-of-59 from the floor for 32 percent and 8-of-13 from the line for 62 percent. Piqua was 16-of-53 from the floor for 31 percent and 7-of-16 from the line for 44 percent.

Sidney won the rebounding battle 36-34 and both teams had 19 turnovers.

The game was the first of a girls/boys doubleheader on Friday. Combined the win and the boys teams’ 69-50 win, the Yellow Jackets earned one point in the Piqua vs. Sidney all-sports trophy competition.

It’s the third year the schools are organizing the competition, which is determined by a points system based on the results of all head-to-head matchups in sports the schools play. One point is awarded in sports where the schools face off once a season, while a half point is awarded in sports where the schools face off twice.

After Friday’s wins by Sidney, Piqua maintains a 6-5 lead. The first school to reach 11.5 points will clinch the trophy. Sidney has won the competition the previous two years.

• Boys basketball

Fort Loramie 49, Russia 38

The Redskins opened the season with a Shelby County Athletic League victory over rival Russia on Friday in Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie ran away in the second half. The squad built a 10-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, and the teams traded points to a 20-18 score heading into halftime.

Fort Loramie used a 12-9 scoring edge in the third to increase the lead to five points, then closed out the game with a 17-11 advantage in the fourth.

Nick Brandewie led Fort Loramie with 12 points while Nolan Berning scored nine and Caeleb Meyer, Devin Ratermann and Grant Albers each scored eight. Albers scored all eight of his points in the fourth quarter.

Mason Dapore led the Raiders with a game-high 25 points.

The Redskins (1-0, 1-0 SCAL) will play next on Friday at home against Houston. Russia (1-3, 0-2) will return to action on Saturday at Riverside.

Jackson Center 66, Houston 19

The Tigers jumped out to a 19-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised from there to a big SCAL win at Houston on Friday.

Aidan Reichert led the Tigers with 23 points while Mason Platfoot scored 10. Adam Winner led Houston with 10.

Jackson Center (3-0, 2-0 SCAL) will play next on Saturday at Indian Lake. The Wildcats (1-2, 0-1) will play next on Friday when they host Fort Loramie.

Minster 57, Botkins 43

After a close first quarter, the Wildcats gradually pulled away to earn a nonconference win on Friday in Minster.

The Wildcats built a 10-9 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 14-8 scoring advantage in the second to take a 24-16 halftime lead. They outscored the Trojans 19-14 in the third quarter and 14-12 in the fourth.

Trent Roetgerman led Minster with 12 points, nine rebounds and four steals while Bryan Falk and Eric Schmidt each scored 11 and Jacob Salazar added eight.

Jacob Pleiman led Botkins with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Minster shot 23 for 49 (46.9 percent) from the field while Botkins shot 14 for 49 (28.6). Minster owned a 32-23 rebounding advantage.

Minster (4-0) will open Midwest Athletic Conference play on Friday when it hosts Delphos St. John’s. Botkins (1-1) will play next on Friday when it hosts Fairlawn in SCAL action.

New Bremen 47, Celina 43

The Cardinals used big second and third quarter to beat Celina in their season opener in a road nonconference game on Friday.

The Bulldogs built a 19-15 lead by the end of the first quarter but New Bremen took a one-point lead by halftime thanks to a 15-10 scoring advantage in the second, then increase it to 40-36 heading into the fourth quarter. Each squad scored seven points in the final quarter.

Nolan Bornhorst led New Bremen with 15 points while Reece Busse and Patrick Wells each scored nine.

New Bremen (1-1) will open MAC play on Friday at home against New Knoxville.

Ridgemont 55, Riverside 45

The Pirates fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a Northwest Central Conference game on Friday in De Graff.

The Golden Gophers built an 11-6 lead by the end of the first and led 25-18 at halftime. They extended the lead to 42-29 heading into the fourth before the Pirates tried for a late rally.

“Ridgemont built the lead up to about 15 with four minutes to go and we fought back and got as close as six in the final minute,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “We just couldn’t make the plays down the stretch that we needed to in order to close it out.”

Kaden Burk led Riverside with 13 points and eight rebounds while Wade Auflick scored 12. The Pirates shot 14 for 58 (24.1 percent) from the floor and won the rebounding battle 35-29.

“Tonight was a tough one for us,” Bodenmiller said. “Ridgemont is a very good basketball team and I felt very good about our game plan coming in. Both teams started out struggling offensively to make shots, but once we finally started clicking, we started making way too many mental mistakes on both ends of the floor.”

Other scores: Versailles 66 (4-0, 1-0 MAC), Fort Recovery 58.

SATURDAY RESULTS

• Girls basketball

Fort Loramie 97, Houston 25

Fort Loramie broke its all-time single game scoring record by posting 97 points in a home Shelby County Athletic League victory against Houston on Saturday. The mark surpassed the previous record of 96, which was set in 1997.

The Redskins built a 27-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 45-12 at halftime.

Six players scored double figures for Fort Loramie. Ava Sholits led the team with 19 points and had four rebounds and five assists. Kennedi Gephart added 14 points and three steals while Taylor Ratermann and Marissa Meiring each scored 12 and Kenzie Hoelscher scored 10. Caitlyn Gasson led the team with six assists.

The Redskins shot 40 for 53 (75 percent) from the field while Houston shot 4 for 19 (21 percent).

Amber Stangel led Houston with 11 points.

Fort Loramie (5-0, 3-0 SCAL) will play next on Tuesday at New Knoxville. Houston (0-4, 0-2) hosted Tri-Village on Monday and will host Anna on Saturday in SCAL play.

Anna 36, Russia 22

The Rockets earned a home SCAL victory on Saturday in Anna.

Anna built a 9-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 17-10 at halftime. The squad used a 13-6 scoring advantage in the fourth to take a 32-16 lead.

Lauren Barhorst led Anna with 14 points while Kiplyn Rowland scored nine. Ella Hoehne led Russia with nine points.

Anna (4-1, 3-0) will play next on Saturday at Houston while Russia (3-3, 1-2) will play next on Saturday at home against Botkins.

Minster 69, Jackson Center 24

The Wildcats pulled away in the second half to a big nonconference win on Saturday in Minster. It’s the team’s third consecutive win.

Minster led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter and 32-16 at halftime, then used a 24-6 scoring advantage in the third to boost the lead to 56-24 and finished the game off with a 13-2 advantage in the fourth.

Ivy Wolf led the Wildcats with 20 points while Janae Hoying scored 19. All 12 of the team’s players scored in the win.

Kylie Hartle led Jackson Center with nine points.

Minster (3-1) will travel to Delphos St. John’s on Thursday for a Midwest Athletic Conference game. The Tigers (1-2) will play next on Tuesday at home against Riverside.

Other scores: Versailles 48 (6-1), Miami East 37.

• Boys basketball

Jackson Center 43, Coldwater 32

The Tigers earned a nonconference win on Saturday in Coldwater.

Jackson Center built a 17-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 23-14 at halftime. They used a 12-3 scoring edge in the third to take a 35-17 lead.

Christopher Elchert led the Tigers with 13 points while Aidan Reichert scored 12, all of which came in the first half.

Russia 45, Arcanum 38

The Raiders took a lead by halftime but had to battle back in the final minutes of a road nonconference game on Saturday to earn their first win of the season.

Arcanum led 8-7 at the end of the first quarter but Russia used a 14-11 scoring edge in the second to take a 21-19 halftime lead.

The Raiders held a 32-29 lead heading into the fourth but Arcanum took a 37-33 lead with four minutes left. The Raiders finished the game on a 12-1 scoring run to battle back and win.

Mason Dapore led Russia with 21 points, 11 of which came from the free-throw line. The team made 18-of-23 free-throw attempts while Arcanum made 7-of-14.

Minster 56, Xenia Legacy Christian 36

The Wildcats pulled away in the second half to a big nonconference win on Saturday in Xenia.

Minster took a 13-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 20-14 at halftime. The Wildcats used a 19-10 scoring advantage in the third and 17-12 advantage in the fourth to close out the win.

Justin Nixon led Minster with 19 points and seven rebounds while Jacob Salazar scored 17 points. The Wildcats shot 18 for 46 (39.1 percent) from the field while Legacy Christian shot 15 for 34 (44.1 percent). Minster had a 21-17 rebounding advantage.

St. Marys 51, New Bremen 31

The Cardinals fell behind early and couldn’t battle back in a road nonconference game on Saturday.

The Roughriders led 13-7 at the end of the first quarter and increased their lead to 27-20 at halftime. They then used a 14-5 scoring advantage in the third to pull away.

Reece Busse led New Bremen with 10 points.

Riverside 59, Bradford 47

The Pirates took a lead by the end of the first quarter and pulled away in the third of a nonconference game on Saturday in Bradford.

Riverside led 9-6 at the end of the first and used a 16-13 scoring advantage in the second to take a 25-19 halftime lead. The Pirates then used a 23-9 scoring advantage in the third to pull away.

“We got off to a rocky start and were a little chaotic on offense,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “Once we settled down in the second half, we were able to make some big plays on both ends of the court. Even though we looked pretty sloppy, it’s nice to get one in the win column, but we know that we still have a lot of work to do.”

John Zumberger led Riverside with 15 points while Wade Auflick scored 12 and had a team-high 10 rebounds. Kaden Burk added 11 points.

The Pirates shot 13 for 32 (40.6 percent) from the field and outrebounded the Railroaders 36-28.

Versailles 60, Covington 35

The Tigers pulled out early and cruised to a nonconference win on Saturday in Covington.

Versailles led 16-7 at the end of the first quarter and 29-13 halftime.

Connor VanSkyock led the Tigers with 18 points while Michael Stammen scored 17 and Dakoda Naftzger added 10.

Versailles (4-0) will play next on Dec. 17 at Bellefontaine.

• Bowling

Sidney competes in Holiday Baker Marathon

Sidney’s boys and girls bowling teams competed in the Holiday Baker Marathon on Saturday at the Columbus Square Bowling Palace.

The tournament consisted of 16 Baker games, and the top eight teams then advanced to match play.

The boys squad finished third out of 35 teams. The Yellow Jackets lost to Fairport in a semifinal.

The girls squad finished 17th out of 27 teams.

Samantha Reynolds https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_DSC_7260.jpg Samantha Reynolds

Fort Loramie sets single-game scoring record against Houston

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.