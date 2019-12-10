Monday roundup: Sidney holds on, beats Indian Lake

SIDNEY — Sidney battled back in the second half to take the lead and held on to earn a nonconference girls basketball victory against Indian Lake on Monday.

It’s the fourth consecutive win for the Yellow Jackets (4-1), which travel to Stebbins for a Miami Valley League Valley Division game on Wednesday.

The teams played to a 4-4 tie at the end of the first quarter and Indian Lake took a 13-12 lead into the locker room at halftime. Sidney used a 12-11 scoring advantage in the third quarter to tie it and then outscored the Lakers 13-11 in the fourth quarter. Indian Lake missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Freshman guard Allie Stockton led Sidney with 13 points and had six rebounds. Samantha Reynolds scored 10 points and had a team-high eight rebounds and three steals along with three blocks. Hallie Truesdale and Makayla Hurey each had four blocks.

The Yellow Jackets shot 13 for 52 (25 percent) from the field and had 31 rebounds and 15 team blocks.

Botkins 55, Fairlawn 51

The Jets gave Botkins a better fight than the team’s first Shelby County Athletic League matchup last Tuesday but suffered the same fate. Botkins battled back in the second half to earn a victory on Monday in Sidney.

Fairlawn took a 15-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and increased their advantage to 30-19 at halftime. The Trojans used a 22-7 scoring advantage to take a 41-37 lead by the end of the third, and each squad scored 14 in the final quarter.

Boston Paul led Botkins with 18 points, 15 of which came in the second half. Kennedi Doseck added 15 and Makenna Maurer added eight. The squad shot 15 for 47 (31 percent) from the field.

Lonna Heath led Fairlawn with 19 points while MaCalla Huelskamp added 15 points and five assists. The squad shot 18 for 35 (51 percent) from the field and outrebounded the Trojans 21-15.

Botkins, which won last Tuesday’s SCAL matchup 46-33, made 18-of-24 free-throw attempts while Fairlawn made 7-of-7.

Botkins (3-1, 2-1 SCAL) plays next on Thursday at Waynesfield-Goshen. Fairlawn (1-4, 0-4) hosted Ansonia in a nonconference game on Tuesday and plays next on Dec. 17 when it hosts Lehman Catholic.

Tri-Village 101, Houston 36

The Wildcats struggled with the undefeated Patriots on Monday in Houston. Tri-Village, which made 16 three-pointers in the game, built a 33-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised from there.

Rylie Voisard led Houston with 11 points while Amber Stangel added 11.

The Wildcats (0-5) play next on Saturday when they host Anna in an SCAL game.

New Bremen 64, Lincolnview 56

The Cardinals overcame a first-quarter deficit and rallied to win a home nonconference game on Monday to stay undefeated.

Lincolnview led 17-12 at the end of the first quarter but New Bremen battled back to take a 34-25 lead at halftime. Lincolnview used a 14-11 scoring edge in the third to pull within 45-39 but the Cardinals closed out the game with a 19-17 scoring advantage in the fourth.

Kaylee Freund led New Bremen with 21 points while Madison Cordonnier added 15, Elli Roetgerman added 11 and Kira Bertke added nine. Roetgerman led the squad with seven rebounds and Katie Howell had a team-high five assists.

New Bremen shot 24 for 45 (53 percent) from the field while Lincolnview shot 17 for 43 (40 percent). Lincolnview won the rebounding battle 23-21.

New Bremen (5-0) will play next on Thursday when it travels to Midwest Athletic Conference rival New Knoxville.

Versailles 53, Tippecanoe 40

The Tigers took charge in the second half to hand the Red Devils a 53-40 defeat on Monday in Versailles.

Versailles led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter and 19-16 at halftime. The Tigers used a 14-6 scoring advantage in the third and 20-18 advantage in the fourth to wrap up the win.

Lindsey Winner led Versailles with 16 points while Danielle Kunk scored 15.

Versailles (6-1) will play next on Thursday when it hosts MAC rival Marion Local.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

