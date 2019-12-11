Tuesday roundup: Fort Loramie dominates New Knoxville, stays unbeaten

NEW KNOXVILLE — Fort Loramie remained undefeated by earning another lopsided victory on Tuesday, this time beating New Knoxville 60-26 in a road nonconference game.

Marissa Meiring scored five points in the first quarter to help the team take a 17-8 lead. Fort Loramie made 7-of-8 field-goal attempts in the quarter, including shooting 2 for 2 on 3-point attempts.

Dana Rose scored six of her game-high 16 points in the second quarter to help the squad boost its lead to 31-14 at halftime. The Redskins shot 12 for 20 (60 percent) from the field in the first half while New Knoxville shot 6 for 16 (38 percent).

The Redskins finished the night with a 25-14 rebounding advantage. Rose had seven rebounds and blocked five shots while Taylor Ratermann scored nine points and had three assists. Meiring finished with seven points, as did Kennedi Gephart.

Fort Loramie (6-0) will play next on Saturday at Jackson Center in a Shelby County Athletic League game.

Fairlawn 64, Ansonia 34

Fairlawn pulled away in the second half to earn a home nonconference victory on Tuesday.

The Jets built a 13-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 26-19 at halftime, then ran away with a 19-6 scoring edge in the third and a 19-9 advantage in the fourth.

Ashley Roush led Fairlawn with 15 points while Lexi Graves scored 14 and MaCalla Huelskamp scored 11. Graves led the squad with nine rebounds while Huelskamp had eight. Lonna Heath added nine points and had five rebounds and four steals. Camri Cundiff added nine points and had six rebounds.

The Jets shot 21 for 49 (42 percent) from the field while Ansonia shot 10 for 43 (23 percent). Fairlawn outrebounded the Tigers 37-28.

The Jets (2-4) play again on Tuesday when they host Lehman Catholic.

Jackson Center 34, Riverside 31

The Tigers lost an early lead but fought back in the fourth quarter to reclaim it and earn a nonconference win on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

Jackson Center took a 14-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 20-15 at halftime. The Pirates used an 11-6 scoring advantage in the third to tie it 26-26, but the Tigers rallied late and used an 8-5 scoring edge in the fourth to earn the win.

Regan Clark led Jackson Center with 14 points while Kylie Hartle scored seven.

Lauryn Sanford led Riverside with 13 points while Jade Copas and Amber Waters each scored six. Waters led the team with eight rebounds.

Riverside shot 10 for 38 (26.3 percent) from the field and outrebounded the Tigers 23-17.

“Jackson Center beat us because they simply outworked us and outcoached us,” Riverside coach Bryce Hodge said. “I have to do a better job getting us ready to play. We are a totally different team from practice to games. I’ve got to get that fixed. We gave up too many offensive rebounds, we lacked effort defensively and struggled shooting the ball once again. Credit to JC for playing with great effort and finishing the game.”

Jackson Center (2-3) will host Fort Loramie on Saturday in SCAL action. Riverside (3-2) will host Lehman Catholic on Thursday in a Northwest Central Conference game.

Dana Rose https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_DSC_7137.jpg Dana Rose

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.