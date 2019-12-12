Wednesday roundup: Sidney beats Stebbins for 5th consecutive win

RIVERSIDE — Sidney took a big early lead and cruised to its fifth consecutive victory by beating Stebbins 46-31 in a Miami Valley League Valley Division game on Wednesday in Riverside.

The Yellow Jackets built a 13-2 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 24-17 at halftime. They finished the game off with a 12-8 scoring edge in the third quarter and a 10-6 edge in the fourth.

Freshman guard Allie Stockton led Sidney with 22 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Fellow freshman guard Lexee Brewer added nine points, brought down seven rebounds and had a team-high six steals. Peyton Wiley also scored nine points.

Sidney shot 16 for 51 (31.4 percent) from the field and had 33 rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets (5-1, 3-0 MVL) have an early lead in the Valley Division. They’re 3-0 in league play and are in first place while West Carrollton (1-1) is in second. Fairborn, Stebbins and Xenia are all winless in league play.

Sidney is looking to make a run at a divisional title after struggling mightily the last two years. The squad was winless last season and finished 2-21 in 2017-18.

It’s the first season of the newly reformed MVL, and the Valley Division standings already have a different makeup from how the league’s teams finished in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League play last year.

Fairborn was the top finisher among the current MVL teams in the American South Division last year, while Stebbins was second. Sidney finished last in the GWOC American North Division last year.

The makeup of the MVL Miami Division standings are similar so far to last year’s GWOC North results. Tippecanoe and Butler are tied for first in the Miami Division with 3-0 records. The Red Devils finished first in the GWOC North last year while Butler was second.

Troy and Greenville are tied for third with 2-1 conference records. Greenville finished third last year while Troy was fourth. Piqua, which was fifth last year, is in last place with a 0-3 conference record.

Sidney will play next on Saturday at Butler.

Allie Stockton https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_DSC_7245-1-copy-1.jpg Allie Stockton

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

