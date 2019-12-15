Friday roundup: Botkins rallies, beats Fairlawn in overtime

BOTKINS — Jacob Pleiman hit a basket with four seconds left in overtime to lift Botkins to a 57-56 victory on its home court on Friday in a Shelby County Athletic League game against Fairlawn.

Fairlawn took an 18-9 lead by the end of the first quarter but Botkins battled back to cut the deficit to 27-25 by halftime. The Jets pushed the lead to 42-35 by the end of the fourth quarter but Botkins rallied to tie it 53-53 and force overtime.

Fairlawn scored with 30 seconds left to take a 56-55 lead before Pleiman hit the game-winner.

Jayden Priddy-Powell led Botkins with 17 points, 13 of which came in the first half. Pleiman scored 14 and Zane Paul scored nine.

Ashton Piper led Fairlawn with 20 points and Skyler Piper added 18.

Botkins (2-1, 1-0 SCAL) will play next on Tuesday when it travels to Russia.

Fort Loramie 55, Houston 30

Caeleb Meyer scored nine points in the first quarter to help Fort Loramie take a 17-7 lead, and the squad pulled away from there in a home SCAL game on Friday.

The Redskins hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter to power a 15-9 scoring advantage and push the lead to 33-16 at halftime. They outscored the Wildcats 10-6 in the third and 13-8 in the fourth.

Meyer led Fort Loramie with 12 points while Grant Albers added eight and had seven rebounds and five steals. Fort Loramie shot 23 for 52 (44 percent) from the field.

Jake Leist led Houston with 12 points while Brennan Arnold scored nine.

Lehman Catholic 47, Riverside 32

The Cavaliers led the entire game and picked up a Northwest Central Conference win on Friday in Sidney.

Lehman led 5-2 at the end of the first quarter and 18-14 at halftime. The Cavaliers then pulled away with a 12-6 scoring advantage in the third and 17-12 advantage in the fourth.

Brendan O’Leary led Lehman with 20 points and eight rebounds while Luke Frantz scored nine points and Justin Chapman scored nine and had seven rebounds.

John Zumberger led Riverside with 12 points while Kaden Burk and Kale Long each scored eight. Wade Auflick had 10 rebounds.

The Cavaliers outrebounded the Pirates 30-29. Riverside shot 9 for 55 (16.4 percent) from the field, including 0 for 19 from three-point range.

“When you shoot 16 percent from the field, it really doesn’t matter who your opponent is, it will be hard to win that game,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “Our defense kept us close for a majority of the game, but at the end of the day, you have to be able to put the ball through the hoop.”

Delphos St. John’s 43, Minster 40

Minster couldn’t come back from an early deficit and suffered its first loss of the season in a home Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday.

The Blue Jays took an 8-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 17-13 scoring advantage in the second to push their lead to 25-19 at halftime. Each squad scored 10 in the third quarter, and Minster had an 11-8 scoring edge in the fourth.

Justin Nixon led Minster with 15 points and had eight rebounds while Bryan Falk scored nine points and had a team-high nine rebounds. Trent Roetgerman added nine points.

The Wildcats shot 16 for 58 (27.6 percent) from the field and outrebounded St. John’s 27-18.

New Bremen 78, New Knoxville 39

New Bremen pulled away before halftime in a home MAC game on Friday.

The Cardinals took a 20-10 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 26-8 scoring advantage in the second to push the lead to 46-18 by halftime. They outscored the Rangers 17-12 in the third and 15-9 in the fourth.

Reece Busse led New Bremen with 20 points while Zach Bertke scored 12 and Trevor Bergman, Logan Suchland and Nolan Bornhorst each scored nine. Bertke had a team-high six rebounds and five assists.

The Cardinals shot 27 for 54 (50 percent) from the field and had a 40-31 rebounding advantage. New Knoxville shot 14 for 52 (27 percent) from the field.

Botkins’ Jayden Priddy-Powell drives by Failrawn’s Ashton Piper during a Shelby County Athletic League game against Fairlawn on Friday in Botkins. Priddy led Botkins with 17 points while Piper led Fairlawn with 12 points. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_AIS_3421-1.jpg Botkins’ Jayden Priddy-Powell drives by Failrawn’s Ashton Piper during a Shelby County Athletic League game against Fairlawn on Friday in Botkins. Priddy led Botkins with 17 points while Piper led Fairlawn with 12 points. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie, Lehman Catholic, New Bremen earn conference wins

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

