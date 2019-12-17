Monday roundup: Anna, Riverside lose nonconference games

NEW KNOXVILLE — A slow start was too much for Anna to overcome in a nonconference girls basketball game on Monday. New Knoxville built a six-point lead by halftime and held on for a 33-28 victory.

The Rangers built a 10-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 2-0 scoring advantage in the second to extend the lead to 12-6. Anna used a 14-5 scoring advantage in the third to take a 20-17 lead but New Knoxville finished with a 16-8 scoring advantage in the fourth, thanks in part to hitting 12-of-13 free-throw attempts.

Lauren Barhorst led Anna with 12 points while Ella Doseck scored eight. The Rangers hit 14-of-20 free-throw attempts in the game while Anna made 4-of-6.

Anna (5-2) will play next on Thursday at home against Jackson Center.

Cedarville 39, Riverside 27

Riverside’s offensive struggles continued without leading scorer Lauryn Sanford, who suffered an ankle injury last Thursday against Lehman Catholic.

The Pirates led 2-1 at the end of the first quarter but the Indians took a 13-8 lead by halftime and pulled away from there on Monday at Kenny Truster Gymnasium. They outscored Riverside 19-8 in the third to pull away.

Alli Knight led Riverside with nine points and Amber Waters had eight points and 12 rebounds. The team shot 11 for 36 (30.6 percent) from the field.

“Overall our girls took a step in the right direction tonight,” Riverside coach Bryce Hodge said. “We played with better effort and outrebounded Cedarville. Amber and Olivia (Perk) did a great job rebounding.

“We still made too many mistakes to win the game, but I’m proud of the improvement I saw tonight. I saw some girls step up offensively with Lauryn being out, and that’s only going to make us a better team when we get her back.”

Riverside (3-4) will play next on Thursday at Lima Perry.

Postponed: Covington at Houston.

• Bowling

Sidney sweeps Stebbins

Sidney’s boys and girls bowling teams swept Stebbins on Monday in Miami Valley League matches.

The boys team won 2,441-1,702 to improve to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in MVL play. Jaxon Rickey had a 474 series, Logan Finke had a 410 series and Drake Cromes had a 406 series.

“Another good win against a divisional opponent,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said. “They all rolled the ball really well tonight. Spare shooting was much improved.”

The girls team won 1,631-1,513 to improve to 2-3 and 2-1. Camryn Smith rolled a 320 series, Emma Hurley rolled a 294 series and Sarah Bell rolled a 289 series.

“This is our second win in a row,” Knoop said. “The girls are performing really well. We are very happy with their improvement.”

Sidney boys, girls bowling teams sweep Stebbins

