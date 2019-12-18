Tuesday roundup: Big night from Dapore helps Russia beat Botkins

RUSSIA — Mason Dapore helped Russia take a big early lead and pick up its first Shelby County Athletic League win of the season on Tuesday by beating Botkins 54-44 at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Dapore finished with a game-high 34 points and scored 13 in the first quarter. The teams were tied 16-16 at the end of the first, but Botkins used a 16-9 scoring advantage in the second to take a 32-15 halftime lead.

The Raiders used an 11-5 scoring advantage in the third to pull within 37-36 and then followed with an 18-5 scoring edge in the fourth. Dapore scored 10 in the fourth to help Russia pull away.

Jayden Priddy-Powell led the Trojans with 15 points while Jacob Pleiman scored 11.

Russia (3-3, 1-2 SCAL) has won three consecutive games and will try to keep the streak going on Friday when it travels to Fairlawn.

Botkins (2-2, 1-1) will return to action on Friday when it hosts Houston.

Versailles 57, Bellefontaine 48

Versailles overcame a halftime deficit and earned a nonconference victory on Tuesday in Bellefontaine.

The squads were tied 13-13 at the end of the first quarter and Bellefontaine led 33-30 at halftime. The Chieftains maintained a 41-39 lead heading into the fourth but the Tigers used a 18-7 scoring advantage in the fourth to pull away.

Michael Stammen led Versailles with 15 points while Ryan Martin scored 12 and Dakoda Naftzger scored 11.

Versailles (5-0) will play next on Friday at Marion Local.

• Girls basketball

Lehman Catholic 53, Fairlawn 39

Lehman Catholic took control early and cruised to a nonconference win on Tuesday on its home court.

The Cavaliers took a 17-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 25-17 at halftime. They pulled away with a 16-12 scoring advantage in the third quarter and 12-9 edge in the fourth.

Hope Anthony led Lehman with 20 points while Lauren McFarland scored 11, Rylie McIver added 10 and Anna Cianciolo scored nine. McIver had a team-high eight steals and five assists and Emma Kennedy led the squad with six rebounds.

The Cavaliers (3-4) will play next on Thursday at home against Upper Scioto Valley. Fairlawn (2-5) will play next on Thursday against Russia.

• Wrestling

Sidney splits at tri-meet

Sidney went 1-1 in a home tri-match on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets defeated Indian Lake 48-30 and lost to Wapakoneta 54-30 due to forfeits. In the 10 matches Sidney competed in against Wapakoneta, the squads split 5-5.

On the night, Isaac Edwards went 1-1, Trent Ward went 1-1 and Julian Barga went 1-1. Josie Davis went 1-0, Isaac Belt went 1-0 and Nick Spriggs went 1-0. Valorie Rodriquez went 0-1, Scott Deats went 0-1 and Hayden Cottrel went 0-1.

Sidney will compete next in the Miami Valley League dual tournament on Thursday at Vandalia-Butler.

Mason Dapore https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_Dapore-Mason-1-copy.jpg Mason Dapore

Lehman Catholic girls beat Fairlawn

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.