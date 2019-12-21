Friday roundup: Fairlawn beats Russia for 1st time since 2013

SIDNEY — Fairlawn earned its first victory over Russia in seven seasons and pulled away early in a 76-56 Shelby County Athletic League win on its home court on Friday.

The Jets took a 27-13 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 13-11 scoring edge in the second to boost the lead to 16 points by halftime. They outscored Russia 18-15 in the third and 18-17 in the fourth.

Skyler Piper and Ashton Piper each scored 22 points for the Jets while Isaac Ambos added 10 points and had nine rebounds.

Mason Dapore and Grant Saunders each scored nine points for the Raiders.

The win was Fairlawn’s first over Russia since Feb. 1, 2013. The Raiders had won 13 consecutive meetings since then, including a tournament matchup earlier this year.

Fairlawn (2-1, 1-1 SCAL) will play next on Friday at Houston.

Botkins 82, Houston 54

The Trojans built a 25-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised from there to a big SCAL victory on their home court.

Botkins led 49-14 at halftime and 69-33 heading into the fourth.

Tyler Free led Botkins with 17 points while Jayden Priddy-Powell and Jaydon Wendel each scored 12.

Fort Loramie 50, St. Henry 45

Fort Loramie pulled out to a 13-2 early lead and held on from there to earn a nonconference win on Friday at St. Henry.

Fort Loramie hit three 3-pointers on their way to taking a 17-10 lead by the end of the first. St. Henry cut the gap to 26-24 by halftime. Nolan Berning hit a 3 for Fort Loramie to start the third, but St. Henry then went on an 8-2 run to take a 32-31 lead.

Berning hit another 3 soon after to give Fort Loramie the lead again, and the squad led the rest of the way.

Grant Albers led Fort Loramie with 17 points while Berning scored 14, 12 of which came on four 3s. Albers had a team-high six rebounds while Caeleb Meyer had five.

Upper Scioto Valley 58, Lehman Catholic 37

The Cavaliers fell behind 17-2 by the end of the first quarter and couldn’t recover in a road Northwest Central Conference loss on Friday.

The Rams led 27-13 at halftime and 30-27 heading into the fourth quarter and then finished the game with a 28-10 scoring edge in the final eight minutes.

Luke Frantz led Lehman with 21 points while Justin Chapman scored six points and had four rebounds.

Lima Perry 61, Riverside 32

A bad second quarter was too much for Riverside to overcome in an NWCC loss at Kenny Truster Gymnasium on Friday.

The Commodores led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter, then used a 22-5 scoring advantage in the fourth to pull away by halftime.

“Perry is a good team,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “They play a very up-tempo style of basketball and we knew that we were going to have to be at our best in order to compete. Our effort and execution in the first quarter was tremendous, but then I think we just got too comfortable since the score was close. We made some mental mistakes and started playing their game, and they were better at it.”

John Zumberger led the Pirates with 28 points while Wade Auflick had nine rebounds. Riverside shot 9 for 43 (20.9 percent) from the field.

• Bowling

Sidney sweeps Newton

Sidney’s boys and girls bowling teams swept Newton in nonconference matches on Friday.

The boys team won 2,438-1,794 to improve to 7-0 overall. Jaxon Rickey rolled a 500 series and Kaden Abbott rolled a 441 series.

“Rickey and Abbott both had very good nights,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said. “Anytime we can put up 2400 plus, I’m happy. That’s a good score to shoot for on a nightly basis.”

The girls team won 1,498-1,441. Camryn Smith rolled a 304 series and Emma Hurley rolled a 294.

“That’s three-straight wins for the girls,” Knoop said. “They’re really rolling it well right now. They are doing the small things right, which is leading to victories.”

Botkins beats Houston, Fort Loramie earns nonconference win

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

