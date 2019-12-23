Saturday roundup: Fort Loramie pulls away late from Anna

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie fought off a tough defensive effort from Anna for three quarters and ran away in the fourth to a 56-24 Shelby County Athletic League victory on Saturday.

Fort Loramie built a 38-24 lead by the end of the third quarter, then finished the game with an 18-0 scoring advantage in the fourth after capitalizing on a flurry of Anna turnovers. Colleen Brandewie hit two 3-pointers in the fourth and Dana Rose scored five points to help the squad pull away.

The Redskins scored the first seven points of the game but Anna slowed the pace for the rest of the first half. The Rockets pulled within 11-3 by the end of the first, and Lauren Barhorst scored eight points in the second to help the squad pull within 25-16. Fort Loramie used a 13-8 scoring advantage in the third to pull ahead by 14 points before running away in the fourth.

Marissa Meiring led Fort Loramie with 13 points and three steals. Rose finished with nine points and had five rebounds and three assists. McKenzie Hoelscher scored eight points and had three blocks. The Redskins shot 21 for 43 (49 percent) from the floor.

Barhorst led the Rockets with 10 points while Ella Doseck scored nine. Anna shot 10 for 27 (37 percent) from the floor.

The Redskins (9-0) are the only team undefeated in SCAL play after the victory. They’re 5-0 in league play while Anna (6-3) is 5-1.

Fort Loramie will play next on Jan. 4 at Botkins. Anna will host Versailles on Thursday.

Botkins 46, Jackson Center 19

The Trojans pulled out to a 16-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and pulled away from there in an SCAL game on Saturday in Jackson Center.

Botkins used an 11-8 scoring advantage to increase the lead to 14 points by halftime, then doubled the gap in the third with a 14-0 scoring advantage.

Boston Paul led Botkins with 13 points while Carmen Heuker scored 11. Regan Clark led the Tigers with seven points.

Botkins (6-2, 4-2) will host Ansonia on Saturday. Jackson Center (2-6, 1-4) will host New Knoxville on Saturday.

Fairlawn 50, Houston 46

The Jets earned their first SCAL win of the season by rallying to win an SCAL game at Houston on Saturday.

Houston led 12-11 at the end of the first but Fairlawn battled back to tie it 24-24 at halftime. The Wildcats used a 17-12 scoring advantage in the third to take a 41-36 lead but Fairlawn used a 14-5 scoring advantage in the fourth to rally.

MaCalla Huelskamp led Fairlawn with 17 points and 13 rebounds while Ashley Roush added 14 points and 10 rebounds and Lonna Heath scored 11 points. The Jets shot 17 for 42 (40 percent) from the field and outrebounded Houston 32-23.

Megan Maier and Amber Stangel each scored 14 points for Houston. The Wildcats shot 17 for 46 (36 percent) from the field.

Fairlawn (3-6, 1-5) will host Bethel on Saturday. Houston (0-8, 0-5) played at Franklin-Monroe on Monday and will play next on Jan. 4 at Russia.

Minster 56, Russia 27

Minster pulled away early and cruised to a nonconference win on Saturday at Russia’s Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

The Wildcats built a 17-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 33-13 at halftime.

Ivy Wolf led Minster with 16 points while Averi Wolf scored 14 and Janae Hoying added 10. Ashley Scott and Jessica York each scored eight points for the Raiders.

Minster (6-1) hosted Springfield Catholic Central on Monday and will play next on Saturday against Delta in Lima Bath’s McDonalds Holiday Classic. Russia (5-4) played at Marion Local on Monday and will play next on Saturday when it hosts Versailles.

Troy Christian 44, New Bremen 41

The Cardinals couldn’t overcome an early deficit and lost a nonconference game on Saturday at Troy Christian.

The Eagles built an 18-7 lead by the end of the first quarter. New Bremen pulled within 27-24 at halftime but Troy Christian pushed the lead to 36-30 heading into the fourth.

Kaylee Freund led the Cardinals with 20 points while Madison Cordonnier scored 10. New Bremen shot 14 for 38 (37 percent) from the field while Troy Christian shot 13 for 37 (35 percent). The Eagles outrebounded the Cardinals 25-22.

New Bremen (6-3) will host Lehman Catholic on Saturday.

Riverside 52, Triad 49

The Pirates earned a nonconference win on Saturday at Triad.

Triad built a 21-13 lead by the end of the first quarter but Riverside pulled within 29-26 by halftime and used a 12-7 scoring edge in the third to take a 38-36. The Pirates finished with a 14-13 edge in the fourth.

“I’m extremely proud of how the girls played today,” Riverside coach Bryce Hodge said. “We started a little slow and let Triad knock down too many 3s, but we settled in and started chipping away.”

Lauryn Sanford led Riverside with 20 points while Amber Waters scored 11 and had a team-high 16 rebounds. Alli Knight scored nine points and Kirstin Schlumbohm added seven.

The Pirates shot 15 for 49 (31.2 percent) from the field and 20 for 27 (74.1) from the free-throw line. They had a 31-15 rebounding edge.

“We had our fewest turnovers of the season,” Hodge said. “Fifteen is still too many, but we are seeing improvement and it’s paying off by leading to wins. I’m also glad our free-throw shooting improved today, that was a big part of our win as well.

“… I’m proud of my girls for grinding out a good win and playing some of their best basketball so far this year. We still have plenty of room for improvement, but I’m proud of how hard my team played today.”

Riverside (5-4) will host Benjamin Logan on Saturday.

• Boys basketball

Berlin Hiland 56, Fort Loramie 47

The Redskins lost a nonconference game at the Steve Smith WQKT Classic at the College of Wooster on Saturday.

Hiland jumped out to an early lead and Fort Loramie was forced to play catch up most of the evening. The Hawks jumped out 19-12 in the first quarter, but Fort Loramie came storming back and cut the lead to 27-26 with 45 seconds to play in the half. Hiland forced consecutive turnovers and made a half-court shot at the buzzer to increase the lead to 31-26 lead at halftime.

Fort Loramie cut the gap to 37-36 in the third and took a 40-38 lead but Hiland scored the last seven to take a 45-40 lead heading into the fourth and pulled away from there.

Hiland made 18-of-22 free-throw attempts in the game while the Redskins made 2-of-4.

Caeleb Meyer led Fort Loramie with 13 points while Grant Albers scored nine.

Fort Loramie (4-2) will host Anna on Friday.

New Bremen 57, Anna 54

The Cardinals held on to hand Anna a loss in its first game of the season on Saturday in New Bremen.

Anna took a 17-11 lead by the end of the first quarter but New Bremen battled back to take a 26-23 halftime lead and then pushed the advantage to 40-30 heading into the fourth. New Bremen held off an Anna rally attempt in the fourth to win.

Nolan Bornhorst led New Bremen with 15 points while Reese Busse scored 13 points and had six rebounds and Patrick Wells scored 10 points. The Cardinals shot 17 for 40 (43 percent) from the field and 17 for 25 from the free-throw line.

Bat Bixler led Anna with 14 points while Riley Huelskamp scored 12 points and had six rebounds and Kamren Steward scored 10 points and had eight rebounds. The Rockets shot 18 for 51 (35 percent) from the field and 14 for 20 from the free-throw line. They had a 33-29 rebounding advantage.

New Bremen (3-2) will host Riverside on Friday. Anna (0-1) hosted New Knoxville on Monday and will play at Fort Loramie on Friday.

Houston 60, Lehman Catholic 50

The Wildcats earned a nonconference victory on Saturday in Houston and led the whole way.

Houston led 17-13 at the end of the first, 31-28 at halftime and 46-36 heading into the fourth quarter.

Brennan Arnold led Houston with 18 points while Adam Winner scored 11 and Jake Leist added 10.

“After not playing well on Friday against Botkins I was very happy with how we played as a team,” Houston coach Mark Platfoot said. “At halftime we talked about coming out in the second half and being very aggressive and putting some space between us and them and we were able to do that.

“We were up 15 midway in the fourth and controlled the game. The balanced scoring that we showed was good to see. I am happy with our fight we just need to keep striving to be more consistent in every game.”

Luke Frantz led Lehman with 21 pints and Brendan O’Leary scored 10.

Houston (2-5, 0-3) will host Fairlawn on Friday. Lehman (2-3) will face Troy Christian on Friday in the WPTW Classic at Piqua’s Garbry Gymnasium.

Versailles 54, Russia 48

The Tigers pulled ahead in the first half and fought off Russia in the second to earn a nonconference victory at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium on Saturday and stay undefeated.

Versailles took a 16-10 lead by the end of the first and led 27-17 at halftime. Russia used a 16-11 scoring edge in the third to pull within five points but the Tigers finished with 16-15 scoring advantage in the fourth.

Michael Stammen led Versailles with 33 points while Ryan Martin scored 11. Stammen hit 10-of-10 free-throw attempts while the team hit 14-of-15 overall.

Mason Dapore led Russia with 23 points while Zane Shappie scored 10. The squad hit 12-of-15 free-throw attempts.

Versailles (7-0) will host Miami East on Friday. Russia (3-5) will host Minster on Friday.

Botkins 77, Riverside 46

The Trojans pulled out to a 22-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and pulled away from there to a big nonconference win on Saturday in Botkins.

The Trojans led 49-23 at halftime and 65-35 heading into the fourth quarter.

Tyler Free led Botkins with 19 points while Jayden Priddy-Powell scored 16 and Zane Paul added 11.

John Zumberger led Riverside with 24 points while Kaden Burk scored 13. Riverside shot 14 for 35 (40 percent) from the field and was outrebounded 24-17.

“We just looked like we weren’t ready to play tonight and unfortunately Botkins was,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “They were aggressive on both ends of the floor the whole night and just let them do whatever they wanted. You have to give them credit, they made a lot of shots, but we weren’t putting up much of a fight with the effort we were giving. We will have to be much better moving forward.”

Botkins (4-2) hosted Marion Local on Monday and will play at Jackson Center on Friday. Riverside (1-7) will play at New Bremen on Friday.

West Liberty-Salem 68, Fairlawn 62

West Liberty-Salem rallied late to hand the Jets a nonconference loss on Saturday in West Liberty.

Fairlawn had a one-point lead when Holden Nease hit a 3-pointer with 27 seconds left to put the Tigers ahead for good. West Liberty-Salem led 13-12 at the end of the first, 31-26 at halftime and 46-43 at the end of the third.

Ashton Piper led Fairlawn with 30 points, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter. Skyler Piper scored 16.

Fairlawn (2-2) will play next on Friday at Houston.

Minster 70, Mississinawa Valley 52

The Wildcats took a 36-22 lead by halftime and pulled away in the second half to a nonconference win on Saturday in Minster.

Justin Nixon led Minster with 17 points while Trent Roetgerman added 14, Jacob Salazar scored 11 and Ethan Lehmkuhl scored nine. The Wildcats shot 29 for 54 (53.7 percent) from the field and outrebounded the Blackhawks 25-13.

The Wildcats (6-1) will play at Russia on Saturday.

