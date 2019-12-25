Monday roundup: Anna crushes New Knoxville for 1st win of season

ANNA — Anna pulled away fast to earn its first victory of the season in a 94-39 nonconference boys basketball victory over New Knoxville on Monday.

The Rockets built a 17-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 27-10 scoring advantage in the second to boost the gap to 26 points by halftime. They outscored the Rangers 26-10 in the third quarter and 22-11 in the fourth.

Six players scored in double figures for Anna. Kamren Steward and Isaiah Masteller each scored 15 points while Ben Kovacs scored 14, Bart Bixler scored 12, McKane Finkenbine scored 11 and Isaac Lininger scored 10.

Anna (1-1) will open Shelby County Athletic League play on Friday at Fort Loramie.

• Girls basketball

Marion Local 45, Russia 44

The Raiders tried to mount a comeback but couldn’t overcome a first-quarter deficit in a nononconference loss on Monday in Maria Stein.

The Flyers built a 14-9 lead by the end of the first but Russia pulled within 25-24 at halftime. Marion Local used a 10-8 scoring advantage in the third to increase the lead to 35-32 heading into the fourth.

Ashley Scott led Russia with 17 points while Jessica York scored nine.

The Raiders (5-5) will host Versailles on Saturday.

Franklin-Monroe 77, Houston 42

The Wildcats lost in a nonconference game on Monday at Franklin-Monroe.

The Jets built a 20-12 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 27-10 scoring advantage in the second to increase the lead to 47-22 at halftime before pulling away further in the second half.

Megan Maier and Amber Stangel each scored 11 points for Houston.

Houston (0-9) will play next on Jan. 4 at Russia.

Minster 57, Springfield Catholic Central 24

The Wildcats had no problems in a nonconference game on Monday in Minster.

Minster built a 16-2 lead by the end of the first quarter and outscored the Fighting Irish 17-8 in the second and 19-5 in the third.

Janae Hoying and Ivy Wolf each scored 13 points for Minster while Ella Mescher scored 11.

Minster (7-1) will play Delta on Friday in Lima Bath’s McDonald’s Holiday Classic.

• Bowling

Riverside splits at Greeneview

The Pirates boys and girls bowling teams split a match against Greeneview on Monday at Royal Z Lanes in Wilmington.

Riverside’s girls won 2,022-1,772. Leading the Pirates was Rayce Yelton with a 353 series and a 180 game and Angela Walter added a 183 game.

Riverside’s boys lost to Greenview 2,445-1,940. Zander Crouch led the team with a 439 series and a 278 game and Andan Short added 150 game.

