Boys basketball: Lehman can’t catch Troy Christian in WPTW Classic

PIQUA — Piqua will get a chance to defend its title on Saturday in the WPTW Classic. But the Indians will face some tough competition in Troy Christian.

Bethel and Lehman Catholic will play in the varsity consolation game at 3:30 p.m., followed by Piqua and Troy Christian in the varsity championship game at 5 p.m.

Troy Christian 58, Lehman Catholic 48

The Eagles were led by an amazing first half by Isaac Gray in the opening half to take a 39-23 lead. Lehman got as close as three points in the second half before Troy Christian held on for the win.

Gray made five 3s and four 2s in the opening half as Troy Christian surged to a 16-point lead as Gray matched Lehman’s point total of 23.

But Lehman switched to a box-and-one defense on Gray — holding him to one point in the second half and making things interesting.

With Luke Frantz scoring seven points in the third quarter and 12 in the second half — and Brendan O’Leary adding eight points in the final two quarters — the Cavaliers began to cut into the deficit.

Frantz closed the third quarter with a 3 to get Lehman within 44-37.

After a basket by Troy Christian’s Chas Schemmel early in the fourth quarter, the Eagles still led 50-40. But they had a couple turnovers as Lehman ran off the next seven points.

Frantz started the run with a three and O’Leary followed with two free throws and a field got make it 50-47 with 3:02 remaining.

Following a steal by Izaak Franton, Brady Clawson scored to put Troy Christian up 54-47 with 1:45 to go.

Clawson added another basket at the 1:00 mark, and when Ben Major scored with 22 seconds to go, it made it 58-48 and sealed the win.

Gray led the Eagles with 24 points, while Franton scored eight and Connor Peters and Major each scored seven.

O’Leary and Frantz led Lehman with 14 points each, while Michael McFarland and David Rossman each scored eight.

Piqua 66, Bethel 50

The Bees were in control for two-and-a half quarters before Piqua turned up the pressure and turned the tide in a stunning fashion to close out a 66-55 victory.

When Bethel’s Mason Brown scored with 2:30 remaining in the third quarter, the Bees led 43-35.

But Piqua would score the next 21 points and go on a 31-3 run before Bethel would score the final four points of the contest.

Garrett Schrubb led Piqua with a career-high 21 points.

Lehman Catholic’s Landon McIver drives between Troy Christian’s Izaak Franton (2), Aaron Gillespie (on ground) and Brady Clawson (hidden). https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_lehmanuse-1.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Landon McIver drives between Troy Christian’s Izaak Franton (2), Aaron Gillespie (on ground) and Brady Clawson (hidden). Rob Kiser | AIM Media Midwest Lehman Catholic’s Luke Frantz makes a move to the basket against Troy Christian’s Chas Schemmel Friday night. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_lehmanuse2-1.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Luke Frantz makes a move to the basket against Troy Christian’s Chas Schemmel Friday night. Rob Kiser | AIM Media Midwest Troy Christian’s Brady Clawson and Lehman Catholic’s Justin Chapman go up for the jump ball to start off the WPTW Holiday Classic. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_jump.jpg Troy Christian’s Brady Clawson and Lehman Catholic’s Justin Chapman go up for the jump ball to start off the WPTW Holiday Classic. Rob Kiser | AIM Media Midwest

Lehman, Bethel to meet in WPTW Classic consolation game on Saturday