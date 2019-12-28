Friday roundup: Fort Loramie pulls away from Anna

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie overcame an early deficit and pulled away to a 55-41 Shelby County Athletic League win over Anna on Friday.

Fort Loramie fell behind 7-2 in the first quarter but scored the last five points to tie it up. The Redskins continued their run in the second quarter and took a 14-9 lead, but back-to-back turnovers and a basket and free throw by Bart Bixler gave the Rockets a 15-14 lead.

Caeleb Meyer then got hot for Fort Loramie and scored 12 of his 14 points before the end of the quarter, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Redskins a 25-17 lead.

Grant Albers scored 10 of his game-high 15 points in the third to help Fort Loramie build a 42-28 lead. The Redskins handled pressure in the fourth quarter and never saw their lead slip to under 12 points.

Nick Brandewie added eight points and four assists for Fort Loramie and Nolan Berning added seven points. Albers led the squad with six rebounds and two steals.

Bixler led Anna with eight points while Isaiah Masteller scored eight and Ben Kovacs scored seven.

Fort Loramie (5-2, 3-1 SCAL) will play next on Friday when it travels to Botkins. Anna (1-2, 0-1) plays at Jackson Center on Monday and will play next on Saturday at Marion Local.

Jackson Center 46, Botkins 22

The Tigers had one of their best defensive performances of the season as they held Botkins to nine field goals in an SCAL victory on Friday in Jackson Center.

Jackson Center took a 12-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 13-8 scoring advantage in the second to push the lead to nine points by halftime. The Tigers then used a 8-4 scoring edge in the third and 13-2 scoring edge in the fourth to finish off the win.

Aidan Reichert led Jackson Center with 19 points while Trevor Sosby scored eight. Tyler Free led Botkins with seven points.

Jackson Center (6-0, 4-0) hosts Anna on Monday and will play next on Friday at Fairlawn. The Trojans (5-3, 2-2) travel to New Knoxville on Saturday will play next on Friday when they host Fort Loramie.

Fairlawn 82, Houston 45

Fairlawn pulled away early for an SCAL win on Friday in Houston.

Ashton Piper scored 13 points in the first quarter to help the Jets take a 29-11 lead, and the team boosted its advantage to 47-28 by halftime. Fairlawn outscored the Wildcats 21-9 in the third quarter and 14-8 in the fourth.

Piper finished with a game-high 23 points while Skyler Piper scored 17. Brennan Arnold led Houston with 10.

Fairlawn (3-2, 2-1) hosts Riverside on Saturday and will play next on Friday in a home game against Jackson Center. Houston (2-6, 0-4) will play next on Friday at Russia.

Minster 61, Russia 47

Minster outscored Russia 23-8 in the fourth quarter to run away to a nonconference win on Friday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia.

Minster took an 11-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 16-14 scoring edge in the second to boost the advantage to 27-24 by halftime. Russia used a 15-11 scoring advantage in the third to take a 39-38 lead before the Wildcats pulled away in the final quarter.

Trent Roetgerman led Minster with 13 points, 10 of which came in the second half. Brady Hoelscher and Jacob Salazar each scored 12 and Justin Nixon added nine and brought down 11 rebounds.

Mason Dapore led the Raiders with 21 points and five rebounds while Zane Shappie scored 11 points.

The Wildcats outrebounded Russia 30-17 and shot 21 for 52 (40.4 percent) from the field. The Raiders shot 15 for 44 (34.1 percent).

Minster (7-1, 0-1 Midwest Athletic Conference) will host Fort Recovery on Friday. Russia (3-6, 1-3 SCAL) will host Houston on Friday.

New Bremen 63, Riverside 45

The Cardinals won their “throwback game” in the district’s middle school gymnasium on Friday.

New Bremen built a 16-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 16-13 advantage in the second to boost the halftime lead to 32-22. The Cardinals outscored Riverside 16-11 in the third quarter and 15-12 in the fourth.

Nolan Bornhorst led New Bremen with 23 points while Patrick Wells scored 11, Logan Suchland added 10 and Denton Homan scored nine.

John Zumberger led Riverside with 24 points while Wade Auflick scored nine.

New Bremen outrebounded Riverside 22-17. The Pirates shot 15 for 44 (34.1 percent) from the field.

“I was really proud of our guys’ effort,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “We got in a hole early and New Bremen just made a lot of shots from start to finish. Our guys never gave up, though, and it was a good battle.”

New Bremen (4-2, 1-0 MAC) travels to Kalida on Monday and will play next on Friday at Versailles. Riverside (1-8, 0-3 Northwest Central Conference) travels to Fairlawn on Saturday and will play next on Jan. 4 at Miami East.

Versailles 70, Miami East 47

After a close first quarter, Versailles ran away to a big nonconference victory on its home court on Friday.

The Tigers built a 17-15 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 34-24 at halftime. They used a 16-10 scoring advantage in the third and 20-13 advantage in the fourth to close out the victory.

Connor VanSkyock led Versailles with 14 points while Ryan Martin scored 13 and Michael Stammen added 11.

Versailles (8-0, 2-0 MAC) hosts National Trail on Monday and will host New Bremen on Friday.

• Girls basketball

Minster 66, Delta 26

Minster built a 31-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised to a big victory in the opening game of Lima Bath’s McDonald’s Classic on Friday in Lima.

The Wildcats led 42-14 at halftime and 58-16 at the end of the third quarter.

Ivy Wolf led Minster with 23 points while Ella Mescher added 14 and Janae Hoying scored 10.

The Wildcats (8-1, 2-0 MAC) will play next on Thursday at Fort Recovery.

Grant Albers https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_DSC_7130-2.jpg Grant Albers

Jackson Center, Fairlawn earn big SCAL wins

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.