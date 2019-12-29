Boys basketball: Lehman Catholic breaks 4-game losing streak

PIQUA — Lehman Catholic ended a four-game losing streak by beating Tipp City Bethel 52-46 in the consolation game of the WPTW Classic on Saturday at Garbry Gymasium.

Bethel got off to another fast start like it did on Friday against Piqua, but Lehman settled down and eventually lead most of the way.

A basket by Cannon Dakin and two 3-pointers by Ethan Rimkus gave the Bees and early 8-1 lead. Nick Schmidt added a 3-pointer to make it 11-3, then Lehman scored the final 10 points of the quarter to go up 13-11. Michael McFarland had five points in the run, David Rossman hit a 3 and Luke Frantz scored at the buzzer to give Lehman the lead.

Brendan O’Leary opened the second quarter scoring to make it a 12-0 run, but the game was even 20-20 late in the second quarter. Frantz closed the half with two 3-pointers on his way to scoring a 2019 tournament-high 27 points to give Lehman a 26-20 lead at the break.

Lehman led throughout the third quarter, but a three by Mason Brown cut the Cavaliers’ lead to 36-34 going to the fourth quarter.

The Bees stayed close for most of the fourth quarter and were down just 47-44 with 1:20 to play. Justin Chapman hit 3-of-4 free throws down the stretch and Frantz added two to seal the win.

McFarland and Chapman both had seven points for the Cavaliers and O’Leary added six.

Rimkus led Bethel with 12 points.

The Cavaliers (3-4, 1-1 Northwest Central Conference) will play next on Friday at Marion Elgin.

All tournament team, awards

Piqua’s Dre’Sean Roberts made history, becoming the first freshman to win tournament MVP honors.

After scoring 13 points against Bethel on Friday, he followed it with a 16-point effort against Troy Christian on Saturday.

Joining him on the all-tournament team were teammates Kameron Darner and Garrett Schrubb. Also on the team was Troy Christian’s Izaak Framton, Frantz and Schmidt.

The WPTW scholarship winners were Cameron Foster, Piqua; O’Leary, Lehman Catholic; Schmidt, Bethel and Nathan Waltz, Troy Christian.

Piqua 54, Troy Christian 44

Piqua came in to the tournament with a record of 1-6, but after rallying to beat Bethel in the tournament opener Friday, got past Troy Christian 54-44 in the championship game on Saturday.

The two teams had met in the championship game the last three years and it was the second straight title for Piqua. It is the first time Piqua has won back-to-back titles in the tournament and is just the Indians fourth title in the 12 years of the tournament.

The Eagles were within two at 40-38 with 7:40 remaining after three by Framtom, but Piqua outscored them 14-6 the rest of the way.

Lehman Catholic's Justin Chapman looks to shoot with pressure from Bethel's Dillon Kelley during the consolation game of the WPTW Classic on Saturday at Garbry Gymasium in Piqua. Rob Kiser | AIM Media Midwest Lehman Catholic's Brendan O'Leary drives against Bethel's Casey Keesee during the consolation game of the WPTW Classic on Saturday at Garbry Gymasium in Piqua. Rob Kiser | AIM Media Midwest

