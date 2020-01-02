Monday roundup: Sidney girls win 3rd consecutive game

WEST CARROLLTON — Sidney pulled ahead early and held on to earn a 50-42 Miami Valley League Valley Division girls basketball victory on Monday at West Carrollton.

The Yellow Jackets took an 8-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 15-11 scoring advantage in the second to boost the lead to 23-16 by halftime. They outscored the Pirates 18-12 in the third quarter to increase the lead to 41-28.

Allie Stockton led Sidney with 24 points and had eight rebounds and two steals. Lexee Brewer scored 11 points and had eight rebounds and two steals. Samantha Reynolds scored eight points and had a team-high 10 rebounds and three blocks.

The Yellow Jackets shot 18 for 65 (27.7 percent) from the field and outrebounded West Carrollton 43-25.

It’s the third consecutive victory for Sidney (8-2, 6-1 MVL Valley Division), which will host Miami Division leader Tippecanoe on Saturday.

Botkins 37, Parkway 32

The Trojans earned a nonconference win on Monday at Parkway.

Botkins led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter and 21-19 at halftime. The Trojans pulled away with a 12-8 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter.

Boston Paul led Botkins with 13 points while Jill Greve scored 12 and Carmen Heuker added nine.

The Trojans (8-2) will host Fort Loramie on Saturday in a Shelby County Athletic League game.

Other scores: Jackson Center 54, Lima Perry 48.

Kalida 58, New Bremen 30

A slow start doomed New Bremen in a nonconference game on Monday at Parkway.

Kalida built a 20-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 32-13 at halftime. The squad closed out the win with a 15-8 scoring advantage in the third quarter.

Reece Busse led the Cardinals with eight points while Nolan Bornhorst scored seven. Dan Homan and Ryan Paul each had four rebounds.

New Bremen shot 12 for 38 (32 percent) from the field while Kalida shot 22 for 50 (44 percent). The Wildcats had a 30-23 rebounding advantage. The Cardinals committed 20 turnovers.

New Bremen (4-3) will travel to undefeated Versailles on Friday for a Midwest Athletic Conference game.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

