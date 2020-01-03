Thursday roundup: Versailles earns big MAC win over New Bremen

NEW BREMEN — Versailles used a big second quarter to run away early in a 53-25 Midwest Athletic Conference win over New Bremen on Thursday.

Versailles built a 14-12 lead by the end of the first quarter but outscored the Cardinals 19-7 in the second to take a 33-19 lead by halftime. The Tigers outscored New Bremen 14-4 in the third and 6-2 in the fourth.

Lindsey Winner led Versailles with 15 points while Brooke Stonebraker scored 13. The Tigers shot 22 for 44 (50 percent) from the field and outrebounded New Bremen 31-16.

Madison Cordonnier led New Bremen with 14 points. The Cardinals shot 10 for 36 (28 percent) from the field.

Versailles (9-3, 3-1 MAC) will travel to Franklin-Monroe on Saturday. The squad will play at 6 p.m. before the school’s boys squads play at 7:30.

New Bremen (7-4, 1-2) will play next on Thursday at St. Henry.

Fort Recovery 43, Minster 36

Minster lost its first MAC game in nearly two years on Thursday at Fort Recovery.

The Indians took a 14-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 23-14 at halftime. The Wildcats used a 13-8 scoring advantage in the third to pull within 31-27 but Fort Recovery finished the game with a 12-9 scoring advantage in the fourth.

Ivy Wolf led Minster with 14 points while Averi Wolf and Janae Hoying each scored seven.

The conference loss was the first for the Wildcats since a defeat at Versailles on Jan. 25, 2018. They had won 14 consecutive MAC games since then.

Minster (9-2, 2-1) will play next on Saturday when it hosts Lincolnview.

Lindsey Winner https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_Lindsey-Winner.jpg Lindsey Winner

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.