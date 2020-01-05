Saturday roundup: Slow start dooms Sidney against Tippecanoe

SIDNEY — A slow start was too much for Sidney to overcome in a Miami Valley League crossover girls basketball game on Saturday. Tippecanoe took a 13-point lead by halftime and held on from there to a 50-39 victory.

The Red Devils built an 11-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 26-13 at halftime. Sidney pulled within 28-20 early in the third but Tippecanoe finished on a 12-4 run to increase the advantage to 16 points.

The Yellow Jackets started the fourth quarter on an 11-4 run to pull within 44-35 with 5:03 left but Tipp slowed the pace and controlled the rest of the game.

Sidney freshman guard Allie Stockton led the squad with 16 points while fellow freshmen guard Lexee Brewer scored eight. Sophomore guard Kelsey Kizer also scored eight points.

The loss broke a three-game winning streak for the Yellow Jackets, which are still in first place in the MVL Valley Division. Sidney (8-3) is 6-2 in MVL play and has a four-game lead over Fairborn. Tippecanoe (8-4) is tied with Vandalia-Butler for first place in the MVL Miami Division with an 8-0 conference record.

The Yellow Jackets will host Greenville on Wednesday in an MVL game.

Fort Loramie 76, Botkins 18

Fort Loramie stayed undefeated with a dominating Shelby County Athletic League victory over Botkins on Saturday.

Kennedi Gephart and Dana Rose hit early 3s, then Marissa Meiring and Ava Sholits combined to score the next 16 points to put the Redskins ahead 26-5 by the end of the first quarter. Botkins didn’t score until the final 30 seconds of the second and trailed 41-9 at halftime.

Fort Loramie finished with a 17-6 scoring advantage in the third quarter and an 18-3 edge in the fourth. Twelve players scored for the Redskins, with six scoring seven points or more.

Meiring led Fort Loramie with 18 points while Taylor Ratermann added 11 and Sholtis scored 10 and had a team-high five steals. Meiring had four rebounds and four steals. McKenzie Hoelscher scored seven points and had six rebounds.

Fort Loramie shot 28 for 54 (52 percent) from the field and outrebounded the Trojans 29-17.

Carmen Heuker led Botkins with seven points. The Trojans shot 6 for 21 (29 percent) from the field.

Fort Loramie (10-0, 6-0) will play next on Tuesday at Fairlawn. Botkins (8-3, 4-3) will host Anna on Tuesday.

Russia 62, Houston 41

The Raiders cruised to an SCAL win on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Russia took a 17-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and pushed the advantage to 38-16 at halftime. They used a 14-13 scoring advantage in the third to increase the lead to 23 points.

Jessica York and Olivia Moorman each scored 12 points for the Raiders while Ashley Scott scored 11 and Ella Hoehne scored 10.

Amber Stangel scored 17 points for Houston, 14 of which came in the second half.

Russia (6-6, 4-2) will host Jackson Center on Tuesday. Houston (0-10, 0-6) traveled to Newton on Monday and will play next on Saturday at Jackson Center.

Jackson Center 35, Fairlawn 28

The Tigers picked up an SCAL victory on Saturday at Fairlawn.

Jackson Center built a 10-6 lead by the end of the first quarter but Fairlawn used a 10-5 scoring edge in the second to take a 16-15 halftime lead. The Tigers secured the victory with an 11-7 scoring advantage in the third quarter and 9-5 scoring edge in the fourth.

Ava Winner led Jackson Center with 10 points.

Lonna Heath and MaCalla Huelskamp each scored 14 points for the Jets. Alexis Graves led the team with nine rebounds. Fairlawn shot 8 for 34 (23 percent) from the field.

Jackson Center (4-8, 2-4) will travel to Russia on Tuesday while Fairlawn (3-8, 1-6) will host Fort Loramie.

Anna 38, Miami East 27

The Rockets earned a nonconference win on Saturday in Casstown.

Anna took a 10-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 7-2 scoring advantage in the second to increase the gap to six points and halftime. The Vikings had an 11-10 scoring advantage in the third but Anna finished with an 11-5 advantage in the fourth.

Ella Doseck led Anna with 11 points while Lauren Barhorst scored 10.

Anna (8-4) will travel to Botkins on Tuesday.

Lehman Catholic 46, Marion Elgin 41

Lehman Catholic picked up a big Northwest Central Conference win Saturday.

Lehman led 8-3, 22-14 and 34-21 at the quarter breaks. The Cavaliers (6-5, 4-0 NWCC) shot 17 for 58 (29 percent) from the field

Rylie McIver had a double-double with 11 steals and 10 points and added three assists. Lauren McFarland also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Anna Cianciolo had 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals while Heidi Toner had seven points and eight rebounds. Hope Anthony added nine rebounds and five steals.

Lehman will play next on Thursday when it travels to Hardin Northern.

Minster 61, Lincolnview 31

The Wildcats cruised to a nonconference victory on Saturday in Minster.

Minster led 13-2, 26-14 and 49-22 at the quarter breaks.

Ivy Wolf led Minster with 15 points while Janae Hoying scored 13. Nine other players scored for the squad.

Minster (10-2) will host Coldwater on Thursday.

Troy Christian 40, Riverside 23

The Pirates had the same struggles many squads have had against the undefeated Eagles in a nonconference game on Saturday in De Graff.

Troy Christian built a 14-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and extended it to 22-13 by halftime. Each squad scored six points in the third quarter, and the Eagles finished the game with a 12-4 scoring edge in the fourth.

“I’m proud of the girls’ effort, we just made too many mistakes against a good team,” Riverside coach Bryce Hodge said. “We had too many turnovers and gave up too many offensive rebounds. The girls competed and played hard, we just have to clean up our mistakes.”

Amber Waters led Riverside with 10 points and eight rebounds while Lauryn Sanford scored seven points and had eight rebounds. The Pirates shot 10 for 39 (25.6 percent) from the field and were outrebounded 31-27.

Riverside (6-5) will host Botkins on Thursday.

Franklin-Monroe 55, Versailles 47

The Tigers lost a nonconference game on Saturday night in Pitsburg.

The Jets led 13-10, 21-16 and 40-29 at the quarter breaks.

Danielle Kunk led Versailles with 15 points while Brooke Stonebraker scored 11 and Caitlin McEldowney scored 10.

• Boys basketball

Anna 53, Marion Local 35

The Rockets pulled away fast in a nonconference game on Saturday in Maria Stein.

Anna took a 20-11 lead by the end of the first quarter and increased the advantage to 30-19 by halftime. They used a 12-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter and 11-6 scoring edge in the fourth to close out the victory.

Bart Bixler led Anna with 21 points while Isaac Lininger and Riley Huelskamp each scored 10.

Anna (3-2) will play next on Tuesday at Houston.

Botkins 58, Newton 46

The Trojans earned a nonconference win on Saturday in Pleasant Hill.

Botkins built a 31-26 lead by halftime and pulled away with a 20-14 scoring advantage in the third quarter and 7-6 advantage in the fourth.

Jayden Priddy-Powell led Botkins with 14 points while Jacob Pleiman and Tyler Free each scored 11.

Russia 73, Bradford 36

The Raiders earned a big nonconference victory on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Russia took a 24-10 lead by the end of the first quarter thanks in part to nine points by Mason Dapore. The squad used a 27-7 scoring advantage in the second quarter to take a 51-17 halftime lead.

Dapore and Dawson Luthman each scored 12 points while Xavier Philpot scored 11. Seven other players scored for the Raiders (5-6).

Russia will host Jackson Center on Friday.

Fairlawn 60, Indian Lake 54

The Jets earned a home nonconference win on Saturday.

Fairlawn took a 17-9 lead by the end of the first quarter, led 30-25 at halftime and 46-38 at the end of the third quarter.

Ashton Piper led the Jets with 27 points while Skyler Piper and Drew Maddy each scored 10.

Fairlawn (5-3) will play next on Friday when it hosts Fort Loramie.

Jackson Center 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 35

The Tigers took a 12-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised from there to a big nonconference victory on Saturday in Jackson Center.

The Tigers led 25-7 at halftime and 47-17 at the end of the third quarter.

Aidan Reichert led Jackson Center with 19 points while Clay Akers scored 14, Garrett Prenger scored nine and Mason Platfoot scored eight.

Jackson Center (8-1) will play at Russia on Friday.

Lehman Catholic 56, Triad 28

The Cavaliers earned a big nonconference win on Saturday in Sidney.

Lehman built an 11-4 lead by the end of the first quarter, led 23-10 at halftime and 41-16 heading into the fourth quarter.

Luke Frantz scored 29 points while Justin Chapman scored 11 and had seven rebounds. Brendan O’Leary added eight points.

It’s the third consecutive win for the Cavaliers (5-4), which will host Hardin Northern on Friday.

Ottoville 50, Minster 37

The Big Green handed the Wildcats a loss on Saturday in Minster.

Ottoville took an 18-5 lead by the end of the first quarter. Minster used a 19-11 scoring advantage in the second quarter to pull within 39-24 by halftime but the Big Green used an 18-5 scoring advantage in the third to pull away.

Jacob Salazar led Minster with 10 points. The Wildcats shot 12 for 42 (28.6 percent) from the field and were outrebounded 23-20.

Minster (8-2) will travel to Coldwater on Friday.

New Bremen 53, Mississinawa Valley 48

New Bremen survived a late rally try by the Blackhawks to earn a road nonconference win on Saturday.

The squads were tied 9-9 at the end of the first quarter and New Bremen used an 18-11 scoring edge to take a seven-point halftime lead. The Cardinals outscored Mississinawa Valley 9-5 in the third to boost their lead to 36-25 heading into the fourth. The Blackhawks outscored New Bremen 23-17 in the fourth.

Patrick Wells and Nolan Bornhorst each scored 12 points for the Cardinals while Logan Suchland scored nine and Reece Busse added eight. Busse had a team-high five rebounds and Wells had four assists.

New Bremen shot 17 for 36 (47 percent) from the field.

The Cardinals (5-4) will host St. Henry on Friday.

Miami East 74, Riverside 45

The Pirates couldn’t keep up with Miami East in a nonconference game on Saturday in Casstown.

The Vikings built an 18-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and used an 18-14 scoring advantage in the second to take a 36-24 halftime lead. They outscored the Pirates 14-10 in the third quarter and 24-11 in the fourth.

“I thought we played with a lot of good energy and gave great effort for a majority of this game,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “Miami East made a lot of shots, some of which we made pretty easy for them, but still. When a team is shooting well, every mistake gets magnified and you have to make great decisions.”

Riverside shot 17 for 47 (36.2 percent) from the field. The Vikings won the rebounding battle 31-13.

The Pirates (1-10) will travel to Lima Temple Christian on Friday.

Versailles 49, Franklin-Monroe 26

The Tigers earned a big nonconference win on Saturday in Pitsburg.

Versailles took an 18-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 9-4 scoring edge in the second to take a 27-13 halftime lead. The Tigers outscored the Jets 11-6 in the third and 9-7 in the fourth.

Michael Stammen and Ben Ruhenkamp each scored 12 points for Versailles while Connor VanSkyock scored 11.

Other scores: Tri-Village 70, Houston (2-8) 43.

• Bowling

Sidney boys, girls competes in Viking Classic

Sidney’s boys finished second in Miamisburg’s Viking Classic on Saturday at Poelking Lanes South in Centerville. The Yellow Jackets finished behind champion Vandalia-Butler by 36 pins.

“We were only down seven pins to them at one time, but they were hot. Credit to them,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said.

Logan Finke made the all-tournament team with a 674 series and Jaxon Rickey made all-tournament with a 663 series. Kaden Abbott rolled a 609 series to help out.

Sidney’s girls placed sixth in the Viking classic. Camryn Smith missed the all-tournament team by a few pins and rolled a 540 series. Kate Miller rolled a 476 series and Sarah Bell rolled a 466 series.

“This was a solid outing. Best finish we’ve had all year,” Knoop said. “There were 17 teams there. Great for the girls.”

Sidney freshman guard Allie Stockton tries to dribble around Tippecanoe’s Kenna Smith during a Miami Valley League game on Saturday in Sidney. Stockton led the Yellow Jackets with 16 points. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_BPB_1910-Edit-3-3.jpg Sidney freshman guard Allie Stockton tries to dribble around Tippecanoe’s Kenna Smith during a Miami Valley League game on Saturday in Sidney. Stockton led the Yellow Jackets with 16 points. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney freshman guard Lexee Brewer shoots with pressure from Tippecanoe’s Kendall Clodfelter during a Miami Valley League game on Saturday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_BPB_1866-Edit-3.jpg Sidney freshman guard Lexee Brewer shoots with pressure from Tippecanoe’s Kendall Clodfelter during a Miami Valley League game on Saturday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior forward Hallie Truesdale has a shot blocked by Tippecanoe’s Katie Salyer during a Miami Valley League game on Saturday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_BPB_1888-Edit-3.jpg Sidney senior forward Hallie Truesdale has a shot blocked by Tippecanoe’s Katie Salyer during a Miami Valley League game on Saturday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior forward Makayla Hurey looks to pass with pressure from Tippecanoe’s Ashleigh Mader during a Miami Valley League game on Saturday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_BPB_1919-Edit-3.jpg Sidney junior forward Makayla Hurey looks to pass with pressure from Tippecanoe’s Ashleigh Mader during a Miami Valley League game on Saturday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney freshman guard Allie Stockton looks to pass with pressure from Tippecanoe’s Kenna Smith during a Miami Valley League game on Saturday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_BPB_1937-Edit-3.jpg Sidney freshman guard Allie Stockton looks to pass with pressure from Tippecanoe’s Kenna Smith during a Miami Valley League game on Saturday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore guard Peyton Wiley looks to pass with pressure from Tippecanoe’s Kenna Smith during a Miami Valley League game on Saturday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_BPB_2023-Edit-3.jpg Sidney sophomore guard Peyton Wiley looks to pass with pressure from Tippecanoe’s Kenna Smith during a Miami Valley League game on Saturday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior guard Kelsey Kizer looks to dribble around Tippecanoe’s Ashleigh Mader during a Miami Valley League game on Saturday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_BPB_1938-Edit-3.jpg Sidney junior guard Kelsey Kizer looks to dribble around Tippecanoe’s Ashleigh Mader during a Miami Valley League game on Saturday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior forward Hallie Truesdale tries to dribble by Tippecanoe’s Hannah Wildermuth during a Miami Valley League game on Saturday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_BPB_1975-3.jpg Sidney senior forward Hallie Truesdale tries to dribble by Tippecanoe’s Hannah Wildermuth during a Miami Valley League game on Saturday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney freshman guard Allie Stockton tries to dribble around Tippecanoe’s Rachel Wildermuth during a Miami Valley League game on Saturday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_BPB_2047-3.jpg Sidney freshman guard Allie Stockton tries to dribble around Tippecanoe’s Rachel Wildermuth during a Miami Valley League game on Saturday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior forward Samantha Reynolds shoots with pressure from Tippecanoe’s Katie Salyer during a Miami Valley League game on Saturday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_BPB_2091-Edit-3.jpg Sidney junior forward Samantha Reynolds shoots with pressure from Tippecanoe’s Katie Salyer during a Miami Valley League game on Saturday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior guard Kelsey Kizer shoots a 3-pointer during a Miami Valley League game on Saturday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_BPB_2143-Edit-3.jpg Sidney junior guard Kelsey Kizer shoots a 3-pointer during a Miami Valley League game on Saturday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney freshman guard Allie Stockton dribbles with pressure from Tippecanoe’s Kenna Smith during a Miami Valley League game on Saturday in Sidney. Stockton led the Yellow Jackets with 16 points. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_BPB_1906-Edit-3-3.jpg Sidney freshman guard Allie Stockton dribbles with pressure from Tippecanoe’s Kenna Smith during a Miami Valley League game on Saturday in Sidney. Stockton led the Yellow Jackets with 16 points. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

