Monday/Tuesday roundup: Anna earns big SCAL win at Houston

HOUSTON — Anna pulled away in the second half to earn an 84-50 Shelby County Athletic League victory on Tuesday in Houston.

The Rockets took a 20-17 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 25-12 scoring edge in the second to take a 45-29 halftime. They finished the game with a 17-11 scoring advantage in the third and 22-10 advantage in the fourth.

“I thought in the first half we came out with energy and were very aggressive,” Houston coach Mark Platfoot said. “However playing against a team like Anna you have play that hard the entire game. Give them all the credit. They are very good offensively and they just wore us down.”

Bart Bixler led the Rockets with 20 points while Isaac Lininger scored 14, Kamren Steward scored 11, Justin Murray scored 10 and Ben Kovacs scored nine.

Brennan Arnold led Houston with 18 points while Wyatt Kunk scored 13.

Anna (4-2, 2-1 SCAL) will travel to Botkins on Friday while Houston (2-9, 0-6) will travel to Newton on Saturday.

• Girls basketball

Fort Loramie 89, Fairlawn 14

The Redskins stayed undefeated with a dominating SCAL victory on Tuesday at Fairlawn.

Four players hit 3-pointers in the first quarter to help the Redskins take a 22-2 lead. They pushed their lead to 44-8 by halftime and led 59-10 at the end of the third quarter.

Fort Loramie shot 36 for 66 (55 percent) from the floor and hit 10-of-28 3-point attempts. The squad had 26 steals and grabbed 18 offensive rebounds.

Dana Rose scored a game-high 16 points and had four rebounds and three assists. Ava Sholtis and Corynn Heitkamp both had 14 points. Kennedi Gephart chipped in 13 while Taylor Ratermann finished with 12.

Heitkamp and Caitlyn Gasson both had five steals. Kenzie Hoelscher led the team with five assists while Marissa Meiring led the team with seven rebounds.

MaCalla Huelskamp led the Jets with six points. Fairlawn committed 33 turnovers and shot 6 for 30 (20 percent) from the field.

Fort Loramie (11-0, 7-0) will play next on Saturday when it hosts Russia. Fairlawn (3-9, 1-7) will host Urbana on Thursday.

Anna 50, Botkins 24

After a close first quarter, Anna pulled away in the second quarter in an SCAL game on Tuesday in Botkins.

The Rockets built a 9-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 17-3 scoring advantage in the second to boost their lead to 15 points by halftime. Ella Doseck scored seven of her nine points in the quarter to help fuel the run.

Anna outscored the Trojans 12-8 in the third quarter and 12-4 in the fourth.

Lauren Barhorst led Anna with 17 points while Boston Paul led Botkins with nine.

Anna (9-4, 6-1) will host Fairlawn on Saturday while Botkins will travel to Riverside on Thursday.

Russia 56, Jackson Center 21

The Raiders cruised to an SCAL victory on Tuesday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Russia built an 11-5 lead by the end of the first quarter, led 24-15 at halftime and used a 19-1 scoring advantage in the third to boost the lead to 43-16.

Jessica York led the Raiders with 13 points while Kate Sherman scored 10 and Ella Hoehne scored nine. Katie Clark led the Tigers with seven points.

Russia (7-6, 5-2) will travel to Fort Loramie on Saturday. Jackson Center (4-9, 2-5) will host Houston on Saturday.

MONDAY RESULTS

• Bowling

Sidney squads split with Indian Lake

Sidney’s boys and girls bowling teams split with Indian Lake on Monday.

The boys team won 2,374-1,750 to improve to 8-0 overall. Kaden Abbott rolled a 454 series, Jaxon Rickey rolled a 428 series and Logan Finke rolled a 402 series.

The girls team lost 1,640-1,595. Sarah Bell rolled a 367 series, Kate Miller rolled a 304 series and Camryn Smith rolled a 285 series.

LATE WEEKEND RESULTS

• Wrestling

Sidney 7th at Troy Invitational

Sidney finished seventh out of 14 teams in the Troy Invitational on Saturday.

Jadah McMillen placed second at 106 pounds. Isaac Belt was third at 126, Josie Davis was fifth at 120, Enrique Loiza was fifth at 113 and Isaac Edwards was fifth at 132.

Bart Bixler https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_DSC_8637-2.jpg Bart Bixler

Fort Loramie, Anna, Russia girls earn lopsided SCAL victories

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.