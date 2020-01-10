College update: Hudson surpasses career milestones at Urbana

Sidney graduate Sylvia Hudson had another big game for Urbana University, and in doing so reached a couple more career milestones.

She went for 36 points in a win over Fairmont State this week, hitting 14-of-18 shots for a 78 percent shooting night. She was also 8-of-10 from the foul line.

In addition, she pulled down 17 rebounds to record the 29th double-double of her collegiate career.

She finished just two points shy of the single-game scoring record she set last season and surpassed the 1,500-point mark as well as the 800-rebound mark for her career. She is only the second player in Urbana University history to reach those figures.

On the season, she is first on the team and seventh in the Mountain East Conference at an even 19 points per game and also leads the team in rebounds (8.1), steals (50) and blocks (26).

She is hitting 62 percent from the field (good for second in the MEC) and 73 percent from the free throw line.

Brogan McIver, Lehman Catholic

McIver led Edison with 15 points this week in a win over Sinclair. She also added four steals. On the season she is second on the team in scoring at 9.9 per game and is hitting 42 percent from the field.

Edison is 11-2 on the season.

Erin Scott, New Knoxville

Scott had another good week for Northwestern Ohio in Lima.

She had 14 points and four assists in a loss to Indiana Tech, and nine points and three assists in a loss to Lourdes.

She is averaging 10.2 points per game, and leads the team in assists with 85 and in steals with 29. Her 85 assists places her second in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference.

• Men’s basketball

Andre Gordon, Sidney

Gordon had his best offensive output of the season for Texas A&M this week in a loss to Arkansas, finishing with 15 points on 7 for 12 shooting from the floor. He also added three assists in a 10-point loss.

He also had five points in a come-from-behind win over Ole Miss. He is averaging 6.7 points per game for the Aggies, who are 7-6.

Sidney fans can watch Gordon in action since the A&M games are usually televised on the SEC channel (81) or ESPN.

Nathan Lessing, Fairlawn

Lessing continues to score well for Northwestern Ohio in Lima. In games this past week, he had 10 in a loss to Indiana Tech, and 18 in a loss to Lourdes. He is now averaging 19.5 points per game and 4.6 rebounds for UNOH.

Aaron Hammond, Fairlawn

Hammond is a junior who has been seeing more playing time for Northwestern Ohio in Lima.

In the loss to Indiana Tech this week, he hit all three of his field goal attempts and went on to finish with nine points.

Nathan Bruns, Marion Local

Bruns had 15 points and six rebounds for Findlay in a win over Lake Erie.

He was 5 for 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line in the win, and is now averaging 10.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Griffin Doseck, Anna

Doseck had a good game for Capital University in a loss to Baldwin-Wallace, finishing with seven points and seven rebounds.

Sylvia Hudson https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1__2_Hudson.jpg Sylvia Hudson