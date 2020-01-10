Wednesday/Thursday roundup: Sidney grinds out win over Bellefontaine

SIDNEY — Sidney’s girls basketball team was involved in a low-scoring, physical game for the second consecutive night and came out with its second consecutive victory.

The Yellow Jackets gradually pulled away to a 37-24 victory over Bellefontaine on Thursday in its final nonconference game of the season. Sidney (10-3) finished its first round in Miami Valley League play against Greenville on Wednesday and will start its second round on Saturday at Fairborn.

The squad built an 8-4 lead by the end of the first quarter, used a 13-7 scoring advantage in the second to take a 21-11 halftime lead and outscored the Chieftains 12-7 in the third.

Peyton Wiley and Samantha Reynolds each scored eight points while Allie Stockton scored seven. Reynolds had a team-high seven rebounds while Stockton had five and Wiley had four. Lexee Brewer scored five points and had six steals and three assists.

Botkins 36, Riverside 34

Riverside rallied in the fourth quarter but couldn’t complete a comeback as Botkins held on to earn a nonconference victory on Thursday in De Graff.

Botkins took an 11-7 lead by the end of the first quarter but the Pirates used a 15-11 scoring advantage in the second to tie it 22-22 at halftime. The Trojans outscored Riverside 9-2 in the third quarter to re-take control and the Pirates chipped away at the gap with a 10-5 advantage in the fourth.

“Proud of the girls’ effort tonight,” Riverside coach Bryce Hodge said. “We took a step in the right direction. We started a little slow in the first quarter and we struggled at the free-throw line.

“Botkins is a good team that plays hard at all times, I feel like we matched their intensity over the last three quarters. Like I said, extremely proud of my girls’ effort; they showed improvement tonight.”

Carmen Heuker led the Trojans with 12 points while Boston Paul scored nine.

Lauryn Sanford led the Pirates with 12 points and six rebounds. Kirstin Schlumbohm added five points. Riverside shot 11 for 36 (30.6 percent) from the field and outrebounded the Trojans 22-13.

Botkins (9-4) will travel to Upper Scioto Valley on Tuesday. The Pirates (6-6) will play at Houston on Tuesday.

Fairlawn 48, Urbana 38

The Jets earned a home nonconference victory on Thursday. They led 9-5, 16-14 and 38-28 at the quarter breaks.

Allison Roush led Fairlawn with 14 points while MaCalla Huelskamp scored 11 and Lonna Heath scored eight. Heath had a team-high six rebounds while Roush had five. Heath, Roush and Huelskamp each had three steals.

Fairlawn (4-9) will travel to Anna on Saturday.

Lehman Catholic 48, Hardin Northern 23

The Cavaliers earned a Northwest Central Conference victory on Thursday in Sidney. They built a 16-4 lead by the end of the first, led 23-10 at halftime and led 44-19 at the end of the third.

Lauren McFarland led Lehman with 21 points while Anna Cianciolo scored seven. Cianciolo had a team-high eight rebounds while McFarland had six. Emma Kennedy and Heidi Toner each had seven rebounds. Rylie McIver had six steals and six assists.

The Cavaliers (7-5, 5-0 NWCC) will travel to Bethel on Saturday.

New Knoxville 49, Versailles 42

The Tigers couldn’t catch up to the Rangers and lost a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday in Versailles.

New Knoxville hit 15-of-17 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter to help power a 20-13 scoring advantage. The Rangers led 7-4 at the end of the first and 19-15 at halftime but Versailles used a 14-10 scoring edge in the third to tie it 29-29.

New Knoxville hit 21-of-30 foul shot attempts while Versailles made 9-of-16.

Brooke Stonebraker led Versailles with 20 points while Lindsey Winner scored 13.

Versailles (9-5, 3-2 MAC) will travel to St. Henry on Thursday.

Minster 61, Coldwater 31

The Wildcats cruised to a MAC victory on Thursday in Minster. They led 20-6, 34-10 and 53-23 at the quarter breaks.

Ivy Wolf led Minster with 20 points while Janae Hoying scored 19.

Minster (11-2, 3-1) will travel to Marion Local on Thursday.

St. Henry 49, New Bremen 35

The Cardinals lost a MAC game on Thursday in St. Henry. The Redskins led 13-9, 25-22 and 37-32 at the quarter breaks.

Madison Cordonnier led the Cardinals with 12 points while Kaylee Freund scored nine points and had 11 rebounds and Elli Roetgerman scored nine points.

New Bremen shot 13 for 44 (30 percent) from the field while St. Henry shot 16 for 43 (37 percent) and had a 32-30 rebounding advantage. The Cardinals committed 19 turnovers while the Redskins committed 12.

New Bremen (7-5, 1-3) will travel to St. Marys on Tuesday.

LATE WEDNESDAY RESULTS

• Wrestling

Sidney loses at tri-match with Allen East, Covington

Sidney competed in a home tri-match on Wednesday and lost to Allen East 54-9 and Covington 45-30. The Yellow Jackets beat Covington in head-to-head matches but had too many forfeits to win.

Jadah McMillen went 2-0, Julian Barga went 1-1, Aiden Tangemen went 1-1, Isaac Edwards went 1-1 and Isaac Belt went 1-1.

Fairlawn, Lehman Catholic earn nonconference wins, Botkins edges Riverside

