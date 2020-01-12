Saturday roundup: Fort Loramie beats Minster in overtime

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie won its third overtime game of the season and fourth consecutive matchup against Minster in overtime in a 50-45 nonconference victory on Saturday.

Nick Brandewie made a shot in the final minute to tie it 40-40 but missed a foul shot on a three-point play opportunity. The Wildcats turned the ball over with 10.2 seconds left but Fort Loramie was unable to get a shot off before the buzzer.

Fort Loramie, which beat Fairlawn in overtime on Friday, came up big in an extra period again.

Grant Alberts made a basket to put the squad ahead, then Caeleb Meyer got a steal and split a pair of foul shots to give the Redskins a 43-40 lead.

Bryan Falk made a driving layup and Jacob Salazar then hit a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats a 45-43 lead. After a timeout, Meyer hit a 3 from the top of the key to give Fort Loramie the lead again and later made a pair of free throws to increase the advantage to 48-45.

Minster called a timeout with 8.6 seconds left and worked the ball on the inbounds pass to Justin Nixon, who had a 3-pointer blocked by Nick Brandewie. The Redskins got the rebound and Meyer hit two free throws to secure the win.

Meyer scored 12 points, with eight coming in overtime. He shot 5 for 6 from the free-throw line.

Nate Meyer added 11 points for Fort Loramie and Nick Brandewie scored nine. The Redskins shot 19 for 47 (40.4 percent) from the floor and 9 for 12 (75 percent) from the free-throw line. They had a 19-14 rebounding edge.

Salazar led Minster with 12 points while Nixon scored 12 and Trent Roetgerman added eight. The Wildcats shot 14 for 30 (46.7 percent) from the floor and 12 for 19 (63.2 percent) from the free-throw line.

Fort Loramie jumped out to an early 10-4 lead but Minster finished the first quarter on an 8-2 run to tie it 12-12 heading into the second. Fort Loramie had three starters on the bench for most of the second in foul trouble but closed the quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 23-20 halftime lead.

Brandewie hit a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer to give Fort Loramie a 34-31 lead but the Wildcats rallied and took a 40-38 lead with 47 seconds left.

Fort Loramie (7-3) will host Russia on Friday. It was the second consecutive loss for Minster (8-4), which will host Marion Local on Friday.

Fairlawn 77, Waynesfield-Goshen 56

The Jets used a big second quarter to run away to a nonconference win on Saturday in Waynesfield.

Fairlawn took a 26-21 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 16-5 scoring edge in the second to boost its lead to 42-26 at halftime. The Jets outscored the Tigers 23-17 in the third quarter but were outscored 13-12 in the fourth.

Ashton Piper led Fairlawn with 27 points while Skyler Piper scored 25.

Fairlawn (6-4) will travel to Anna on Friday.

Houston 48, Newton 45 2 OT

The Wildcats rallied to force overtime and won in double overtime on Saturday in Pleasant Hill.

Newton built a 10-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 23-19 at halftime. The Indians led 33-27 heading into the fourth but Houston used a 13-7 scoring edge in the fourth to force overtime with a 40-40 tie.

Adam Winner hit two 3-pointers in the fourth to help Houston rally. Xaviar Balensiefer made a shot after taking a pass from Winner with seven seconds left to tie it up.

Winner made a shot with five seconds left in the first overtime to tie it 43-43, and the squad pulled away from the free-throw line in the second overtime.

Winner led Houston with 15 points while Brennan Arnold scored 13 and Wyatt Kunk scored 11.

“We have been talking as a team about fighting and competing no matter what happens and tonight it showed,” Houston coach Mark Platfoot said. “We never gave up even when it looked like it wasn’t going to happen for us.”

Houston (3-9) will travel to Jackson Center on Friday.

Jackson Center 41, New Knoxville 27

The Tigers pulled away in the second half to earn a nonconference win over New Knoxville on Saturday.

The teams played to an 8-8 tie in the first quarter and Jackson Center used a 7-5 scoring edge in the second to take a two-point halftime lead. The Tigers used a 12-5 scoring advantage in the third quarter and 14-9 advantage in the fourth to finish off the win.

No statistics were reported.

Jackson Center (10-1) will host Houston on Friday.

Anna 69, St. Henry 51

Anna took control early on its way to a big nonconference win on Saturday.

The Rockets built a 21-8 lead by the end of the first and led 33-23 at halftime. They then used a 17-14 scoring advantage in the third quarter and 19-14 advantage in the fourth to secure the win.

Isaac Lininger led Anna with 24 points while Bart Bixler scored 18, Kamren Steward scored 13 and Riley Huelskamp scored 12.

Anna (6-2) will host Russia on Tuesday.

Mississinawa Valley 33, Lehman Catholic 29

The Cavaliers had a four-game winning streak broke on Saturday in Sidney.

The Blackhawks led 14-10 at the end of the first quarter, 19-18 at halftime and 27-24 at the end of the third.

Brendan O’Leary led Lehman with 13 points and shot 6 for 8 from the floor. Luke Frantz scored 10 points.

Mississinawa Valley made 11-of-16 free-throw attempts while Lehman made 2-of-11.

The Cavaliers (6-5) will host Covington on Tuesday.

New Bremen 48, Covington 47

New Bremen lost an early lead but rallied in the fourth quarter to earn a nonconference victory on its home court on Saturday.

The Cardinals built a 17-9 lead by the end of the first quarter but Covington used a 12-6 scoring edge in the second to pull within 23-21 at halftime. The Buccaneers outscored New Bremen 19-6 in the third to take a 40-29 lead but New Bremen used a 19-7 scoring edge in the fourth to earn the win.

Nolan Bornhorst led the Cardinals with 22 points while Reece Bussed scored 11. Patrick Wells had a team-high eight rebounds.

New Bremen shot 16 for 48 (33 percent) from the floor and 7 for 13 (54 percent) from the free-throw line. Covington outrebounded the Cardinals 34-31.

New Bremen (6-5) will travel to Parkway on Friday.

Triad 47, Riverside 42

A bad fourth quarter cost the Pirates in a nonconference loss on Friday in North Lewisburg.

Riverside built a 15-11 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 29-21 at halftime. The Pirates used a 9-7 scoring edge in the third to increase their lead to 38-28 but Triad outscored them 19-4 in the final quarter.

“I thought that we played some of our best basketball of the season in the first three quarters of tonight’s game. We were very sharp on offense and played pretty solid on defense,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said.

“In the fourth quarter, though, we just became too passive with the lead and then weren’t able to capitalize on a lot of scoring opportunities. Triad got the momentum back and unfortunately we weren’t able to make the plays down the stretch that we needed to.”

Kaden Burk led Riverside with 16 points and 11 rebounds while John Zumberger scored 12 points. The Pirates shot 17 for 49 (34.7 percent) from the floor and 3 for 10 from the free-throw line. They had a 33-18 rebounding advantage.

Riverside (2-11) will host Waynesfield-Goshen on Friday.

• Girls basketball

Sidney 47, Fairborn 36

A big first quarter powered the Yellow Jackets to a Miami Valley League Valley Division victory on Saturday in Fairborn.

Sidney took a 17-1 lead by the end of the first quarter. Fairborn used an 8-4 scoring advantage in the second to cut the gap to 21-9 at halftime. The Yellow Jackets outscored the Skyhawks 13-6 in the third quarter and were outscored 21-12 in the fourth.

Allie Stockton led Sidney with 18 points and had nine rebounds and four blocks. Samantha Reynolds scored 12 points and had nine rebounds. The Yellow Jackets shot 18 for 57 (31.6 percent) from the floor and had 33 rebounds and 14 steals.

Sidney (11-3, 8-2 MVL) will host Piqua on Wednesday.

Fort Loramie 79, Russia 18

The Redskins cruised to a big Shelby County Athletic League victory on Saturday to stay undefeated.

Fort Loramie (12-0, 8-0) was ranked No. 1 in Division IV in the first Associated Press state poll last week and held its third consecutive opponent to under 20 points on Saturday. The Redskins haven’t allowed more than 28 points in a game this season and have allowed more than 19 points in just four of their 12 games.

Fort Loramie led 15-2, 47-7 and 62-10 at the quarter breaks on Saturday.

Kenzie Hoelscher led Fort Loramie with 14 points while Taylor Ratermann and Marissa Meiring each scored nine and Kennedi Gephart, Corynn Heitkamp and Ava Sholtis each scored eight. Ashley Scott led Russia with five points.

The Redskins will travel to Houston on Thursday while Russia (7-7, 5-3) will host Covington on Tuesday.

Anna 50, Fairlawn 16

The Rockets cruised to a SCAL victory on Saturday in Anna.

Anna built a 13-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 28-12 at halftime and 37-16 at the end of the third quarter.

Ella Doseck led Anna with 13 points while Kiplyn Rowland scored 11 and Lauren Barhorst scored 10. Allison Roush led Fairlawn with six points.

Anna (10-4, 7-1 SCAL) will travel to Marion Local on Tuesday while Fairlawn (4-10) will play at Waynesfield-Goshen.

Houston 40, Jackson Center 30

The Wildcats earned their first SCAL win of the season on Saturday at Jackson Center.

Houston took a 10-8 lead by the end of the first quarter but the Tigers used a 7-4 scoring edge in the second to take a 15-14 halftime lead. The Wildcats outscored Jackson Center 13-11 in the third and 11-4 in the fourth to secure the win.

Megan Maier led Houston with 21 points while Amber Stangel scored nine. Katie Clark led Jackson Center with nine points while Regan Clark scored eight.

Houston (2-10, 1-6) will host Riverside on Tuesday while Jackson Center (4-10, 2-6) hosted Indian Lake on Monday and will travel to New Bremen on Jan. 21.

Lehman Catholic 50, Bethel 43

The Cavaliers earned a big nonconference win on Saturday at Bethel.

Lehman built a 12-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, led 26-18 at halftime and led 43-26 at the end of the third.

Lauren McFarland and Hope Anthony each scored 13 points for Lehman while Anna Cianciolo scored 11. Anthony had a team-high 10 rebounds while Rylie McIver had five steals.

Lehman (8-5) will host Ridgemont on Thursday.

Caeleb Meyer https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_DSC_7126-5.jpg Caeleb Meyer

Fairlawn, Houston, Jackson Center, Anna win nonconference games

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.