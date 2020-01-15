Monday/Tuesday roundup: Anna gradually pulls away from Russia

ANNA — Anna gradually pulled away to a 67-43 Shelby County Athletic League victory over Russia on Tuesday.

The Rockets led 18-12 by the end of the first quarter and used a 13-12 scoring edge in the second to push the lead to 32-24 at halftime. They outscored the Raiders 18-9 in the third quarter and 17-10 in the fourth to finish off the win.

Bart Bixler, Isaiah Masteller and Riley Huelskamp each scored 13 points while McKane Finkenbine scored 10.

Mason Dapore led Russia with 10 points while Xavier Philpot scored nine.

Anna (7-2, 4-1 SCAL) will host Fairlawn on Friday while Russia (5-8, 2-5) will travel to Fort Loramie.

Lehman Catholic 48, Covington 44

Lehman Catholic rallied in the second half to improve to 7-5 on the season with a nonconference victory on Tuesday in Sidney.

Covington led 12-8 after one quarter and 23-18 at halftime. Lehman took a 36-34 lead after three quarters and held on for the win.

Brendan O’Leary led Lehman with 24 points and Luke Frantz added 14.

The Cavaliers are 3-1 in the Northwest Central Conference play and will travel to Ridgemont (7-3, 2-1) on Friday. Lehman is tied with Upper Scioto Valley (8-6, 3-1) for second place in the NWCC behind Lima Perry (8-3, 4-0).

Versailles 59, Lima Central Catholic 50

The Tigers earned a nonconference win on Tuesday in Lima to stay undefeated.

Versailles built an 11-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 14-12 scoring advantage in the second to take a 25-22 halftime lead. The Tigers outscored Central Catholic 15-10 in the third and 19-18 in the fourth.

Michael Stammen led Versailles with 22 points while Connor VanSkyock scored 10 and Cody Naftzger and Austin Toner each scored nine.

Versailles (13-0) will host St. Henry in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday.

• Girls basketball

Botkins 59, Upper Scioto Valley 19

The Trojans cruised to a nonconference road win on Tuesday. They led 12-4, 22-11 and 48-16 at the quarter breaks.

Carmen Heuker led Botkins with 18 points while Jill Greve scored 15 and Madison Wendel scored nine.

Botkins (10-4) will host Russia on Saturday.

Russia 41, Covington 34

The Raiders won a nonconference game on Tuesday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Russia took a 10-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and used an 8-4 scoring advantage in the second to boost the lead to 18-11 at halftime. Covington outscored the Raiders 9-4 in the third to pull within 22-20 heading into the fourth but Russia finished with a 19-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Ashley Scott led Russia with 16 points while Jessica York scored 11.

Russia (8-7) will host Anna on Thursday.

Fairlawn 66, Waynesfield-Goshen 36

The Jets earned a big nonconference win on Tuesday in Waynesfield.

Fairlawn took a 19-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, led 41-16 at halftime and 55-29 at the end of the third quarter.

Lonna Heath led the Jets with 15 points while MaCalla Huelskamp scored 18. Lexie Graves led the squad with 11 rebounds. The Jets shot 21 for 56 (37 percent) from the field.

Fairlawn (5-10) will travel to Newton on Saturday.

Houston 42, Riverside 36

The Wildcats won their third consecutive game by beating Riverside on Tuesday in Houston.

Houston took a 13-9 lead by the end of the first quarter, led 30-20 at halftime and 36-27 heading into the fourth quarter.

Rylie Voisard led Houston with 14 points while Amber Stangel scored 12.

Lauryn Sanford led the Pirates with 13 points while Olivia Perk scored 10 and Amber Waters scored eight. The Pirates shot 16 for 46 (34.8 percent) from the field and had a 32-17 rebounding advantage.

Houston (3-10) will host Fort Loramie on Thursday. Riverside (6-7) will travel to Waynesfield-Goshen on Thursday.

St. Marys 56, New Bremen 26

The Cardinals lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in St. Marys. The Roughriders led 21-4, 34-7 and 51-17 at the quarter breaks.

Kaylee Freund led New Bremen with nine points and had six rebounds. The Cardinals shot 9 for 35 (26 percent) from the field.

New Bremen (7-6) will host Parkway on Thursday.

MONDAY

• Girls basketball

Jackson Center 44, Indian Lake 39

The Tigers won a home nonconference game on Monday. They led 16-12, 21-18 and 32-31 at the quarter breaks.

Kylie Hartle led Jackson Center with 11 points while Regan Clark and Ashley Mullenhour each scored 11.

The Tigers (5-10) will travel to New Bremen on Tuesday.

Anna 38, Marion Local 24

The Rockets handed Marion Local its first loss of the season on Monday in Maria Stein.

Anna led 8-5, 19-16 and 27-18 at the quarter breaks.

Lauren Barhorst and Ella Doseck each scored 13 points for the Rockets (11-4), which will travel to Russia on Thursday.

LATE WEEKEND RESULTS

• Wrestling

Sidney places 6th at Miamisburg Invite

Sidney finished sixth at Miamisburg’s Invitational on Saturday.

Jadah McMillen and Enrique Loiza finished second in their weight classes while Isaac Belt, Aiden Tangeman, Josie Davis and Julian Barga each finished third and Scott Deats finished sixth.

• Swimming

Sidney swimming teams beat Urbana, Piqua

Sidney’s swimming teams beat Urbana in a meet on Saturday and beat Piqua on Sunday at the Shelby County YMCA.

The Yellow Jackets’ boys team beat Urbana 104-36 and beat Piqua 152-52. The girls squad beat Urbana 107-51 and Piqua 142-67.

Against Urbana on Saturday for the girls team, the grouping of Lydia Brewer, Lily Watkins, Logan Frasure and Olivia Keller placed first in the 200 Medley Relay. In the 200 Freestyle Relay, the team of Rebekah Roller, Delaney Wilson, Madelyn Jennings and Addison Payne finished first.

The 400 Freestyle Relay ended with Brewer, Keller, Watkins and Frasure in first. Watkins first was first in the 50 Freestyle and 100 Backstroke, Frasure was first in the 100 Freestyle, Brewer was first in the 200 IM and Lily Wiford was first in the 200 Freestyle.

On Saturday for the boys team, the 200 Medley Relay ended with the grouping of Jaden Humphrey, Badin Brewer, Jahvon Lloyd and Eli Christman in first. Nathan Johnson, Kazuma Okada, Tyler Overholser and Weslee Brubaker combined to take first in the 200 Freestyle Relay. In the 400 Freestyle Relay, Johnson, Brubaker, Christman and Humphrey placed first.

Humphrey finished first in both the 200 IM and the 500 Freestyle. Jahvon Lloyd was first in the 50 Freestyle, Tyler Overholser was first in the 200 Freestyle, Brewer was first in the 100 Backstroke and Christman was first in the 100 Butterfly.

On Sunday for the girls, Lydia Brewer, Lily Watkins, Logan Frasure, and Olivia Keller placed first in the 200 Medley while Brewer, Keller, Watkins and Frasure also placed first in the 400 Freestyle Relay.

In the 200 Freestyle Relay, it was Brewer, Addison Payne, Keller and Watkins in first. Logan Frasure was first in the 500 Freestyle. Addison Payne finished first in the 200 Freestyle. Lydia Brewer was first in the 200 IM. The 100 Backstroke saw Madelyn Jennings in first. In the 100 Breaststroke, Karla Vogelsang was first.

On Sunday for the boys, the team of Jaden Humphrey, Badin Brewer, Eli Christman and Jahvon Lloyd placed first in the 200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay and the 400 Freestyle Relay. Humphrey was first in the 200 IM. Brewer won the 50 Freestyle. Eli Christman was first in the 100 Freestyle. The 200 Freestyle saw Ian Bonifas in first. Brubaker took first in the 500 Freestyle. Lloyd finished first in the 100 Butterfly. The 100 Backstroke ended with Nathan Johnson in first.

Sidney swimming teams earn wins over Urbana, Piqua

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

