College update: Hudson named D-II national player of the week

Former Sidney High standout Sylvia Hudson has been unstoppable of late for the Urbana University women’s basketball team and she’s received national recognition for it.

Urbana announced this week that the 5-foot-10 senior has been named the NCAA Division II National Player of the Week by the United States Basketball Writers Association for her performance in two recent victories for the Blue Knights.

She averaged 27.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in wins over Fairmont State and Frostburg State.

In the win over Fairmont, she finished with 36 points and 17 rebounds, was 14 for 18 from the field and 8 for 10 from the free throw line.

In Urbana’s latest outing, she recorded the 30th double-double of her college career, with 22 points and 14 rebounds in a win over Charleston. She also had four steals, three assists and three blocks.

She is now averaging 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Blue Knights (10-5).

Kami McEldowney, Versailles

McEldowney is a teammate of Hudson’s at Urbana and had 11 points and three steals in the win over Charleston this week.

She’s a 5-8 sophomore guard who is averaging 6.9 points per game and has dished out 40 assists.

Celena Taborn, Sidney

Taborn continued her steady play for Furman University in a pair of wins this week.

She had 14 points and was 7 for 8 from the field in a win over Mercer and had eight points and four rebounds in a win over Samford.

She put her 6-3 height to good use, totaling eight blocks in the two games, including five against Samford.

On the season, she is shooting 67 percent from the field and has 23 blocks.

Brogan McIver, Lehman Catholic

McIver led Edison State in Piqua to a win over Terra State this week, a win that ran Edison’s mark to 12-2 on the season.

McIver finished with 20 points to lead the Chargers, hitting 8 for 15 from the field. She is now averaging 10.6 points per game.

Erin Scott, New Knoxville

Scott didn’t score a lot for Northwestern Ohio in Lima in two games this week because she was too busy setting her teammates up for points.

In the team’s win over Michigan-Dearborn, she handed out 12 assists, then followed that up with seven assists in a close loss to Aquinas.

She ran her assist total to 104 on the season, which is second in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference, and an average of 5.5 per game.

Emily Mescher, Marion Local

Mescher, a 6-0 senior at Ohio Northern, had 11 points and six rebounds in ONU’s loss to Baldwin Wallace this week. She was 4-for-5 from the field.

• Men’s basketball

Andre Gordon, Sidney

Gordon had an outstanding week for Texas A&M, averaging 16 points in a pair of games.

He had 15 points and four rebounds in a win over Vanderbilt, and followed that up with 17 points earlier this week in an overtime loss to LSU.

In the two games, he was 13 for 27 from the field. He is now averaging 8.2 points per game and has 24 assists.

Nate Lessing, Fairlawn

Lessing continued his impressive play for Northwestern Ohio in Lima, pouring in 22 points in a win over Michigan-Dearborn, then scoring 30 in a win over Aquinas two nights ago. He was 10 for 12 from the line in the Aquinas win.

He’s now averaging 20.2 points per game for the Racers (5-14).

Nathan Bruns, Marion Local

Bruns came off the bench to score 20 points and grab five rebounds for Findlay in a win over Tiffin this week. He was 9 for 13 from the floor.

He’s now averaging 10.9 points and a team-high 5.5 rebounds per game for the Oilers.

• Indoor track

Emily Borchers, Russia

The indoor track season is underway for a lot of colleges, including the University of Dayton, where Borchers is a redshirt senior.

She got her season off to an outstanding start, too, finishing first in the 3,000 meters in 9:45.73 at the University of Kentucky Invitational.

That is the third-best time in school history in the event.

Grace Homan, Botkins

Homan is also a member of the UD women’s track team, and she recorded two personal records in the meet at Kentucky last weekend.

She placed 17th in the shot put with a PR of 35 feet, 10 inches and was 21st in the weight throw with a PR of 43 feet, 6 inches.

Kassie Lee, Lehman Catholic

Lee is a senior on the Capital University women’s track team and competed in the throws in the Tiger Opener hosted by Wittenberg last week

She set a new PR in the shot put with a distance of 38-8.75 feet and also threw in the weight throw, placing ninth with a distance of 48-2.5.

Josh Miller, Botkins

Miller is also in track at Capital, and the two-time national qualifier started off the season in the meet at Wittenberg last weekend.

He set two PRs with a distance of 54-7.5 in the shot put for fifth overall and 50-11 in the weight throw for 13th place in a field that included competitors from all three divisions.

Sylvia Hudson https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1__2_Hudson-1.jpg Sylvia Hudson