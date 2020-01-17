Thursday roundup: Fort Loramie crushes Houston to stay undefeated

HOUSTON — Fort Loramie picked up another dominating Shelby County Athletic League win on Thursday by beating Houston 87-15.

The Redskins (13-0, 9-0 SCAL), which were ranked No. 1 in Division IV in this week’s Associated Press poll, took a 30-4 lead in the first quarter thanks in part to eight points by Marissa Meiring and six points each from Dana Rose and Kenzie Hoelscher.

Fort Loramie used a 20-0 scoring edge in the second, 21-6 edge in the third and 14-5 edge in the fourth close out the win.

Hoelscher led Fort Loramie with 18 points and seven rebounds while Taylor Ratermann and Meiring each scored 14 and Ava Sholtis scored 12. Meiring led the squad with seven steals. The team shot 39 for 57 (58 percent) from the field, forced 31 turnovers and had 26 assists.

Megan Maier led Houston with seven points.

The Redskins will play next on Saturday morning when they face Loudonville in the Classic in the Country at Berlin Hiland.

Lehman Catholic 67, Ridgemont 34

The Cavaliers stayed in front of the Northwest Central Conference race with a big win on Thursday in Sidney.

Lehman built a 21-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 25-6 scoring edge in the second to take a 46-13 lead by halftime. The Cavaliers led 57-21 heading into the fourth.

Rylie McIver led the Cavaliers with 18 points, five steals and five rebounds while Heidi Toner scored 12 points and Anna Cianciolo scored 10.

Lehman shot 31 for 60 (52 percent) from the field and outrebounded Ridgemont 24-12. The Golden Gophers shot 11 for 42 (26 percent).

The Cavaliers (9-5, 6-0 NWCC) have a 1.5-game lead over Riverside for first place in the conference. They’ll play next on Saturday at Mississinawa Valley.

Marion Local 33, Minster 32

Marion Local’s Brooke Homan hit a jump shot in the final seconds to give the Flyers their first lead of the game and hand Minster a Midwest Athletic Conference loss on Thursday in Maria Stein.

The Wildcats led 6-4 at the end of the first quarter and 17-12 at halftime. The teams were tied 19-19 at the end of the third quarter.

Ivy Wolf led Minster with 26 points.

The Wildcats (11-3, 3-2 MAC) will play next on Saturday when they host Ottoville for a rematch of last year’s Div. IV state championship game.

New Bremen 45, Parkway 28

The Cardinals cruised to a MAC win on Thursday in New Bremen.

New Bremen led 9-0, 22-6 and 31-13 at the quarter breaks.

Madison Cordonnier led the Cardinals with 16 points while Chloe Bornhorst scored 12. Both players had nine rebounds.

New Bremen shot 17 for 45 (38 percent) from the field and outrebounded the Panthers 35-18.

The Cardinals (8-6, 2-3) will host Jackson Center on Tuesday.

Riverside 53, Waynesfield-Goshen 43

The Pirates won an NWCC game on Thursday in Waynesfield.

Riverside took a 13-11 lead by the end of the first quarter and extended its lead to 29-14 by halftime thanks to a 16-3 scoring edge in the second. The Pirates outscored the Tigers 15-8 in the third quarter and were outscored 21-9 in the fourth.

“Proud of the improvement the girls showed tonight,” Riverside coach Bryce Hodge said. “We played extremely sloppy Tuesday (against Houston). I was extremely happy with how we took better care of the ball tonight and had great ball movement, which led to a lot of good looks for us.”

Lauryn Sanford scored a game-high 23 points and had 10 rebounds. Olivia Perk had 11 points and six rebounds and Kirstin Schlumbohm scored nine points and had six rebounds.

“I’m happy to see the scoring pretty balanced,” Hodge said. “Lauryn obviously had a great game, but I was also pleased with how Olivia shot the ball and how Kirstin took care of the basketball. Amber Waters didn’t score, but she brought down 12 rebounds, which was huge for us.”

Riverside shot 19 for 57 (33.3 percent) from the field and outrebounded Waynesfield-Goshen 38-31.

The Pirates (7-7, 4-1 NWCC) will play next on Saturday at Bradford.

St. Henry 57, Versailles 56

Versailles rallied in the fourth quarter but couldn’t complete a comeback try and lost a MAC game on Thursday in St. Henry.

The Tigers took an 18-16 lead by the end of the first quarter but trailed 34-31 at halftime. The Redskins used a 12-8 scoring edge in the third to push their lead to 46-39 heading into the fourth.

Danielle Kunk led Versailles with 20 points while Brooke Stonebraker scored 18.

It was the third consecutive loss for Versailles (9-6, 3-3 MAC), which will travel to Arcanum on Saturday.

• Bowling

Sidney splits with Xenia

Sidney’s bowling squads split Miami Valley League Valley Division matches with Xenia on Thursday.

The boys team won a thrilling match 2,480-2,436 to stay undefeated and improve to 10-0 overall and 5-0 in MVL play.

Jaxon Rickey rolled a 517 series and Logan Finke rolled a 478 series.

“Finke and Rickey stepped up big tonight,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said. “Finke had the first 10 strikes the second game before leaving seven pins his 11th shot. Xenia gave us all they had tonight. This was a big win when we faced some adversity.”

The girls squad lost 2,139-1,859 to fall to 3-6 overall and 2-3 in MVL play.

Emma Hurley rolled a 370 series, Sarah Bell rolled a 311 series and Camryn Smith rolled a 307 series.

“This was the highest we’ve shot all season,” Knoop said. “Xenia just bowled really well. But can’t take anything away from us; this was a good step in the right direction.”

Kenzie Hoelscher https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_DSC_7135-1.jpg Kenzie Hoelscher

Lehman Catholic, Riverside earn NWCC wins

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.