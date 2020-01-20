Friday roundup: Anna earns big SCAL win over Fairlawn

ANNA — Anna’s boys basketball team overcame a slow start and pulled away to a 79-50 Shelby County Athletic League win over Fairlawn on Friday.

The Jets built a 16-14 lead by the end of the first quarter but didn’t hold onto it much longer. Anna outscored Fairlawn 26-10 in the second quarter to take a 40-26 lead by halftime and finished with a 23-14 scoring advantage in the third and 16-10 advantage in the fourth.

Bart Bixler led Anna with 20 points while Ben Kovacs, Isaiah Masteller and Riley Huelskamp each scored 10. Justin Murray and Kamren Steward each scored nine.

Skyler Piper led Fairlawn with 15 points while Ashton Piper scored 13.

The Jets (7-5, 2-4 SCAL) will play next on Tuesday against Fairlawn.

Jackson Center 49, Houston 22

The Tigers cruised to an SCAL victory on Friday in Jackson Center.

Jackson Center built an 11-4 lead by the end of the first quarter, led 22-13 at halftime and 41-20 at the end of the third quarter.

Aidan Reichert led Jackson Center with 20 points while Camdyn Reese scored 12. Adam Winner led Houston with eight points.

The Tigers (11-2) lost at Marion Local in double overtime on Saturday and will play next on Friday when they host Lehman Catholic.

Fort Loramie 43, Russia 37

The Redskins earned an SCAL win on Friday in Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie jumped out to an 11-3 lead but the Raiders scored the next seven points to close the gap to 11-10 early in the second. Fort Loramie closed the quarter with an 8-2 run to take a 19-14 halftime lead.

The Redskins outscored Russia to take a 32-20 lead heading into the fourth. The Raiders scored the first seven points of the fourth to pull within five points and later pulled within three, but Fort Loramie held on.

Grant Albers led the Redskins with 10 points. Mason Dapore led Russia with 21 points.

Fort Loramie (8-3, 5-2) hosted New Knoxville on Monday night and will play next on Friday at Houston.

Minster 52, Marion Local 47

Minster earned a Midwest Athletic Conference victory on Friday on its home court.

The Wildcats built an 12-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 23-20 at halftime. They used a 12-6 scoring advantage in the third quarter to pull away.

Jacob Salazar led Minster with 14 points while Justin Nixon scored 12 points and had 13 rebounds. The Wildcats shot 17 for 32 (53.1 percent) from the floor and outrebounded the Flyers 30-21.

The Wildcats (9-4, 2-2 MAC) will play next on Tuesday when they host Lima Perry.

Parkway 58, New Bremen 43

The Cardinals lost a MAC game on Friday in Rockford.

New Bremen took a 10-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 24-21 at halftime but the Panthers used a 19-9 scoring advantage in the third and 18-10 advantage in the fourth to pull away.

Patrick Wells led the Cardinals with 14 points and eight rebounds while Nolan Bornhorst scored 13 points. The squad shot 16 for 44 (36 percent) from the floor and was outrebounded 27-26.

Riverside 68, Waynesfloor-Goshen 50

The Pirates won a Northwest Central Conference game on Friday in De Graff.

Riverside took a 19-2 lead by the end of the first quarter but the Tigers used a 25-14 scoring edge in the second to pull within 33-27 at halftime. The Pirates used a 15-14 advantage in the third and 20-9 advantage in the fourth to pull away.

“We got off to a pretty good start, but we knew that some of their shots were going to start falling,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “They came back in the second quarter and got it within four a couple of times down the stretch. Thankfully, we had a lot of guys step up and we were able to make some big shots and get things to fall back in our direction.”

Kaden Burk led Riverside with 27 points while John Zumberger scored 15 and Wade Auflick added 10. Kale Long scored eight points and had a team-high 14 rebounds while Auflick had 12 rebounds and Burk had 11.

The Pirates shot 27 for 62 (43.5 percent) from the floor and outrebounded Waynesfloor-Goshen 45-22.

Versailles 44, St. Henry 32

The Tigers won a MAC game on Friday in Versailles.

Versailles built an 8-6 lead by the end of the first quarter but trailed 19-18 at halftime. The Tigers used a 14-8 scoring advantage in the third quarter and 12-5 advantage in the fourth to close out the win.

Michael Stammen led Versailles with 17 points while Ryan Martin and Dakoda Naftzger each scored nine.

The Tigers (14-0, 5-0 MAC) will play next on Tuesday at Vandalia-Butler.

Other scores: Ridgemont 53, Lehman Catholic 45.

• Bowling

Sidney splits with Mechanicsburg

The Yellow Jackets’ bowling squads split with Mechanicsburg on Friday.

Sidney’s boys team won 2,543-2,473 to improve to 11-0 overall.

Jaxon Rickey rolled a 520 series, Kaden Abbott rolled a 450 series and Logan Finke rolled a 426 series.

“Jaxon remains red hot,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said. “He had the first 10 strikes the first game before leaving a few pins his 11th shot. The boys as a whole are bowling great and working well as a team.”

The girls squad lost to Mechanicsburg 1,772-1,465 and dropped to 3-7 overall.

Emma Hurley rolled a 300 series and Sarah Bell rolled a 280 series.

“Just too many misses tonight,” Knoop said. “Got to clean that stuff up.”

Riverside splits with Fairbanks

The Pirates split with Fairbanks on Friday in Marysville.

Riverside’s boys team was limited to two Baker games due to time constraints and lost 1,700-1,694. Bailey Gammell had a 178 game and Zander Crouch had a 176 game and 331 series.

The Pirates’ girls team won 1,946-1,680. Dora Bryant had a 172 game, Angela Water had a 171 game and Rayce Yelton had a 322 series.

Bart Bixler https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_DSC_8637-10.jpg Bart Bixler

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.