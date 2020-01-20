Saturday roundup: Lehman Catholic beats Ansonia 44-36

SIDNEY — A night after a Northwest Central Conference loss to Ridgemont, Lehman Catholic bounced back with 44-36 nonconference victory over Ansonia on Saturday.

Ansonia led 17-11 at the end of the first quarter, 19-15 at halftime and 29-27 at the end of the third before Lehman scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to rally. The Cavaliers finished the game with a 24-7 run.

Brendan O’Leary scored 16 points and Luke Frantz added 15.

Lehman (8-6) will play next on Friday at Jackson Center.

New Bremen 62, Russia 49

The Cardinals used a big first half to jumpstart a nonconference win on Saturday in Russia.

New Bremen led 16-8 at the end of the first quarter and used a 21-14 scoring advantage in the second to boost its lead to 37-22 at halftime.

Nolan Bornhorst led the Cardinals with 24 points while Reese Busse scored 14 and Patrick Wells scored 11. Busse and Wells each had six rebounds. New Bremen shot 25 for 38 (66 percent) from the floor and outrebounded Russia 25-23.

Mason Dapore led Russia with 12 points and four assists. The Raiders shot 18 for 53 (34 percent) from the floor.

New Bremen (7-6) will play next on Friday when it hosts Minster. Russia (5-10) will host Anna on Friday.

Covington 48, Houston 46

The Wildcats rallied from a 17-point deficit in the third quarter to tie a nonconference game on Saturday in Covington, but the Buccaneers hit a shot at the buzzer to win.

Covington built a 15-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 32-20 at halftime. The Buccaneers led 39-30 heading into the fourth before the Wildcats tied it late.

“We dug too deep of a hole but I told our kids after the game I love how they fought to give themselves a chance,” Houston coach Mark Platfoot said.

Adam Winner led Houston with 19 points while Brennan Arnold scored 13.

The Wildcats (3-11) will host Fort Loramie on Friday.

Botkins 68, Lima Bath 58

The Trojans earned a nonconference victory on Saturday in Botkins.

Botkins led 18-15 at the end of the first quarter but trailed 38-34 at halftime. The Trojans used a 16-6 scoring edge in the third quarter and 18-14 edge in the fourth to rally and run away.

Jacob Pleiman led Botkins with 25 points while Jayden Priddy-Powell scored 15 and Carter Pleiman scored 14.

The Trojans (9-4) will play next on Friday at Fairlawn.

Fairlawn 70, Newton 55

The Jets earned a nonconference win over Newton on Saturday in Sidney.

Fairlawn led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter, 35-21 at halftime and 61-38 at the end of the third.

Ashton Piper led Fairlawn with 18 points while Skyler Piper and Isaac Ambos each scored 11.

Fairlawn (7-5) will play next on Tuesday at Triad.

Indian Lake 82, Riverside 63

The Pirates lost a nonconference game on Saturday in De Graff.

Indian Lake led 19-7 at the end of the first quarter, 36-22 at halftime and 61-38 at the end of the third quarter.

“I thought that we battled well for the whole game, but they just made a lot of shots,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “We knew that we would have to be at our best if we wanted to compete, and we showed some moments of that, but you have to be able to do it for 32 minutes.”

John Zumberger led Riverside with 24 points. The Pirates shot 19 for 54 (35.2 percent) from the floor and outrebounded Indian Lake 34-26.

Riverside (3-12) will play next on Friday at Marion Elgin.

Other scores: Marion Local 31, Jackson Center (11-2) 26.

Girls basketball

Sidney 52, Stebbins 40

The Yellow Jackets earned a Miami Valley League Valley Division victory on Saturday in Sidney.

Stebbins built an 8-4 lead by the end of the first quarter but Sidney used a 20-14 scoring advantage in the second to take a 24-22 halftime lead. The Yellow Jackets then closed out the win with a 21-7 scoring edge in the third quarter.

Allie Stockton led Sidney with 22 points, seven rebounds and four steals while Samantha Reynolds scored 12 points. Kelsey Kizer led the team with 11 assists.

Sidney (12-4, 9-3) will play next on Wednesday when it hosts Vandalia-Butler.

Fort Loramie 79, Loudonville 19

Fort Loramie cruised to a big victory in the Classic in the Country on Saturday morning at Berlin Hiland.

The Redskins led 20-5 at the end of the first quarter, 39-11 at halftime and 57-16 at the end of the third.

Ava Sholtis led Fort Loramie with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Dana Rose scored 15 points and Marissia Meiring had nine points and four assists.

The Redskins (14-0) will host Miami East on Tuesday.

Anna 51, Houston 28

The Rockets won a Shelby County Athletic League win on Saturday in Houston.

Anna built a 17-3 lead by the end of the first quarter, led 33-15 at halftime and 49-18 at the end of the third.

Lauren Barhorst led Anna with 15 points while Ella Doseck and Kiplyn Rowland each scored eight.

Rylie Voisard led Houston with nine points while Megan Maier scored eight.

Anna (13-4, 9-1 SCAL) will play next on Thursday when it travels to Jackson Center. Houston (3-12, 1-8) will travel to Lehman Catholic on Tuesday.

Botkins 40, Russia 31

The Trojans used a big first quarter to power an SCAL win on Saturday in Botkins.

Botkins built a 14-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, led 23-16 at halftime and 30-24 at the end of the third.

Jill Greve led Botkins with 12 points while Carmen Heuker and Aleah Johnson each scored eight.

Ella Hoehne led Russia with 10 points while Ashley Scott scored eight.

Botkins (11-4, 5-4) will travel to Houston on Thursday while Russia (8-9, 5-5) will host Fairlawn on Thursday.

Fairlawn 42, Newton 28

The Jets won a nonconference game on Saturday in Pleasant Hill.

Fairlawn led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter, 26-14 at halftime and 38-20 at the end of the third.

Lonna Heath led the Jets with 16 points, five rebounds and seven steals.

Fairlawn (6-10) hosted Piqua on Monday and will travel to Russia on Thursday.

Lehman Catholic 63, Mississinawa Valley 26

Lehman Catholic cruised to a nonconference victory on Saturday in Union City.

Lehman led 14-5 at the end of the first quarter, 36-10 at halftime and 53-11 at the end of the first.

Lauren McFarland led the Cavaliers with 16 points and five rebounds while Rylie McIver had 12 points, four assists and nine steals. Heidi Toner scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds and Anna Cianciolo had six points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Lehman (10-5) will host Houston on Tuesday.

Minster 56, Ottoville 39

The Wildcats won a rematch of last year’s Division IV state championship game on Saturday in Minster.

The Wildcats led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter, 30-22 at halftime and 43-32 at the end of the third.

Ivy Wolf led Minster with 19 points while Averi Wolf scored 12 and Janae Hoying added nine.

Minster (12-3) will host New Bremen on Thursday.

Bradford 55, Riverside 28

The Pirates lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Bradford.

The Railroaders led 18-9 at the end of the first quarter, 31-13 at halftime and 48-17 at the end of the third.

Kirstin Schlumbohm led Riverside with nine points.

The Pirates (7-8) will host Marion Elgin on Thursday.

New Bremen pulls away early in big win over Russia

