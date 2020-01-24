College update: Lessing surpasses 1,000 career points at UNOH

Fairlawn graduate Nathan Lessing is the only player in Shelby County Athletic League history to score over 2,000 points in his career, so it should come as no surprise that he reached another scoring milestone in his college career this past week at the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima.

A junior, Lessing went for 27 points in a loss to Rochester, and in doing so he reached the 1,000-point mark for his career with the Racers. He was 10 for 20 from the floor, 6 for 6 from the free-throw line and added four steals.

He followed that game with a 20-point effort in Northwestern Ohio’s win over Lawrence Tech, and that upped his career point-total at UNOH to 1,037.

This season, he is averaging 20.5 points and 4.2 rebounds a game for the Racers.

Andre Gordon, Sidney

Gordon continues to contribute as a freshman point guard at Texas A&M.

In action this past week, he had 10 points and was 4 for 5 from the line in a loss to South Carolina. Earlier this week, he had seven points, six rebounds and two assists in a 66-64 win at Missouri.

• Women’s basketball

Brogan McIver, Lehman Catholic

McIver had a big week for Edison State in Piqua.

She had 14 points and four assists in a win over Cuyahoga Community College, then poured in 25 points thanks to some impressive shooting in a win over the Heidelberg JV team.

In the latter win, she was 10 for 15 from the field, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range.

She is now averaging 11.6 points per game and is a big reason the Chargers are now 16-2 on the season.

Sylvia Hudson, Sidney

Hudson continues on a torrid pace for Urbana University.

In two games this week, she had 20 points and eight rebounds in a loss to West Virginia State and 23 points and six rebounds in a win over West Liberty.

She was a combined 18 for 27 from the field in the two games, and is now averaging 19.9 points and 8.1 rebounds. She is hitting 81 percent from the free-throw line and leads the team in steals with 27.

Celena Taborn, Sidney

Taborn had a strong outing for Furman University in a win over East Tennessee State this week, finishing with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds. She was 5 for 6 from both the field and the free-throw line.

She averages 9.6 points and 4.6 rebounds and is shooting 66 percent from the field. In addition, she is fourth in the Southern Conference with 24 blocks.

Kami McEldowney, Versailles

McEldowney is a teammate of Hudson’s at Urbana and also had a good week, with seven points and five assists against West Virginia State and 11 points and three assists against West Liberty.

She averages 7.2 points and is second on the team in assists with 48.

• Indoor track and field

Josh Miller, Botkins

Miller is a junior on the men’s track team at Capital University, and he’s off to an outstanding start to the indoor season, earning his second consecutive Ohio Athletic Conference Male Field Athlete of the Week honors this week.

Most recently, he competed in the Pioneer Open at Marietta College, and set two new Capital records in winning both the shot put and the weight throw.

He beat out 45 other competitors to win the shot put by four feet over the runner-up with a distance of 55 feet, 11 inches. He then added the weight throw first with a distance of 54-6.5 in a field of 28 competitors.

Joe Shuga, Botkins

Shuga is a junior on the men’s team at Wilmington, which also competed in the meet at Marietta.

He placed fourth in the weight throw with a distance of 49-0.25, and was 10th overall in the shot put with a distance of 39-5.25.

Kassie Lee, Lehman Catholic

Lee is a senior on the Capital women’s track team, and she had a good performance at Marietta last weekend.

She finished second in the shot put out of 46 competitors with a distance of 39-2.5 and was fourth out of 34 entrants in the weight throw with a distance of 47-0.75.

Olivia Quinter, Fort Loramie

Quinter is a senior on the women’s team at Capital University, so she was also in action at Marietta over the weekend.

She placed fourth in the 55 hurdles with a time of 9.25 after running a 9.14 in the prelims.

She also competed in the 400 meters and placed ninth in 1:06.8.

Molly Kearns, Russia

Kearns is a junior distance runner for the Wright State women’s team, and last week in the Purdue-Fort Wayne Mastadon Invitational she finished third in the mile run in 5:25, and was fifth in the 5000 meters in 10:38.

• Wrestling

Jeremiah Slagle, Sidney

Slagle wrestles at 174 pounds for Heidelberg, and last weekend in the Alma Open he placed second in his weight class.

He had two first-period pins, followed by a 16-0 technical fall before being edged out 10-8 in the finals.

He is 17-12 on the season with five pins and four technical falls.

Nathan Lessing https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_Nathan-Lessing-1.jpg Nathan Lessing