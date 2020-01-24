Thursday roundup: Botkins pulls away late from Houston

HOUSTON — Botkins pulled away in the second half to earn a 49-35 Shelby County Athletic League girls basketball victory on Thursday at Houston.

The squads were tied 13-13 at the end of the first quarter but the Trojans used a 12-3 scoring edge in the second to take a 25-16 halftime lead.

Houston’s Amber Stangel hit 2-of-3 free-throw attempts to cap off a 9-2 run to start the third quarter to pull Houston within 27-25. The Trojans scored the last nine points of the quarter, with the last coming on a jumper by Boston Paul with one second left to boost the lead to 36-25.

The Trojans scored the first three points of the fourth quarter, and Houston never came closer than 11 the rest of the way.

Makenna Maurer led Botkins with 16 points while Aleah Johnson scored 10 and Jill Greve scored eight.

Amber Stangel led Houston with 14 points while Megan Maier scored 10.

Botkins (12-4, 6-4 SCAL) hosts New Knoxville on Saturday while Houston (3-14, 1-9) will Bradford on Monday.

Anna 49, Jackson Center 26

Anna cruised to a big SCAL win on Thursday in Jackson Center.

The Rockets took a 16-9 lead by the end of the first quarter, led 32-13 at halftime and led 41-15 at the end of the third quarter.

Kiplyn Rowland led Anna with 16 points while Breann Reaman and Michaela Ambos each scored 11. Kylie Hartle led Jackson Center with 11 points.

Anna (14-4, 10-1) will host Minster on Saturday while Jackson Center (5-12, 2-7) will travel to Covington.

Russia 54, Fairlawn 19

The Raiders earned a big SCAL win on Thursday in Russia.

Russia led 10-4 at the end of the first quarter, 23-8 at halftime and 40-16 at the end of the third quarter.

Kate Sherman and Olivia Moorman each scored 14 points for Russia. Breanna Rufus led Fairlawn with seven points.

Russia (9-9, 6-5) will play next on Feb. 1 at Arcanum. Fairlawn (6-12, 1-9) will host Riverside on Saturday.

Minster 66, New Bremen 27

The Wildcats earned a big Midwest Athletic Conference victory on Thursday in Minster.

Minster built a 30-2 lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised from there. The Wildcats led 43-14 at halftime and 61-25 at the end of the third quarter.

Ivy Wolf led Minster with 36 points, 14 of which came in the first quarter. Averi Wolf added 15 points and Janae Hoying scored 10. Elli Roetgerman led New Bremen with 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Wildcat shot 24 for 49 (49 percent) from the field while New Bremen shot 12 for 40 (30 percent). Each team had 22 rebounds. The Cardinals committed 23 turnovers while Minster committed 10.

Minster (13-3, 4-2 MAC) will travel to Anna on Saturday while New Bremen (9-7, 2-4) will host Delphos St. John’s on Thursday.

Versailles 54, Parkway 31

The Tigers cruised to a big MAC win on Thursday in Rockford.

Versailles took a 14-11 lead by the end of the first quarter, led 27-18 at halftime and 40-27 at the end of the third quarter.

Lindsey Winner led the Tigers with 17 points while Danielle Kunk added 10.

Versailles (11-6, 4-3) will host Fort Loramie on Saturday.

Botkins’ Kinley Topp and Houston’s Amber Stangel fight for a rebound during the second half a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Houston. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_BPB_4735-Edit-1.jpg Botkins’ Kinley Topp and Houston’s Amber Stangel fight for a rebound during the second half a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Houston. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Carmen Heuker shoots during the second half a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Houston. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_BPB_4757-Edit-1.jpg Botkins’ Carmen Heuker shoots during the second half a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Houston. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Mariah Booher dribbles with pressure from Botkins’ Jill Greve during the second half a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Houston. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_BPB_4826-Edit-1.jpg Houston’s Mariah Booher dribbles with pressure from Botkins’ Jill Greve during the second half a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Houston. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Rylie Voisard shoots after getting a steal during the second half a Shelby County Athletic League game against Botkins on Thursday in Houston. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_BPB_4852-Edit-1.jpg Houston’s Rylie Voisard shoots after getting a steal during the second half a Shelby County Athletic League game against Botkins on Thursday in Houston. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Carmen Heuker shoots during the second half a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Houston. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_BPB_4830-Edit-1.jpg Botkins’ Carmen Heuker shoots during the second half a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Houston. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Anna, Russia earn lopsided SCAL victories, Minster crushes New Bremen

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

