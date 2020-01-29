Tuesday roundup: Jackson Center rallies, beats Fort Loramie

FORT LORAMIE — Jackson Center rallied to beat Fort Loramie 37-34 in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday.

The Tigers trailed 26-13 at halftime but held the Redskins to eight points in the second half, including two in the fourth quarter. Jackson Center outscored Fort Loramie 13-6 in the third quarter and 11-2 in the fourth.

Aidan Reichert led Jackson Center with 14 points while Trevor Sosby scored eight. Nick Brandewie led Fort Loramie with eight points.

The Tigers (14-2, 8-1) will host Anna on Friday in a big SCAL showdown. The Rockets (11-3, 7-1) beat Jackson Center 59-38 on Dec. 30 and trail by a half game in league standings.

Fort Loramie (10-5, 6-3) is in third place in the SCAL and will play next on Saturday when it hosts Marion Local.

The win completed a season sweep for Jackson Center of the Redskins. The squad beat Fort Loramie 55-34 on Dec. 17.

Anna 78, Houston 49

The Rockets completed a season sweep of Houston in an SCAL game on Tuesday.

Anna built a 20-16 lead by the end of the first quarter and ran away in the second thanks to a 21-9 scoring advantage. The Rockets outscored the Wildcats 16-12 in the third and 21-12 in the fourth.

Isaiah Masteller led Anna with 17 points while Issac Lininger scored 16, Kamren Steward scored 15 and Riley Huelskamp scored 12.

Adam Winner led Houston with 20 points while Brennan Arnold scored nine.

Anna (11-3, 7-1) will travel to Jackson Center for a key SCAL game on Friday while Houston (3-13, 0-9) will host Botkins.

Botkins 59, Russia 27

The Trojans cruised to a big SCAL victory on their home court on Tuesday.

Botkins took a 17-12 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 14-6 scoring edge in the second to boost the lead to 31-18 at halftime. The Trojans outscored the Raiders 15-7 in the third and 13-3 in the fourth.

Jacob Pleiman led Botkins with 17 points while Zane Paul, Jaydon Wendel and Jayden Priddy-Powell each scored eight.

Aiden Shappie led Russia with 12 points.

Botkins (11-4, 5-3) will travel to Houston on Friday while Russia (5-12, 2-8) will host Fairlawn.

Riverside 62, Ansonia 61

Kaden Burk hit a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left to give the Pirates the lead and the squad deflected the inbounds pass as time expired to earn a nonconference win on Tuesday at Kenny Truster Gymnasium in De Graff.

The Pirates built a 14-11 lead by the end of the first quarter and increased their advantage to 33-21 by halftime. Ansonia used an 18-11 scoring advantage to pull within 44-39 by the end of the third and pulled within 59-57 heading into the final minute.

Reece Stammen made a layup to tie it with 47 seconds left, and after a Riverside turnover, Stammen made another layup with 24 seconds left to give the Tigers a 61-59 lead.

The Pirates took a timeout with 17 seconds left, and after eating most of the clock, Burk hit the game-winner.

“Once they took the lead in the final minute, we called timeout and drew up a play,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “Ansonia played great defense and broke the play down. We got the ball in Kaden Burk’s hands, and thankfully he was able to knock down a big shot.

“We’ve been on a tough stretch here, lately, so it was nice to get a win tonight and hopefully this will propel us forward.”

John Zumberger led Riverside with 22 points while Wade Auflick scored 12. Burk scored 11 and had a team-high 10 rebounds. The Pirates shot 22 for 47 (46.8 percent) from the floor and were outrebounded 34-27.

Riverside (4-13) will play next on Saturday when it travels to Houston.

• Girls basketball

Miami East 56, Fairlawn 20

The Jets couldn’t keep up with Miami East in a nonconference game on Tuesday in Casstown.

Miami East led 12-3 at the end of the first quarter and 22-10 at halftime before outscoring the squad 22-5 in the third quarter to run away with it.

Fairlawn (7-13) will host Houston on Saturday.

Troy Christian 47, Lehman Catholic 38

Lehman trailed the undefeated Eagles the whole way in a nonconference game on Tuesday in Troy.

Troy Christian led 12-7 at the end of the first quarter, 20-18 at halftime and 33-24 heading into the fourth quarter.

Rylie McIver had 11 points and four steals for Lehman. Hope Anthony had 10 points, six rebounds and seven steals while Lauren McFarland had seven points, six rebounds and four steals. Anna Cianciolo also had four steals.

The Cavaliers shot 14 for 63 (22 percent) from the field.

The loss broke an eight-game winning streak for Lehman (12-6), which will travel to Lima Perry on Thursday.

Versailles 35, West Liberty-Salem 27

The Tigers earned a nonconference victory on Tuesday in Versailles. The squad led 9-3, 17-15 and 31-21 at the quarter breaks.

Lindsey Winner led Versailles with 12 points while Brooke Stonebraker scored 10.

Versailles (12-7) will host Minster on Thursday.

• Bowling

Riverside loses to Bellefontaine

Riverside’s boys bowling squad lost 2,686-2,160 to Bellefontaine on Thursday at TP Lanes in Bellefontaine. Zander Crouch led the Pirates with a 314 series and Xavier Clerico added a 171 game.

