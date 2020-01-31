College update: Lessing named WHAC player of the week

Fairlawn graduate Nathan Lessing, who went over the 1,000-point mark at Northwestern Ohio in Lima last week, has been named the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference player of the week.

Lessing had back-to-back 20-point games in wins over Lawrence Tech and Madonna, shooting 57 percent from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range in the two wins.

He is second in the conference in scoring at 20.5 and fifth in the conference in field-goal percentage at 53.

He had 10 points in Northwestern Ohio’s most recent game, a win over Thomas More.

Justin Ahrens, Versailles

Ohio State was in the midst of a long slump, having dropped six of their previous seven, and the Buckeyes needed a spark.

Ahrens gave it to them with his outside shooting in a win over Northwestern. The 6-foot-5 sophomore forward came off the bench and drained four of his five 3-point attempts to finish with 12 points in just 13 minutes of action, drawing praise from head coach Chris Holtmann, who said after the game that he was “very proud of Justin. He always keeps himself ready.”

Andre Gordon, Sidney

Gordon had a good week for Texas A&M, scoring six points in a loss to Oklahoma State, and nine points in a big road win for the Aggies over Tennessee.

A&M is 10-9 on the season.

• Women’s basketball

Kami McEldowney, Versailles

McEldowney came up big for Urbana University in a win over Notre Dame College recently, hitting 7 for 10 from 3-point range and finishing with a career-high 24 points.

She also finished with five rebounds and five assists and her seven 3-pointers is the third-most in a single game in Urbana history.

Sylvia Hudson, Sidney

Hudson added two more double-doubles this past week in action for Urbana.

She had 22 points, 16 rebounds and added three assists in a win over Notre Dame College, then 20 points and 11 rebounds, five of them offensive, in a loss to Glenville State.

She is now averaging an even 20 points per game along with 8.6 rebounds.

Celena Taborn, Sidney

Taborn plays for Furman University in North Carolina and had 10 points and seven rebounds in a lopsided 88-24 win over Bob Jones College. She hit five of her six field goal attempts.

She is averaging 9.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Brogan McIver, Lehman Catholic

McIver had seven points and six assists for Edison State in a win over Lorain County. She is averaging 10.8 for the Chargers (18-2), has 50 assists and a team-high 40 steals.

• Men’s indoor track and field

Josh Miller, Botkins

Miller is in the record-breaking business at Capital University these days.

For the second week in a row, the junior set a new Capital record in the shot put. His most recent mark came in the Jessica Stark Open at Capital last weekend when he uncorked a distance of 56 feet, 4.75 inches to take first place in the event.

It broke the record he set a week earlier in the invitational at Marietta of 55-11. He also set a school record in the weight throw in that meet, and he added a first-place last weekend in the weight throw of 52-7.5.

Joe Shuga, Botkins

Miller’s high school teammate, Shuga competed for Wilmington College in the NCAC-HCAC-OAC Challenge last weekend and placed sixth in the weight throw with a distance of 48-4.

Colton Nanik, Anna

Nanik is a freshman on the track team at Ohio Northern and in the Larry Cole Invitational at Northern he ran the third leg on the 4×400 relay team that placed second in 3:35.

Luke Shellhaas, Versailles

Shellhaas is a sophomore pole vaulter at Ohio Northern and in the Larry Cole Invitational last weekend he placed fourth in the event, clearing 14-3.25.

• Women’s indoor track and field

Olivia Quinter, Fort Loramie

Quinter had a good meet for Capital University in last weekend’s Jessica Stark Open at Capital, taking first place by over seven seconds in the 500 dash in 1:26 and adding a third-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles in 9.88.

Emily Borchers, Russia

Borchers is a redshirt senior in track at the University of Dayton and competed in the Gladstein Invitational at Indiana University last weekend.

She finished seventh in the fast section of the one mile run in 4:58, then ran the first leg for the Flyers in the 4×800 relay, helping the foursome to a runner-up finish in 9:28.

Kassie Lee, Lehman Catholic

Lee is also a member of the women’s track team at Capital, and in the Stark Open last weekend she performed well, taking second in the weight throw with a distance of 14.14 meters (46-4) and third in the shot put at 12.58 meters (41-3).

Molly Kearns, Russia

Kearns is a distance runner for Wright State and in last week’s Marshall Invitational she was seventh in the mile run in 5:21.

Morgan Ely, Houston

Ely is a distance runner at Wittenberg and in the NCAC-HCAC-OAC challenge she placed eighth in the 3000 meters in 12:17.84.

