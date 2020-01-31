Girls basketball: Top-ranked Fort Loramie is dominating opponents

FORT LORAMIE — There’s good. There’s great. There’s superb.

Then there’s the Fort Loramie steamroller.

Fort Loramie’s girls basketball team has dominated at a level not seen before in Carla Siegel’s 21 years at the team’s helm. Even in the team’s state championship campaigns in 2013 and 2015, there were occasional close wins — and losses.

That hasn’t happened this year for the Redskins, which have been ranked No. 1 in Division IV in the state Associated Press poll all season. A 21-point victory at Versailles last Saturday is the smallest margin the team has won by this year.

Fort Loramie improved to 18-0 overall with an 89-16 victory over Jackson Center on Thursday. That’s been a typical result this year for the team, which has averaged 74.4 points per game and held opponents to an average of 21.1.

“We ask our girls to play hard and have fun every night, and they do,” Siegel said. “You saw that tonight. The bench is always cheering for everybody on the floor. They’re happy when other people are doing well.

“… I don’t think this group has been complacent at all. They’ve been very focused and very driven. That makes my job a little easier.”

The main reason for the lopsided scores has been the team’s suffocating full-court, man-to-man pressure defense that has produced an average of 23.2 steals per contest. The Redskins have made it incredibly difficult for most opponents — including the likes of defending D-IV state champion Minster (15-3), Anna (14-5) and New Knoxville (12-6) — to get off a shot, let alone run anything resembling an offensive set for more than a couple of possessions a game.

Those turnovers have fueled the team’s balanced scoring. Five players average between 8.4 and 11.2 points per game.

“There’s no ego on this team,” Siegel said. “They’re extremely selfless. They truly want everybody play well and help everybody play well. I tip my hat to the seniors for their leadership. I think they’ve done a great job this year. They’ve got everyone on the same page.”

The team has every player back from last season’s squad, which finished 26-2 overall after losing to Minster in a regional final.

Senior Marissa Meiring was named the Shelby County Athletic League player of the year last season. With the balance the team has, she’s averaging about one less point and two less rebounds per game.

“With these (lopsided) games we’ve been playing, all of our starters are only playing about 15 or 16 minutes,” Siegel said. “… The selflessness has been amazing. Marissa hasn’t complained; no one has complained. They’re okay with it.

“No one is interested in their individual stats. They all just want to win. They want to play hard and they want to win, and that’s what they’ve been doing.”

The Redskins normally play a rotation of 10 players, and all of their 13 of their varsity players would likely have key role (if not start) on any other Shelby County Athletic League team.

“It can be hard to (pick who to play), because they all deserve to be on the floor,” Siegel said. “They give everything they have. That’s one of the things we like about this team; we can just keep rotating and rotating and hopefully wear out the other team by the end of the first half or end of the game.”

Junior forward Dana Rose leads the squad with an average of 11.2 points per game while sophomore forward Ava Sholtis averages 10.5 points and a team-best 3.3 steals per game. Meiring averages 9.9 points per game, senior guard Taylor Ratermann averages 9.3 points and junior forward Kenzie Hoelscher averages 8.4 points.

Sholtis, Hoelscher, Rose and Meiring all average between 4.0 and 4.8 rebounds per game. Junior guard Caitlyn Gasson averages a team-best 2.8 assists per game. The team averages 20.9 assists per game.

The Redskins, which will travel to Anna for a key SCAL game on Saturday, will almost surely receive the No. 1 seed in the Sidney D-IV sectional meeting on Sunday. Seeding meetings for all Southwest Ohio teams will occur on Sunday and the first games are scheduled for Feb. 13.

The only area that could be an issue for Fort Loramie earning its first regional title and state berth in five years is a lack of height. The squad doesn’t have a player taller than 5-foot-11.

It hasn’t hurt the squad yet, though — including against Versailles, which has a host of players over 6-2.

The squad started a bit slow on Thursday as it missed some shots and couldn’t get offensive rebounds over Jackson Center 6-1 junior forward Katie Clark.

But the squad picked up its defensive pressure, started creating turnovers and quickly turned a 9-5 lead late in the first quarter to a 16-7 advantage by the start of the second and 44-12 lead by halftime.

“I told the girls at halftime I wasn’t happy with the rebounding in the first quarter, and I just felt like maybe we were playing on our heels,” Siegel said. “… There are things we need to get better at, and that’s what we’ll be working on from here to the end.”

The experience avoiding complacency will likely come in handy during the tournament. Depending on how other top seeds in the Sidney sectional choose to place themselves, there may not be any squad with a winning record that opts to go into Fort Loramie’s bracket.

Meaning 60-point postseason victories could well be norm for Fort Loramie until at least a district final.

“Our practices get us ready,” Siegel said. “They’re high energy and intense. They’re great. That’s what will get us ready for the big games down the road.”

Siegel said a day-by-day approach has been used all through regular season and will be used come tournament time. Though long-term goals are usually set at the beginning of the season, that didn’t happen this year because many of the team’s players also participated on the school’s volleyball squad, which advanced to a state final.

“We never had time for that preseason meeting because the season started so quickly after that,” Siegel said.

“… We’re doing great, but we know we can do better. That’s what we strive for every day in practice.”

Jackson Center’s Gwen Prenger, left, tries to pass while being guarded by Fort Loramie’s Caitlyn Gasson, top left, and Kennedi Gephart, right, during the second half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Fort Loramie. The Redskins are holding opponents to an average of 21.1 points per game and have allowed more than 28 points once. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_BPB_6395-Edit-2-1.jpg Jackson Center’s Gwen Prenger, left, tries to pass while being guarded by Fort Loramie’s Caitlyn Gasson, top left, and Kennedi Gephart, right, during the second half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Fort Loramie. The Redskins are holding opponents to an average of 21.1 points per game and have allowed more than 28 points once. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie senior guard Kennedi Gephart shoots a 3-pointer during the first half of a Shelby County Athletic League game against Jackson Center on Thursday in Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_BPB_6104-Edit-1.jpg Fort Loramie senior guard Kennedi Gephart shoots a 3-pointer during the first half of a Shelby County Athletic League game against Jackson Center on Thursday in Fort Loramie. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie junior forward Dana Rose drives down the lane during the first half of a Shelby County Athletic League game against Jackson Center on Thursday in Fort Loramie. Rose averages 11.2 points and four rebounds per game. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_BPB_6158-Edit-1.jpg Fort Loramie junior forward Dana Rose drives down the lane during the first half of a Shelby County Athletic League game against Jackson Center on Thursday in Fort Loramie. Rose averages 11.2 points and four rebounds per game. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie sophomore forward Ava Sholtis looks to shoot with pressure from Jackson Center’s Gwen Prenger during the second half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Fort Loramie. Sholtis averages 10.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_BPB_6591-Edit-2-1.jpg Fort Loramie sophomore forward Ava Sholtis looks to shoot with pressure from Jackson Center’s Gwen Prenger during the second half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Fort Loramie. Sholtis averages 10.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie senior forward Marissa Meiring drives down the lane during the first half of a Shelby County Athletic League game against Jackson Center on Thursday in Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_BPB_6235-Edit-1.jpg Fort Loramie senior forward Marissa Meiring drives down the lane during the first half of a Shelby County Athletic League game against Jackson Center on Thursday in Fort Loramie. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie junior guard Corynn Heitkamp prepares to shoot with pressure from Jackson Center’s Ashley Mullenhour during the first half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_BPB_6257-Edit-1.jpg Fort Loramie junior guard Corynn Heitkamp prepares to shoot with pressure from Jackson Center’s Ashley Mullenhour during the first half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Fort Loramie. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie junior forward Kenzie Hoelscher brings down a rebound during the first half of a Shelby County Athletic League game against Jackson Center on Thursday in Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_BPB_6289-Edit-1.jpg Fort Loramie junior forward Kenzie Hoelscher brings down a rebound during the first half of a Shelby County Athletic League game against Jackson Center on Thursday in Fort Loramie. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie junior forward Jadyn Puthoff drives down the lane with pressure from Jackson Center’s Grace Woolley during the second half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_BPB_6512-Edit-1.jpg Fort Loramie junior forward Jadyn Puthoff drives down the lane with pressure from Jackson Center’s Grace Woolley during the second half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Fort Loramie. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie senior forward Marissa Meiring dribbles by Jackson Center’s Ashley Mullenhour during the second half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_BPB_6437-Edit-1.jpg Fort Loramie senior forward Marissa Meiring dribbles by Jackson Center’s Ashley Mullenhour during the second half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Fort Loramie. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie senior guard Kennedi Gephart drives down the lane during the second half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_BPB_6554-Edit-1.jpg Fort Loramie senior guard Kennedi Gephart drives down the lane during the second half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Fort Loramie. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie senior guard Taylor Ratermann looks to pass with pressure from Jackson Center’s Morgan Huber during the second half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_BPB_6600-Edit-1.jpg Fort Loramie senior guard Taylor Ratermann looks to pass with pressure from Jackson Center’s Morgan Huber during the second half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Fort Loramie. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie junior Caitlyn Gasson drives down the lane during the second half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_BPB_6613-Edit-1.jpg Fort Loramie junior Caitlyn Gasson drives down the lane during the second half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Fort Loramie. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie sophomore forward Ava Sholtis looks to shoot with pressure from Jackson Center’s Kylie Hartle during the second half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_BPB_6633-Edit-1.jpg Fort Loramie sophomore forward Ava Sholtis looks to shoot with pressure from Jackson Center’s Kylie Hartle during the second half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Fort Loramie. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Redskins have outscored competition by an average of 74.4-21.1

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.