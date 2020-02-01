Friday roundup: Sidney gradually pulls away from Xenia

SIDNEY — Sidney gradually pulled away to earn a 64-52 victory over Xenia in a Miami Valley League Valley Division game on Friday.

It’s the seventh consecutive win for Sidney, which improved to 13-1 in MVL play. The squad has a two-game lead over West Carrollton in MVL standings with four games left.

The teams were tied 13-13 at the end of the first quarter but Sidney used a 19-13 scoring edge in the second to take a 32-26 halftime lead. The Yellow Jackets outscored the Buccaneers 16-12 in the third quarter and 16-14 in the fourth to secure the win.

Devin Taborn led Sidney with 16 points and hit 7-of-10 free-throw attempts. Trey Werntz added 14 points and seven rebounds, Darren Taborn scored 12 points and Jaden Swiger added eight points. Avante Martin added seven points and a team-high 12 rebounds and three blocks.

The Yellow Jackets shot 19 for 51 (37.3 percent) from the floor.

Botkins 58, Houston 46

A hot start helped Botkins pull away to a Shelby County Athletic League win on Friday in Houston.

Six players scored in the first quarter to help Botkins take a 14-5 lead. The Trojans outscored Houston 12-10 in the second quarter and 20-16 in the fourth to push the lead to 46-31.

Denton Homan led Botkins with 12 points while Zane Paul and Jayden Priddy-Powell each scored 10. Tyler Free added nine points and Jacob Pleiman scored eight.

Brennan Arnold led Houston with 20 points, 15 of which came in the second half. Adam Winner added 12.

Fairlawn 60, Russia 40

Fairlawn pulled away in the second half to earn an SCAL win on Friday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia.

The Jets built a 17-13 lead by the end of the first quarter but Russia used a 13-11 scoring advantage in the second to pull within 28-26 at halftime. Fairlawn used a 15-7 scoring edge in the third and 17-9 edge in the fourth to pull away.

Skyler Piper led Russia with 14 points while Dominic Davis, Isaac Ambos and Ashton Piper each scored 11. Drew Maddy added eight points.

Mason Dapore led Russia with 13 points while Xavier Philpot scored 11.

Ashton Piper finished the game three points shy of 1,000 career points. He’ll likely hit the mark when the Jets (10-6, 3-5 SCAL) host Anna on Tuesday.

Lima Perry 53, Lehman Catholic 34

The Cavaliers struggled with Northwest Central Conference leader Perry on Friday in Sidney.

The Commodores built a 14-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and pushed their lead to 28-15 at halftime. Each team scored 11 points in the third quarter, and Perry finished off Lehman with a 14-8 scoring edge in the fourth.

Brendan O’Leary led Lehman with 13 points and six assists. Justin Chapman added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Versailles 46, Minster 43

Versailles fought off a comeback try by the Wildcats on Friday to hold on for a Midwest Athletic Conference win in Minster.

Minster took a 16-14 lead by the end of the first quarter but Versailles used an 11-9 scoring edge in the second to tie it at halftime and then used a 15-4 edge in the third to take a 40-29 lead. The Wildcats outscored the Tigers 14-6 in the fourth quarter.

Michael Stammen led the Tigers with 15 points while Ben Ruhenkamp scored 11 and Dakoda Naftzger scored eight. Connor VanSkyock had a team-high six rebounds.

Justin Nixon led Minster with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Bryan Falk added nine points.

Versailles shot 14 for 33 (42.4 percent) from the floor while Minster shot 18 for 49 (36.7 percent). The Tigers hit 12-of-23 free-throw attempts while the Wildcats made 4-of-6. Minster had a 26-20 rebounding edge.

Delphos St. John’s 50, New Bremen 37

New Bremen couldn’t hold onto an early lead in a MAC game on Friday in Delphos.

The Cardinals took a 15-10 lead by the end of the first quarter but St. John’s used a 14-2 scoring advantage in the second to take a 24-17 halftime lead. Each team scored 13 points in the third. The Blue Jays used a 13-7 scoring edge in the fourth to secure the win.

Reece Busse led New Bremen with 15 points while Nolan Bornhorst scored nine and had a team-high five rebounds.

New Bremen shot 12 for 42 (29 percent) from the floor while St. John’s shot 16 for 35 (46 percent). The Cardinals were outrebounded 28-20.

• Bowling

Sidney splits with West Carrollton

Sidney’s boys bowling team secured the Miami Valley League Valley Division regular-season title on Friday by beating West Carrollton 2,543-1,479 on senior night at Bel-Mar Lanes in Sidney.

The win improved Sidney to 13-0 overall and 7-0 in MVL play.

Jaxon Rickey rolled a 506 series, Drake Cromes rolled a 465 series, Harrison Fisher rolled a 453 series and Logan Finke rolled a 422 series. All four bowlers are seniors.

Sidney’s girls squad lost 1,613-1,539 to drop to 3-9 overall and 2-5 in MVL play.

Sarah Bell rolled a 321 series, Emma Hurley rolled a 298 series and Camryn Smith rolled a 272 series. Smith is a senior.

Riverside splits with West Liberty-Salem

Riverside’s bowling squads split with West Liberty-Salem on Friday at TP Lanes in Bellefontaine.

The Pirates’ girls squad won 1,888-1,673. Angela Walter had a 226 game and 404 series while Rayce Yelton added a 161 game.

Riverside’s boys team was edged by the Tigers 2,338-2,319. Zander Crouch led Riverside with a 241 game and 440 series while Bailey Gammell added a 370 series.

Sidney boys bowling secures MVL Valley Division regular-season title

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

