Monday roundup: Botkins earns nonconference win at Lima Perry

LIMA — Botkins pulled away early in a 51-34 nonconference girls basketball victory over Perry on Monday in Lima.

Boston Paul scored seven points in the first quarter to help the Trojans take an 18-9 lead. Each team scored 14 points in the second quarter but the Trojans finished the Commodores off with a 13-6 scoring edge in the third quarter and 6-4 edge in the fourth.

Carmen Heuker led Botkins with 13 points while Paul, Makenna Maurer and Jill Greve each scored nine.

Botkins (14-5) will play next on Thursday at Fort Loramie.

Houston 55, Mississinawa Valley 32

Houston cruised to a big nonconference win on Monday in Houston.

The Wildcats took a 19-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and used an 11-4 scoring edge in the second to boost the lead to 30-9 at halftime. Houston outscored the Blackhawks 16-13 in the third and was outscored 10-9 in the fourth.

Megan Maier led Houston with 16 points while Rylie Voisard scored eight.

Houston (5-15) will host Russia on Thursday.

Indian Lake 45, Riverside 43

The Pirates dropped a thriller to neighboring Indian Lake in a nonconference game on Monday in Lewistown.

Lauryn Sanford hit a 3-pointer in the final 30 seconds to give the Pirates a lead but the Lakers answered with a 3 to secure the win.

Riverside led 6-3 at the end of the first quarter but Indian Lake used a 19-13 scoring edge in the second to take a 22-19 halftime lead. The Lakers led 32-25 going into the third quarter.

“Although we started out playing pretty rough, I’m proud of my girls’ effort in the second half,” Riverside coach Bryce Hodge said. “(After taking the lead) we almost had a steal but we let them get a jump ball out of it, which gave them possession under their basket.

“Out of that play, they hit a big-time 3 to take the lead. That’s why we always preach the little things. If we don’t give them the jump ball, they don’t get to run a baseline play and who knows what happens.”

Sanford led Riverside with 21 points while Amber Waters had 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Alli Knight scored eight points.

Riverside shot 17 for 39 (43.6 percent) from the floor and outrebounded the Lakers 22-13.

“It was a great atmosphere tonight and both teams played hard,” Hodge said. “Credit to Indian Lake for getting the tough win.”

The Pirates (9-10) will travel to Upper Scioto Valley on Thursday for a Northwest Central Conference game.

Other scores: Dayton Carroll 67, Minster 65 2OT.

• Bowling

Riverside sweeps Newton

The Pirates’ bowling teams won matches on Monday against Newton.

Riverside’s boys squad won 1,989-1,854. Zander Crouch led the squad with a 400 series while Xavier Clerico added a 341 series.

Riverside’s girls team won 1,990-1,550. Rayce Yelton had a 235 game and a 449 series while Dora Bryant had a 199 game.

LATE WEEKEND RESULTS

• Swimming

Sidney splits with Celina

Sidney’s swimming teams split with Celina on Saturday at Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. The boys team won 109-16 to stay undefeated while the girls team lost 92-68 to drop to 6-3.

The boys relay of Jaden Humphrey, Jahvon Lloyd, Eli Christman and Nathan Johnson finished first in the 200 medley relay. Badin Brewer, Christman, Lloyd and Humphrey were first in the 200 freestyle relay. Johnson, Nobel Zhou, Christman and Brewer were first in the 400 freestyle relay.

Johnson was first in the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke. Brewer was first in the 100 and 200 freestyle. Eli Christman was first in the 200 individual medley. Humphrey finished first in the 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly.

The girls relay of Madelyn Jennings, Karla Vogelsang, Addison Payne and Rebekah Roller placed first in the 200 medley relay. Lily Watkins was first in the 50 freestyle. Rebekah Roller was first in the 500 freestyle.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

