Tuesday roundup: Piper surpasses 1,000 career points in Fairlawn loss

SIDNEY — Fairlawn junior guard Ashton Piper surpassed 1,000 career points but Anna dominated in a 93-53 Shelby County Athletic League victory on Tuesday.

The Rockets built a 27-14 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 16-15 scoring edge in the second to boost their lead to 43-29 at halftime. They finished with a 30-9 scoring advantage in the third and 20-15 advantage in the fourth.

Bart Bixler led the Rockets with 24 points while Isaac Lininger scored 13.

Piper needed three points to surpass 1,000 career points heading into Tuesday’s game and finished with 13.

Anna (14-3, 9-1 SCAL) will host Fort Loramie on Friday while Fairlawn (10-7, 3-6) will host Houston.

Fort Loramie 47, Bethel 31

The Redskins scored the first seven points of a nonconference game on Tuesday in Tipp City and used a 20-7 scoring advantage in the second quarter to run away.

The Redskins led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter, 29-13 at halftime and 31-20 at the end of the third before finishing with a 16-11 scoring edge in the fourth.

Grant Albers led Fort Loramie with 14 points, six of which came on three consecutive layups in the second quarter. Damon Mescher scored nine and Caeleb Meyer scored eight.

Fort Loramie (12-5) will travel on Anna on Friday.

Botkins 61, Lima Perry 54

The Trojans earned a nonconference victory on Tuesday in Botkins against Perry, where coach Sean Powell served as an assistant for four years before taking over as Botkins’ coach last season.

The Commodores, which are in first place in the Northwest Central Conference, led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter and 30-22 at time.

The Trojans used a big third quarter to take a 43-34 lead heading into the fourth but Perry battled back to tie it 54-54 in the final minute. Zane Paul hit a 3-pointer and Jayden Priddy-Powell made a pair of free throws to give the Trojans a five point-lead, then Jacob Pleiman finished the game off with a dunk in the final seconds.

Pleiman led Botkins with 21 points while Paul scored 13 and Carter Pleiman added nine.

The Trojans (14-4) will host Jackson Center on Friday.

• Girls basketball

New Knoxville 48, Russia 41

The Raiders lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in Russia.

Russia led 8-7 at the end of the first quarter but the Rangers used a 17-11 scoring edge in the second to take a 24-19 halftime lead. Each squad scored 10 points in the third quarter. New Knoxville finished the win off with a 14-12 scoring edge in the fourth.

Ashley Scott led the Raiders with 10 points while Jessica York scored eight.

Russia (9-11) will travel to Houston on Thursday.

New Bremen 53, Spencerville 48

The Cardinals rallied to earn a nonconference victory on Tuesday in Spencerville.

The Bearcats took a 13-7 lead by the end of the first quarter but New Bremen used a 13-7 scoring advantage in the second to tie it at halftime. The Cardinals used a 16-9 scoring edge in the third to take control and were outscored 19-17 in the fourth.

Madison Cordonnier led New Bremen with 19 points and 11 rebounds while Kira Bertke scored nine points and Elli Roetgerman added eight. Katie Howell scored seven points and had a team-high six assists.

New Bremen shot 18 for 49 (37 percent) from the floor and outrebounded Spencerville 34-30.

The Cardinals (12-7) will travel to Marion Local on Thursday.

Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie boys win; Russia girls lose to New Knoxville

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

